Franco-Nevada: Another Good Quarter

FNV is a stock that fits a long-term investment profile. However, I recommend trading actively about 30-40% of your position by taking advantage of the sector volatility using technical analysis and RSI.

Production was 122,049 GEOs compared to 115,671 GEOs the same quarter last year. FNV cash cost per ounce for 1Q'19 was $254, up from $239 sequentially.

The company announced that an increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 from $0.24 per share quarterly, which means $1.00 yearly or a dividend yield of 1.36%.

In the first quarter of 2019, revenues were $179.8 million, new record earnings, up 3.9% from the same quarter a year ago and up 21.3% sequentially.

Investment Thesis:

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (FNV) is considered one of the strongest in the "streamers" category with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND).

Looking at the revenues per metals and Energy, we see that Franco-Nevada is still highly dependent on the price of gold which represents 63% of the total revenues during 1Q'19, while the new Oil and Gas segment was 12% and rapidly increasing (oil & gas revenues come from the US Permian basin).

The investment thesis which explains why Franco-Nevada has been my long-term choice is that the company's fundamentals are strong with a potential for long-term growth generating an expected EBITDA growing by 30% in 2022, according to the company.

Furthermore, Franco-Nevada has a low debt load and pays a dividend yield of 1.3%, which is supported by free cash flow again.

Also, I like the company's diversified portfolio, which focuses on regions that are recognized "safe jurisdictions" for the mining industry, which is a crucial requirement when it comes to planning growth.

Finally, the stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

Sandip Rana, the CFO, said in the conference call:

The company achieved a number of financial records, which are all highlighted. This strong financial performance was achieved despite the average price for gold, silver, platinum and the WTI oil price being lower in Q1 2019 versus Q1 2018. Only the palladium average price was higher year-over-year. With the increase in revenue and due to the lower cost nature of our business model, EBITDA and net income were also higher in Q1 2019 versus Q1 2018.

Thus, FNV is a stock that fits a long-term investment profile and can play as an "insurance" against a significant drop in the US dollar and a potential collapse of the economy. While it is not an immediate threat, we can say for sure that it will happen down the road.

However, I firmly believe that to be thriving, a savvy investor must buy the stock short term, and I recommend trading actively about 30-40% of your position by taking advantage of the sector volatility using technical analysis and RSI.

Highly Diversified Portfolio - A Definitive Advantage

Franco-Nevada owns a majority of assets in North America and Australia which are regions considered as "safe jurisdiction" for mining. The map is from the 4Q'18 presentation.

Franco-Nevada: A Solid Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q 2019

Franco-Nevada 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 171.5 167.2 173.1 161.3 170.6 148.2 179.8 Net Income in $ Million 60.0 43.5 64.6 53.6 52.1 -31.3 65.2 EBITDA $ Million 134.2 125.0 77.4 64.9 66.6 44.1 141.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ Million 134.1 128.0 139.9 126.3 134.7 118.7 140.9 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 35.0% 26.0% 37.3% 33.2% 30.5% 0 36.3% EPS diluted in $/share 0.32 0.23 0.35 0.29 0.28 -0.17 0.35 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 116.0 126.3 137.5 111.3 128.2 97.8 143.6 CapEx in $ Million 173.3 128.8 523.2 -523.2 703.4 286.2 57.6 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -57.3 -2.5 -385.7 634.5 -575.2 -188.4 86.0 Total Cash $ Million 546.0 511.1 87.7 72.1 76.9 69.7 72.6 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 207.6 157.2 Dividend per share in $ 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 178.1 189.1 185.9 186.0 186.1 186.1 187.3 GEO's 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Production gold equivalent K Oz Eq. 123.787 119.839 115.671 107.333 120.021 104.877 122.049 Gold price 1,278 1,274 1,329 1,306 1,278 1,228 1,304

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $179.8 million in 1Q'19

In the first quarter of 2019, revenues were $179.8 million, new record earnings, up 3.9% from the same quarter a year ago and up 21.3% sequentially. Net earnings came at $65.2 million or $0.35 per share. Revenues were substantial due mainly from Candelaria, Hemlo, Subika, and Sudbury assets.

Below is the price of the precious metals realized by Franco-Nevada (Source: FNV Presentation). Palladium increased significantly:

Note from the press release: For Q1/2019, revenue was sourced 88.4% from gold and gold equivalents (63.4% gold, 11.1% silver, 10.6% PGM, and 3.3% other mining assets) and 11.6% from energy (oil, gas, and NGLs).

