Why Bank Of America Is Going Higher

The revenue performance has been consistent and solid, while costs have been contained, improving efficiency and EPS.

Despite the challenging environment for banks, Bank of America is performing better than most of its peers.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) stock price is mostly unchanged from a year ago, but it hasn't been without drama. The good news is that the stock has easily erased most of the losses from December 2018.

The fact that the stock has pulled back in recent weeks isn't necessarily a negative indicator for the company, but rather, indicative of the market backdrop. Although it's important to analyze financial ratios and valuations of companies, the current market is a good reminder of how influential macroeconomic and geopolitical events are for stocks and bonds.

In this article, and the ones to follow, I'll show how the current environment is impacting banks like BofA, but also how the bank is performing fairly well given the backdrop. And I believe the stock will be in a great position to push higher once the current negative catalysts are removed from the market.

Challenging Market and Yield Curve

The spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasuries narrowed and remained tight throughout Q1, as shown below in the chart.

Twenty basis points was the widest spread for the quarter., while it narrowed to as low as 12 basis points near the end of March.

Since banks like Bank of America pay depositors interest based on short-term rates while charging their borrowers based on the 10-year yield, any narrowing of the spreads reduces their net interest income and profits.

The 2-year yield is largely driven by market participants and the Fed's monetary policy. With the Fed on hold, the 2-year yield has been relatively quiet and is unlikely to rise significantly in the short term without any hikes from Jay Powell and company.

The 10-year yield is driven mostly by growth and inflation expectations in the economy. If the market believes economic growth will rise, investors will likely sell their 10-year Treasuries (pushing its yield higher as bond prices fall) and buy equities.

However, with the trade war and a somewhat slowing economy, markets are in risk-aversion mode, meaning money has flown into bond markets in the U.S., Germany, and Japan. This reduces the chances of a new high in equity markets for the time being, but for banks like BofA, it reduces the spreads that they can charge on variable-rate credit products as shown by the chart above.

Ideally, BofA needs the 2-10 year Treasury spread to widen to 30-40 basis points, but it needs to be for the right reason, meaning economic growth is rising, pushing the 10-year yield higher. If the 2-year yield falls significantly (and faster than the 10-year yield) due to exogenous factors, the 2-10 spread might also widen. However, the wider spread would unlikely be a positive development for the bank if the catalyst turns out to be a negative market event, such as a trade war escalation.

Revenue

Despite the challenges in the quarter, we can see, from the graph, that revenue was $23,004 billion in Q1 versus $23,125 billion for the same quarter last year.

The difference comes out to a slight decrease of -0.52% from last year, but it's important to note that Q1 2018 was BofA's best quarter last year.

On the bright side, if we compare the $23 billion in revenue of Q1-2019 to any quarter since Q2-2017 (see graph below), the bank would have posted year-on-year growth of anywhere between ~$200 million and $600 million.

That's why it's important to remember that a year-to-year comparison is merely a quarter-to-quarter comparison, except that it's a quarter from one year ago. For long-term investors, it's best to look at several quarters to see where the current quarter stands in relation to the trend. And in my opinion, the revenue trend has been extremely solid.

There's been a lot of negativity surrounding the stock suggesting that the bank can't grow, which I believe is inaccurate. Although bank stocks tend to rise with rising economic growth, they are not growth stocks like technology companies.

We can see from the graph above that the bank maintained over ~$22 billion in revenue throughout 2018 and two of those quarters, including Q1-19, generated over $23 billion. The performance came despite the challenging yield curve, a stock market sell-off in December, and an ongoing trade war.

Net Interest Income Holding Up

As mentioned earlier, the yield spreads are currently challenging, and it's reflected in net interest income for the bank. So far this year, Net-II is mostly flat with a .5% increase.

However, we can see in the chart that the bank held onto its 6% gains over the past year. The performance of Net-II translates to profits on variable-rate credit products like credit cards and working capital lines for businesses.

