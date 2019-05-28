J.C. Penney: An Acceleration Of The Sales Decline In 2019 May Undermine Any Turnaround Attempt

J.C. Penney has a large amount of secured debt maturing in 2023, so it needs to reduce its leverage significantly by then. It doesn't have much capacity to handle an acceleration in the sales decline for 2019.

A increase in the rate of sales decline could mean that a strong turnaround attempt would only result in sales getting back to 2018 levels by 2022 or later.

The current rate of sales decline means that even a strong turnaround attempt would result in 2021 sales coming in at around 2018 levels.

This would be achieved via working capital changes and a small amount of real estate sales though.

A concern I have about J.C. Penney's (JCP) turnaround attempt is that its current rate of sales decline is quite significant. If the sales decline gets much worse before it gets better, then even an excellent result with its turnaround attempt could still leave J.C. Penney highly leveraged as it attempts to deal with its 2023 secured debt maturities.

2019 Results

J.C. Penney may end up down around -6.5% in net sales during 2019. This assumes that its comps continue roughly at the -5.5% rate shown in Q1 2019 (in line with management comments), with the added effect of its announced store closures reducing net sales by 1% in 2019.

J.C. Penney recorded credit income that was up $29 million year-over-year in Q1 2019, so it would end up at approximately $380 million in credit income if it was nearly flat year-over-year with credit income during the rest of 2019.

$ Millions 2018 2019 Total Net Sales $11,664 $10,901 Credit Income And Other $355 $380 Total Revenues $12,019 $11,281 Less: COGS $7,870 $7,195 Less: SG&A $3,596 $3,560 EBITDA $553 $526

The exit of the major appliances and in-store furniture categories should have a noticeably positive impact on J.C. Penney's gross margins. Between that impact and its cleaner inventory situation, J.C. Penney may be able to reach 34% gross margins over the whole year.

J.C. Penney may also be able to reduce SG&A by 2% to 3% over the remainder of the year with its store closures and a close focus on costs. This would still leave SG&A up around 1.5% as a percentage of total sales during the last three quarters due to the decline in comps.

This results in a projection of $526 million EBITDA, which is less than the $600 million in interest payments and capex that J.C. Penney may need to cover in 2019.

However, J.C. Penney also expected to receive $20 million in real estate proceeds in 2019, so between that and working capital changes (from inventory reduction), J.C. Penney may still be able to deliver a bit of positive cash flow in 2019. J.C. Penney will probably find a way to report positive cash flow in 2019, even if it comes with an asterisk, as that would be important for optics.

2021 Results After Turnaround

A best-case turnaround scenario after those 2019 results may involve +4% comps in 2020, followed by +2.5% comps in 2021. This would be exceptional performance given that a good showing by a department store these days is to reach +2% comps for a single year. J.C. Penney did previously deliver above +4% comps in both 2014 and 2015, but there was a lot more low-hanging fruits then.

This scenario would result in J.C. Penney getting back to $12 billion in revenues for 2021, assuming stable credit income.

$ Millions 2021 Total Net Sales $11,620 Credit Income And Other $380 Total Revenues $12,000 Less: COGS $7,437 Less: SG&A $3,668 EBITDA $896

A best-case scenario for gross margins would probably result in J.C. Penney getting back to 36% gross margins for 2021. This would result in a projection for $896 million EBITDA in 2021, assuming modest increases in SG&A as comps grow.

While this would be a significant improvement in J.C. Penney's performance from current levels, it would still leave J.C. Penney with net debt at around 3.5x EBITDA at the end of 2021 as it looks to refinance its 2023 secured debt maturities. The positive trajectory in this scenario probably would give them a decent chance at refinancing the secured debt, but there isn't much room for error.

A Scenario With Continued Deterioration In 2019

If J.C. Penney's sales decline accelerates in 2019, even an exceptional turnaround performance may not be able to save it in the end. If J.C. Penney does around -8% comps during the last three quarters of 2019, then it would end up with around $449 million EBITDA with 34% gross margin in 2019, along with SG&A down slightly year over year.

Then +4% comps in 2020 and +2.5% comps in 2021 along with a 36% gross margin rate in 2021 would result in it getting to around $808 million in EBITDA for 2021.

$ Millions 2018 2019 2021 Total Net Sales $11,664 $10,673 $11,377 Credit Income And Other $355 $380 $380 Total Revenues $12,019 $11,053 $11,757 Less: COGS $7,870 $7,044 $7,282 Less: SG&A $3,596 $3,560 $3,668 EBITDA $553 $449 $808

J.C. Penney would then be challenged with trying to refinance its 2023 secured debt while its net debt is around 4.1x EBITDA at the end of 2021. It may take a fairly strong sales performance in 2022 as well, to put J.C. Penney in a reasonable position to refinance its debt in this scenario. If it does +1.5% comps in 2022, it may be able to reduce its net debt to around 3.7x EBITDA by the end of 2022.

Conclusion

The news that J.C. Penney's comps may continue in the negative mid-single digits for the rest of 2019 leaves it with little room for error in its turnaround attempt. Even strong performance of +4% comps in 2020 and +2.5% comps in 2021 would only result in J.C. Penney's 2021 revenues ending up back at 2018 levels. J.C. Penney would also need gross margins to get back up to at least 36% by 2021 in order to reduce its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.5x or lower by the end of 2021.

If J.C. Penney's comps decline even quicker during the rest of 2019, then it will be in a tough spot even if management can pull off a strong turnaround. Doing +4% comps in 2020, +2.5% comps in 2021 and +1.5% comps in 2022 would still leave J.C. Penney marginally short of 2018 revenue levels by 2022 and it would be faced with trying to refinance its 2023 secured debt maturities with its net debt to EBITDA ratio still at around 3.7x at that point.

