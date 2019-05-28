Ever-Higher Debt

While we see little imminent danger, brushing all risks under the carpet has its own risks.

While much of this relaxation is caused by politics, there is actually some sound economics behind not overstating the dangers.

This has gone from extreme alarm at the beginning of the decade towards a remarkable relaxation in the worrying about public finances.

There has been a remarkable turnaround in the perception of the dangers of public deficits and debts.

With a more relaxed attitude towards the sustainability of public finances which has increasing support from some corners of economics, how worried should investors be that public finances become unsustainable and ratchet up interest rates?

The past decade has gone through bizarre swings in public perceptions about the dangers of public deficits and debts. From hyper-nervousness in the beginning of the decade to the relaxed attitude today, a really remarkable turnaround.

Much of this is down to politics, but there are some changes in economics behind this turnaround as well.

US will be the next Greece!

At the beginning of the decade, there was great alarm in the US about the state of public finances. This was shortly after the financial crisis and the deepest recession in '80 that was the result of that.

The US public deficit was indeed rather large, and the resulting rise in the debt/GDP ratio uncomfortable, to say the least.

But rather than caused by runaway public spending, as critics had it, the bad state of public finances was simply the outcome of the financial crisis and subsequent deep recession itself.

When output, wages, employment and profits are crashing, they also bring in less tax revenues and automatic outlays (for the unemployed, for instance) increase, automatically cranking up the deficit.

And when GDP shrinks, the debt/GDP ratio automatically ratchets up - this is simply the denominator effect. Yes, there were the bailouts and the stimulus, but these were one-off policies and the stimulus lasted only a couple of years.

There were many people that argued the US should cut back public spending to rein in these ballooning deficits and debts. Some even predicted that the US was becoming the next Greece.

To start with the latter, that was always nonsense. The Greek debt isn't denominated in a currency over which it has any control. US debt is dollar-denominated, and the US can print unlimited amounts of dollars, aided by the fact that it is the world's reserve currency.

Printing money wasn't an option for the people who railed against the deficits and debts, as these were many of the same people who also argued that the loose monetary policy of the Fed would cause accelerating inflation.

We know what happened to that argument - it hasn't aged very well, to put it mildly, even if none of the writers of an alarming open letter to the Fed in 2010 pointing out these risks has recanted or even admitted they were wrong.

As it turns out, debt worries have also been overblown. These were informed by two pieces of economic analysis, neither of which have fared particularly well:

Reinhart and Rogoff argued that once debt/GDP rises above some threshold level (which they took as 90%), it will start to have a considerable negative effect on growth.

While the research was explicitly used for austerity drives in, for instance, the UK, but the research turned out to have a number of weak points (for the details of these, see the link above), and the results of these austerity drives were often quite disappointing.

Another crucial piece of economic evidence was the thesis of expansionary austerity most prominently associated with the Italian economist Alberto Alesina. The idea is that a large austerity package (just like a listed company announcing big job cuts) would give such a large boost to the confidence in public finances that it produces a large decrease in interest rates, which then more than compensates for the contractionary effect of less public spending, a sort of crowding in.

Basically, there is only really one example where this could have happened (Ireland in the late 1980s), and it was particularly ill-advised in a period where interest rates were already very low, the result of the desire to repair balance sheets in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Crowding in

There were quite a number of factors that led to a shift from worrying about deficits and debts to almost embrace them:

In a balance sheet recession, monetary policy becomes impotent and fiscal policy becomes more powerful.

Fiscal expansion can even improve rather than worsen public finances and crowd in rather than crowd out private expenditures.

Especially when hysteresis effects are substantial.

The Eurozone's dismal experience with austerity.

The rise of MMT.

When interest rates and inflation didn't explode as a result of large deficits and debts, things calmed down a bit. The fact that they didn't should have come as no surprise though.

In the aftermath of a financial crisis which wiped $9 trillion of household balance sheet (add the damage to corporate and financial institutions' balance sheets), it's logical that this produced a significant increase in saving in order to repair that damage (hence the term "balance sheet recession").

Here you see how the aftermath of the financial crisis was dramatically different from those of other crisis, with households actively repairing the damage to their balance sheets:

So, the economy was generating plenty of savings to keep interest rates low, and there was also plenty of slack to keep inflation from rising.

Moreover, as households and companies repair the damage to their balance sheets, monetary policy becomes nearly powerless, as even zero rates can't induce people to borrow and spend more. And fiscal policy becomes a lot more powerful, as there are no offsetting rises in interest rates.