Q1 is notoriously a slow quarter for the economy, and the anemic growth in Net-II so far in 2019 is not unique to Bank of America. Only JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has a higher net interest income growth rate of over 7% for the past year, but it too was mostly flat in Q1-19.

How does Bank of America's Net-II fare against other banks?

We can see below that the majority of the banks haven't been able to get their Net-II growth rates up over 2% since Q1 last year.

Even Canadian banks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) with its negative Net-II growth and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) with its 1.26% growth have not fared well. Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) and Citigroup Inc. (C) have each had their issues, but haven't been able to be consistent with their Net-II performance like Bank of America and JPMorgan.

Expense Management

One of the key reasons that Bank of America has been able to keep its revenue stable at ~$23 billion is its effective cost management. For a bank, noninterest expenses are its overhead costs and are similar to sales, general, and administrative expenses for non-banking companies.

The efficiency ratio measures how well a bank is managing its noninterest expenses and is expressed as a percentage of overhead expenses compared to total revenue. The reason the efficiency ratio is such an important metric, in my opinion, is that it shows how effective a bank is at managing its costs while simultaneously growing revenue.

Bank of America had $13,224 billion in overhead costs last quarter. With effective cost controls, the efficiency ratio for the bank fell to 57.49% this past quarter (see below).

BofA has consistently reduced its expenses and has extracted more revenue with less overhead. And it has done this while also expanding its digital footprint and investing in new technologies.

From the graph below, we can see the percentage change in noninterest expenses (in red) on a year-to-year basis for each quarter. You'll notice that in quarters when revenue declined year on year for that quarter, expenses declined even further.

In my opinion, the level consistency in producing revenue while managing costs is due to CEO Moynihan and the division executives. The two graphs above represent the cohesion between revenue and expense management, and when that's done well, you have an excellent management team at the helm. This should bolster the confidence for long-term investors that the team at BofA can weather any storms that might emerge in the coming months. Also, the efficiency ratio as well as the solid revenue stream show why Bank of America is far ahead many of the competitor banks outlined earlier in the Net-II chart.

Investors reading this might be thinking: "Revenue, and expenses management is nice, but does it show up in the earnings?"

Earnings

Over the past year, EPS growth has increased by over 12%, as shown below.

The jump in EPS has been bolstered somewhat by the bank's share buyback program, but that has had a limited effect on the stock, in my opinion. Bank of America still has a significant amount of share dilution, meaning it's going to take a few years to get the share count down to levels near its competitors'.

However, this is good news for long-term investors, since the bank is actively engaged in buying back shares. As the bank's share count gets closer to that of its competitors, the effect will be a tailwind pushing up EPS. Combine the rising EPS from buybacks along with effective cost management and the bank's consistent revenue performance, and the stock is likely to push higher in the medium-to-long term.

Going Forward

The trade war has been a negative catalyst in the market, resulting in fear of an economic slowdown. As a result, the 10-year yield has remained stubbornly below 3%, and as long as it remains below that level, it'll be a tough market for banks.

Bank of America stock might be in for declines in the short term due to the 2-10 year spread hovering around 15-20 basis points. It's not uncommon to see some price volatility given the lack of consistency on the economic and geopolitical fronts.

I don't believe any decline in BofA stock will be the bank's own doing, but rather, the markets'. BofA and other banks have seen their pricing power for their loans get cut with the 2-10 spread narrowing. Any company that has had its pricing power cut would see its stock price decline.

However, I believe that if the negative catalysts that have been driving the yield curve down are removed, meaning we have a solution to the trade war, the 10-year yield should jump higher. Businesses would be able to plan properly and resume capital spending and business investment, pushing up economic growth, and the 10-year yield back over 3% eventually.

As a result, I believe Bank of America stock price is poised to rise in the medium-to-long term, but we might experience some short-term pain until the negative catalysts are removed from the market.

