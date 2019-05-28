Dynavax: Here We Go Again

The Dynavax story is not compelling for new money; existing shareholders have a more difficult decision.

Cashiering an underperforming CEO is but a first step towards financial renewal; essential additional steps include a solid turnaround plan and solid execution under the plan.

I can almost hear the Munchkins in Dynavax land who have not had such a cause for celebration since 1939 when Dorothy and Toto set down in Oz as heralded in MGM's Wizard of Oz.

In Dynavax's (DVAX) case, the celebration is likely premature. Shedding CEO Gray may have shed an irritant and an expense; however, it does not secure prosperity for Dynavax. That must await a new CEO who must generate and then implement an effective turnaround.

Dynavax is a woebegone traveller who is having a terrible time traversing the danger zone that separates FDA approval of its Heplisav-B from commercial success and corporate renewal. This article will explore how Dynavax's prospects have changed with its recent announcement that CEO Gray will retire on 8/1/19.

CEO Eddie Gray who helmed Dynavax for 6+ years is leaving on 8/1/19.

Back in April of 2013 Dynavax announced that it was turning the reins over to GSK veteran Eddie Gray. CEO Gray had an undergraduate degree in Chemistry and Management Studies with an MBA, both from top English universities.

During his tenure Dynavax has traversed a rocky path. His first major announcement slightly over a month after he arrived concerned an FDA meeting on Heplisav-B's BLA. The news was not encouraging; Heplisav-B's BLA safety database was insufficient.

Dynavax was working its way out of a pickle that pre-existed his tenure, likely the situation he was brought on board to remedy. In February of 2013 Dynavax announced it had received a CRL from the FDA based on safety concerns.

To make a long and unpleasant story short, as Dynavax worked to get final approval for Heplisav-B, Dynavax garnered a second CRL; it wasn't able to actually secure FDA approval until November 2017 and then the fun began.

As Dynavax has traversed the netherworld of the danger zone, from November 2017 to date, its stock price has headed resolutely towards the bottom right

Data by YCharts

on its price chart from 2017 FDA approval to date. If you back it up to April 2013 to encompass CEO Gray's entire tenure, per the chart below, the picture is also bleak.

Data by YCharts

CEO Gray and his fellow C-suite denizens enjoyed outsized compensation packages during his tenure.

The excerpt below from Dynavax's 2018 10-K (p. 55) for the five full years (2014-18) of CEO Gray's tenure provides a snapshot of its financial performance over this period.

Its principal raison d'etre, product revenue during this period, has totaled $6.8 million. Dynavax's other revenue line consists of a collection of collaboration, grant, and service/license revenues. None of these arrangements are described as recurring on a regular basis.

It is hardly surprising that a CEO presiding over an organization with aggregate expenses >$500 million, against aggregate revenues of ~$34 million over his five-year tenure, comes under fire. In Dynavax's case, its Named Executive Officers [NEO] were reaping outsized rewards per its summary compensation table from its 2019 definitive proxy statement (p. 47) below:

Rewards for 2015 (p. 59) and 2014 (p. 44) were comparable in makeup and amount to those for 2016-18. NEO compensation during Gray's tenure exceeded Dynavax's aggregate revenue from all sources over this five-year period.

I suspect that most of Dynavax's individual investors have some passing familiarity with Synergy (SGYP-OLD) and its woes over recent years. Some will recall how its unpopular CEO, Gary Jacob, was shunted up to an executive chairman's role in December of 2017; those who hoped that this would presage a turnaround for the company were sorely disappointed. It only took about a year thereafter for Synergy to file bankruptcy.

On the opposite end of the corporate spectrum from little Synergy, consider mighty General Electric (GE), once one of America's most august. After nearly 20 years of underperformance, it finally shed its toxic CEO Jeffrey Immelt. I was optimistic about his first successor, John Flannery, initially until corporate rot began to overtake his ability to cope. Now GE is further testing the mettle of its stakeholders as a second Immelt successor, Larry Culp, tries his hand on the turnaround tiller.