Oil and gas assets once again helped prop Franco-Nevada's overall results. Revenues from the company's energy assets for 1Q'19 came at $20.8 million compared to $19.0 million in 1Q'18.

Sandip Rana, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As we look back at 2018, there are two main items which impacted the financial results of the company for the year. The first being Candelaria with the processing of lower grade ore from stockpiles resulted in lower precious metal deliveries to the company which impacted the amount of gold equivalent ounces sold. And the second being the strong performance of our energy assets due to higher oil prices and increased production from our royalties.

2 - Free cash flow was $86.0 million in 1Q'19.

Free cash flow for FNV is a bit tricky due to a large CapEx in 2018. However, the company is now delivering positive cash flow, starting with $86.0 million in 1Q'19.

Free cash flow yearly is a loss of 43.1 million. However, it is difficult to read any negative into this performance, and we need time to evaluate how active the company has been to translate investment (e.g., Cobre Panama and Permian) into cash flow. The first quarter is encouraging.

The company announced that an increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 from $0.24 per share quarterly, which means $1.00 yearly or a dividend yield of 1.36%.

3 - Franco-Nevada bet on the Permian is paying off

This first initiative has been a success for the company, and I am surprised that Franco-Nevada is still the only streamer which tried this new source of income so far. Revenues from the company's energy assets for 1Q'19 came at $20.8 million compared to $19.0 million in 1Q'18. Energy made up 11.6% of the total revenue this quarter.

A little history:

On August 6, 2018, Franco-Nevada and Continental Resources (CLR) announced that they "agreed to enter into a strategic relationship to jointly acquire mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK oil & gas plays of Oklahoma."

On Oct. 23, 2018, Franco-Nevada contributed $214.8 million to close its previously announced transaction with Continental Resources to acquire mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma.

Sandip Rana, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Q1 2019 was a strong reporter for energy, compared to a year-ago and fourth quarter 2018. However, the revenue associated with realized production increases at our U.S. assets was partially impacted by lower WTI prices. The company did fund $38.2 million during the quarter for the continental royalty venture with an additional 13.2 million accrued as an accounts payable on the balance sheet.

4 - The company has strong liquidity of $1.4 billion

The company shows a robust capital availability of $1.4 billion at the end of 1Q'19 (see table below).

Franco-Nevada has a net debt of $84.6 million.

5 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce and details

Gold equivalent production was higher compared to a year ago. Production was 122,049 GEOs compared to 115,671 GEOs the same quarter last year. FNV cash cost per ounce for 1Q'19 was $254, up from $239 sequentially, leaving a margin of $1,050 per ounce.

Gold represented 71.7% of the total output in 1Q'19.

6 - Guidance 2019

Franco-Nevada's guidance for 2019 is a production of between 465K and 500K Au equivalent ounces for 2019. Q2 2019 is expected to be lower than Q1'19.

Full-year 2019 revenue from the Energy segment is expected to decline compared to last year to $77.5 million (mid-point). However, the company has based its guidance with West Texas Intermediate prices at $55 per barrel, which seems quite low.

In the conference call:

Q1 was obviously an outperformer for us. I would not expect Q2 to be to the same level of Q1, so I would expect less ounces being delivered and sold in the second quarter, but then again starting in Q3, we should start to see the benefits of the higher grade and the equipment and their placement.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The first quarter of 2019 was good news for shareholders after what the company experienced in 2018.

First, shareholders got a raise in dividend which I still consider too low, and second, the company indicated that Cobre Panama copper/gold mine is on track to commence deliveries in the second half of this year. Franco-Nevada is expected to receive about 30K GEOs (mid-point) from its streaming agreement with First Quantum. The effect in production will be more significant in Q3-Q4.

Also, the company interests in oil and gas production fields in the Permian Basin are providing excellent cash flow and potential for robust growth.

Finally, one slight source of concern is that Franco-Nevada is under an audit from the Canada Revenue Agency, CRA.

I would like to mention that there is no update to the CRA audits currently underway. We continue to provide information and answer questions to CRA.

Technical Analysis

FNV is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $76 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position depending on the price of gold momentum) and line support at $71 (I recommend accumulating at this level assuming that gold price is not dropping below $1,275 per Oz).

Symmetrical wedge patterns are considered inconclusive by TA traders because of their unpredictable nature with a potential breakout on the downside or the upside.

If a breakout is experienced on the negative side the next support is about $67, and on the upside, it could be as high as $82, which is my final target for 2019 where I will probably sell about 60% of my position.