What's more, when there is a large output gap (the difference between potential and actual output), fiscal expansion could even produce a crowding-in effect (that is also boosting private spending) rather than crowding out private spending through higher interest rates.

One has to realize how damaging a large and persistent output gap becomes for the economy. Basically, the low actual growth damages the qualitative and quantitative growth of the productive forces itself, damaging future growth in a process called hysteresis.

One should think about the corrosive effect of underutilization of productive factors, for instance:

Long-term unemployed lose skills, motivation and are discriminated against in the labor market, effectively reducing labor supply.

Companies having excess capacity have much less incentive to add capacity, corroding the quality and quantity of the capital stock.

This corrosion of the quality and quantity of the capital stock also lowers the growth of labor productivity, and hence the real wage growth, which tends to slow demand further and keep the output gap large in a bit of a vicious cycle.

As actual growth is lower than potential growth, hysteresis effects also decline the growth of the latter:

The above economic considerations are quite theoretical, but they were underpinned by two important elements:

The dismal experience in the eurozone with austerity

IMF calculations that showed the output effect of austerity (that is, the fiscal multiplier) under these circumstances is much larger than previously thought

In fact, as Summers and DeLong showed, these hysteresis effects could very well be so substantial as to create a situation in which fiscal expansion improves, rather than worsens, the state of public finances through crowding in.

A central figure in these debates is former chief economist of the IMF Oliver Blanchard, and in his recent Presidential address at the 2019 American Economic Association annual meeting, he added an important new twist.

According to Blanchard (and contrary to what many seem to think), the nominal growth rate of the economy (g) exceeds the nominal interest rate (r) on the public debt (g>r) for most of US economic history.

With g>r, governments can rollover their debt without having to raise additional taxes, greatly diminishing the prospects of vicious debt spirals (in which additional interest rate payments increase the deficit and governments have to borrow ever more).

That is, this creates the tantalizing possibility of a free lunch.

Free lunch?

This relaxation of the public sector borrowing constraint has been pounced upon by those, mostly on the left, who argue for big public investments in stuff like infrastructure and creating a greener economy.

It's also no surprise to adherents of the so-called MMT, or modern monetary theory, who in essence argue that the only constraint on public deficits and debts is the prospect of accelerating, which isn't very likely in normal times.

In normal times, as long as there is sufficient slack, the government can basically spend what it deems necessary and not worry about deficits or debts.

Japan testifies to this world, as the BoJ has thrown everything and the kitchen sink in getting inflation to its 2% target but has failed miserly for a decade, despite record low unemployment and record-high public debt and substantial deficits.

So, the sounds of the US turning into Greece that were so prominent earlier in the decade have been rather muted, despite US public finances taking a considerable turn for the worse as a result of the 2018 tax cuts.

One could even argue that these tax cuts involve an implicit acknowledgement of MMT by many on the right, although expect many of them who are relaxed on the state of public finances today will crank up the volume when Democrats implement a Green New Deal.

The risks

While public deficits and debts appear much less damaging for economies than feared (at least if the debt is denominated in a country's own currency), risks still remain.

Accelerating inflation might only feature as an ultimate tail risk with low probability. Its effects are very destructive, as we can witness in Venezuela on a daily basis.

But if, as in the US, the perspective of hyperinflation is remote and the economy's growth rate (4%+) exceeds the interest rate on the debt (<2.5%) by a handy margin, does this mean there are few limits on either public spending and/or tax reductions posed by its debt dynamics?

Not so fast - there are a number of elements when, even when g>r, public debt can be on an unsustainable path well before inflation starts to accelerate:

When public debt is well above 100% of GDP

When a country suffers from a large primary deficit

When interest rates rise

When g>r, it implies that tax receipts and the debt/GDP denominator grow faster than the debt itself, preventing the debt trajectory from escalating.

But the larger the debt is, the weaker this becomes, and this can be further compromised by large primary deficits which also add to the debt, and it's still possible for debt/GDP to ultimately increase.

Then, there is the all-too-real possibility that the risk premium will rise at high levels of debt/GDP, indeed (Alcidi and Gros):

the IMF’s (2017) and the European Commission’s projections of debt in Greece use a simple rule of thumb that the risk premium, defined as the difference between the riskless rate and the interest rate on public debt of any particular country, increases by 3 to 4 basis points for every one percentage point increase in the debt to GDP ratio above 60%

And indeed, their calculations show that, for instance, the risk premium on Italian debt is indeed in this range. Given a debt/GDP ratio of 130%, 70% above the 60% threshold, the risk premium should be 210-280bp.