At this point the Dynavax story is an unfolding drama. We only know the barest outlines of the situation based on its 5/23/19 press release. This release opened with the following headline followed by the tripartite introduction:

Dynavax Announces Strategic Restructuring to Focus on its Vaccine Business

Company will explore strategic alternatives for its immuno-oncology programs

Company will align its resources to focus on HEPLISAV-B commercialization

Eddie Gray, CEO, to retire

When you go further into the guts of the release it becomes apparent that there is no solid turnaround plan other than to reduce costs. Turn for a minute to the 10-K excerpt above that lists Dynavax's 2018 operating expenses aggregating >$161 million.

Dynavax is taking a whack out of the research and development component that ran to ~$75 million annually. Unfortunately for Dynavax, restructuring of clinical trials does not occur at the snap of a finger. The press release describes workforce reductions and then states:

The workforce reduction is expected to reduce compensation and benefits cost by approximately $16 million dollars annually. After all existing oncology trials and commitments are complete, the Company estimates its operating expenditures related to external oncology costs will be reduced by approximately $8 million per quarter as compared to the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company will be responsible for certain wind-down costs and committed contractual costs for the immuno-oncology programs, including the I-SPY trial that will run through the second quarter of next year.

According to its Q1 2019 earnings CC, its Q1 R&D expenses totaled $21.2 million. Annualized that would be ~$84 million. If you knock off $32 million [8x4 million oncology cost reduction] plus $16 million [workforce reduction] you get a total reduction of $48 million. This leaves R&D expenses at a not inconsiderable $36 million.

You still have SG&A expenses of $64 million plus interest and other expenses of ~$10 million for a total annual expense of ~$110 million. In Q1 2019, Dynavax reported $5.6 million in Heplisav-B sales. It stated its expectation that Heplisav-B will be profitable in the 4th quarter.

It does not state expected Heplisav-B revenues in absolute terms so it is unclear as to how much of the $110 million Heplisav-B will generate in Q4, 2019.

At this point Dynavax is clearly under stress. The callout in the restructuring press release of a bifurcated executive function as follows strikes me as particularly unfortunate:

...[t]he ... board of directors has created an interim Office of the President and has appointed David Novack, currently Senior Vice President, Operations, and Ryan Spencer, currently Senior Vice President, Commercial, as Co-Presidents, effective immediately.

This implies possible unresolved internal conflicts. It leaves open the potential for future indecision and unproductive churn. The plan is for the board to conduct a search for a new CEO from both internal and external candidates. Such a search is itself disruptive.

Biotechs navigating the danger zone as they attempt to launch FDA approved products that are as of yet unproven in the market face grave risks under the best of circumstances; Dynavax's restructuring piles on a significant question mark to an already unstable situation.

It has no obvious near-term catalyst to arrest its downward motion. Investors with new money can surely find more attractive candidates. Existing shareholders have already committed to the Dynavax story at some level. They will need to ask themselves if they still want to stay invested in the name.

Conclusion

I had been toying with building a position in Dynavax, as discussed in "Dynavax: On Borrowed Time," when I saw the Seeking Alpha news feed of its latest restructuring. I wanted no part of any new restructuring; I counted myself lucky when I was able to offload my last remaining short put for a small net gain. From this point forward, I expect to be watching Dynavax from the sidelines.

One way or another there is a backstory to Dynavax's recent restructuring. In January 2017 when Dynavax last announced a major restructuring, its rationale (backstory) was clear. At the time Dynavax was reeling from its second Heplisav-B CRL. At the time there was some question as to whether Heplisav-B could ever get FDA approval.

Ironically, the press release headline back in 2017 referenced Dynavax's plan to emphasize its Immuno-Oncology program, a far cry from its current plan to explore strategic alternatives for the program.

In any case there must be a backstory. I reread my latest Dynavax article, written before its Q1 2019 earnings release. In its conclusion I noted that Dynavax is in a tough position where its earnings reports and performance take on a particular urgency.

I cited two issues that were necessary to unleash its share price to regain its previous heights. These were Heplisav-B showing a clear certainty of reaching $30 million for 2019 and advancement of its immuno-oncology program to a phase 3 trial or a significant collaboration.

Now, with Dynavax basically pulling the plug on immuno-oncology, everything rests on 2019 Heplisav-B. Apparently, its Q1 2019 $5.6 million clip on Heplisav-B is unsettling.

As a long-only investor, until we hear some significant new positive development for Dynavax, I consider it to be uninvestable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.