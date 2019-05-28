Gemphire And Gemcabene: The Orphan First Approach Is An Excellent Clinical Refocus

In the midst of strategic evaluation, workforce reduction and loan repayment, Gemphire has refocused its clinical program to orphan/rare clinical indications for dyslipidemia.

Notwithstanding the bearish perception by some investors of my article, I also highlighted the clinical potential of gemcabene in dyslipidemia if the hold were to be lifted.

I previously explained why the FDA's partial clinical hold on Gemcabene “cannot and will not” be lifted without the additional experimental data requested by the FDA.

My last two articles on Gemphire Therapeutics focused on the scientific and clinical errors that have delayed the clinical development of its lead investigative drug candidate, Gemcabene.

What’s New?

Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) is a small-cap ($14 million), clinical‑stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. I have previously highlighted the scientific and managerial errors that have hindered the clinical development of gemcabene beyond six months. Financially, this has been costly, leading to a reduction in its workforce.

In my first article, I hinted at the lack of objectivity from the management as contributing to its clinical dilemma. In engaging Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. as its strategic financial advisor, I sense some objectivity has been highlighted to the management on its clinical program. I need to emphasize this point: irrespective of the clinical potential of gemcabene, the partial clinical hold has to be lifted before any therapeutic effects can be demonstrated beyond a 6-month clinical trial.

The partial clinical hold instituted by the FDA in 2004 is specific to all PPAR agonists in clinical development. Mechanistically and pharmacologically, gemcabene has PPAR-α agonistic activity, since it was previously in clinical development by Pfizer (PFE) as a fibrate. Fibrates are known to functionally activate PPAR-α to lower high cholesterol and triglycerides levels and are widely used as hypolipidemic agents. Based on my research, I believe the clinical hold would be lifted as long as all the experimental concerns are fully addressed. Gemphire has indicated that the additional information will be submitted to the FDA in Q4/2019.

The “new” Gemphire should be commended for refocusing the clinical development of gemcabene as a potential therapy to improve dyslipidemia associated with orphan diseases, including Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), Familial Cholesterolemia Syndrome (FCS) and Familial Partial Lipodystrophy (FPL). Medically, this is a well-conceived clinical approach that exhibits significant differentiation. Financially, this is an excellent strategic move due to the high pricing power associated with therapeutics for orphan diseases.

Clinical Differentiation

Dyslipidemia, defined as elevated LDL-cholesterol and triglycerides, is a trigger for obesity, metabolic syndrome (MetS), NAFLD/NAFL, NASH and cardiovascular diseases. Orphan diseases HoFH, FCS and FPL, are genetic abnormalities that are associated with dyslipidemia. These patients could also be at high risk for NAFLD/NAFL, NASH and/or cardiovascular diseases due to their genetic abnormalities.

Individuals with these genetic abnormalities are typically an underserved medical population. In HoFH, the liver is incapable of metabolizing (or removing) excess LDL, leading to very high LDL levels which can lead to premature cardiovascular disease. FPL is a rare genetic disorder characterized by an abnormal distribution of fatty (adipose) tissue. FPL is associated high levels of triglycerides and the loss of adipose tissue from the arms, legs and hips, building up around the face and neck and inside the abdomen.

FCS is described as:

a rare genetic disease characterized by the build up of chylomicrons (chylomicronemia), the largest lipoprotein particle, which are responsible for transporting dietary fat and cholesterol Typically, the enzyme lipoprotein lipase (LPL) breaks down chylomicrons in the blood. However, in people living with FCS, LPL does not function properly. This inability to break down chylomicrons leads to an increase in triglyceride levels. Normal triglyceride levels are <150 mg/dL (or 1.7 mmol/L). With FCS, triglycerides can rise to 10 times this level, even with medication or a low-fat diet.

The CDC estimates that 71 million (33.5%) US adults have high LDL or “bad,” cholesterol. Gemphire documents that the dyslipidemia addressable market achieved approximately $17 billion in global drug sales in 2015 and remains one of the largest therapeutic markets. Gemphire has preliminary clinical data on the clinically meaningful benefits of gemcabene on dyslipidemia associated with HoFH (COBALT-1 trial). The top line data readout on the Phase 2 study of gemcabene in FPL is expected in Q2/2019.

Mechanistically, gemcabene blocks the overall production of hepatic triglyceride and cholesterol synthesis. By focusing on orphan indications, it exhibits significant clinical differentiation from other biopharmas and could be a faster pathway to the commercialization of gemcabene. In H2/2019, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) is expected to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial on effect of MGL-3196 in dyslipidemia associated with NAFLD, diabetes and MetS. The primary clinical endpoint is reduction in LDL-C levels. This highlights the big addressable market for dyslipidemia therapeutics.

Actionable Event, Financials and Risks

At the end of Q1/2019, Gemphire reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $19 million. Management anticipates additional capital will be needed by Q3/2019. Speculatively, a stock offering and even a reverse split may be needed. No matter how the funding issue is resolved, additional capital that will sustain the company for at least 12 months should be raised. Gemphire finds itself in this clinical and financial debacle because of the lack of objectivity - a tough lesson that has been learned. Its immediate goal is getting the FDA clinical hold lifted. The immediate catalytic event on the Phase 2 data readout from the study of gemcabene in FPL in Q2/2019 could trigger a rally in the stock price.

Other risks associated with Gemphire are volatility associated with the low trading volume and low float. These are expected risks given its micro-cap and clinical-stage status. I reiterate that getting the FDA hold lifted is one way to increasing investor confidence. Given its clinical refocus, the preparation for the initiation of a Phase 3 trial for gemcabene in HoFH could be in the works as soon as FDA lifts the hold.

Gemcabene has FDA orphan drug designation for HoFH, and as for the patent situation:

We believe our patents and patent applications provide us with a significant competitive advantage. As of February 2019, we had 47 issued patents and 95 pending patent applications for gemcabene in the United States and internationally directed to formulations, compositions, methods of use and methods of manufacturing. We intend to aggressively prosecute and defend our patent portfolio and pursue new patents in order to ensure the long-term commercial success of gemcabene.

Epilogue

Gemphire’s immediate focus is on orphan indications associated with dyslipidemia, which could be pivotal to its financial and clinical survival. It has a clinical goal to ultimately develop gemcabene for NASH. In the company's own words:

Maximize the global commercial value of gemcabene. We have retained all commercial and manufacturing rights to gemcabene. We intend to evaluate our strategic alternatives to collaborate with global biopharmaceutical companies for the development and commercialization of gemcabene. We believe we could independently commercialize gemcabene for the treatment of patients with HoFH, FPL, and FCS in the United States with a targeted sales force and would seek commercial partners outside of the United States. For larger indications such as SHTG, ASCVD, and NASH, we expect to assess partnership opportunities for Phase 3 development and the worldwide commercialization of gemcabene.

Almost every biopharma in possession of a drug candidate that improves dyslipidemia could be easily enticed into initiating a clinical program for NASH. NASH therapeutics is expected to be a huge addressable market, currently estimated at $30 billion or more. Despite the fact that over 30 investigative drug candidates are in clinical development for NASH, a significant number of these candidates are doomed for clinical failure. This is due to the complexity of NASH and the lack of completely defined and understood pathophysiological pathways.

There are no clinical guarantees that gemcabene would potentially exhibit clinical benefits in NASH. However, approval for dyslipidemia-associated orphan indications should provide clinical differentiation and financial viability that are crucial to its survival.