And indeed, at 2.7% and with the (supposedly risk-free) German 10-year bund at 0.14%, the risk premium on Italian bonds is indeed in this ballpark:

Alcidi and Gros also make a useful distinction between marginal and average cost of debt, with the former usually being much higher than the latter:

by incurring more debt the risk premium will increase, thus increasing the cost of refinancing the entire stock of existing debt. This second effect can be very important if debt is high.

For Italy, that means:

However, the marginal cost of additional debt is much higher than the interest rate. Assuming a debt level at 130% of GDP and the risk premium of 280 basis points, total interest expenses will amount to 3.64 (= 2.8*130)% of GDP.

What's more, this still opens up the possibility of a vicious cycle, as at higher debt levels interest rate costs increase not only as a result of more outstanding debt to service but also because the cost of each unit of debt (the interest rate) will increase:

An example can illustrate this mechanism, taking again a debt ratio of 130% of GDP as the benchmark. At this level, steady-state interest payments should amount to 3.64% of GDP as calculated above. But if the debt ratio were to increase to 150% of GDP, the risk premium (and interest rate) would increase to 3.6%. Over time, interest expense would then increase to 5.4 (= 150*3.6)% of GDP. With these higher interest payments, the debt level would increase even more – unless the country in question starts to run a much larger primary surplus.

And debt dynamics turn out to be very sensitive for the size of the risk premium. The article shows that assuming a 3% primary surplus(!) and a 130% debt/GDP ratio just taking the risk premium at 4bp for every percentage point of debt above 60% leads to a debt/GDP ratio of 320% in 20 years.

However, if the risk premium is somewhat smaller, 3bp for every percentage point of debt above 60% of GDP, the outcome is more palatable at 200% in 20 years.

Proponents of MMT have an answer to this, of course. They argue that deficits should be financed with money, not debt, and the way to keep inflation in check is via taxes.

There is no country which follows that advice, but Japan and Argentina under Kirchner show that it's not necessarily rubbish. Both countries have embarked on large-scale monetary financing (BoJ owns close to half of the country's outstanding public debt).

Whilst in Japan inflation is still nowhere to be seen, Argentina has been a different story. But you could argue that they should simply have reined in spending earlier rather than keep expanding as they did even when inflation increased. In fact, that's what we ourselves argued at the time, but we accept that their approach had hit its limits - the Kirchner government started to doctor the inflation figures, and things quickly went from bad to worse.

But this doesn't prove the approach was wrong, it specifically says inflation is the main constraint. Ignore that at your peril. It's now all but forgotten, but Argentina actually made a pretty spectacular recovery from its 2001 crash.

Conclusion

Economics has shed some new light on the mechanics of debt dynamics, and while opinions still differ, the general takeaway is that high public debt is more sustainable than previously assumed.

These new insights might have assuaged previous deficit hawks to live with the fiscal consequences of the Trump tax cuts (although no doubt political expediency plays a significant role here, as we are not aware of Blanchard, let alone MMT, being embraced on the right). It is also likely to play a significant role should the Democrats win the Presidential election next year and embark on a considerable spending spree (Green New Deal, etc.).

Given the low rate environment despite high debts and deficits, are investors right to assume that the public sector budget constraint has been significantly loosened, if not completely abandoned?

We are not convinced. Risk premiums aren't hard concepts, and when circumstances change, risk premiums can suddenly spike. The work of Alcidi and Gros quoted above has shown that at high debt levels, even small increases in risk premiums can have pretty dramatic consequences.

More intriguing is the concept of MMT, and the possibility that monetary financing isn't a problem and can keep the economy at full employment. This almost certainly is a good idea in a deeply depressed economy, like in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The main risk, as we see it, is that it can easily be abused for political purposes - and this risk is especially significant, as the approach requires co-opting the central bank, which might otherwise serve as a brake on the process. If that abuse becomes systemic and expected by investors, all the gains in the fight against inflation that central banks have achieved since the 1980s is likely to unravel.

For bond and equity investors, the landscape actually becomes a little less easy to navigate, as our old compasses are likely to be rather incorrect.

When record unemployment doesn't produce higher inflation, and very high deficits and debts have very limited effects on interest rates, the world becomes more benign but harder to navigate. But while weaker, one shouldn't assume there are no constraints on deficits or debts, nor take the absence of inflation for granted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.