Top 5 Market Movers With Insider Buying As Of May 24, 2019

Only insider transactions that were executed on the open market are included in this list. Any sale that was triggered by an option exercise has been excluded.

A list of the top 5 stocks in terms of total volume traded that also had insider buying.

There are many ways to use insider transactions to help guide your investing strategies that don't rely on just the dollar amount of the transaction. While dollar amount should always be considered when ranking an insider purchase, here are a few other things to consider:

How much has the insider's total stake increased in the company after the purchase? How has the stock performed historically after this insider made a purchase? Have other insiders at this company also made purchases recently?

In this article, we will analyze the top 10 stocks in terms of total volume traded that also had an insider make a purchase of the stock on the open market (transaction code P on SEC Form 4). We will be ranking each insider purchase based on the following criteria:

Did the insider increase his/her total holding size by a significant amount (over 15%)? What was the three-month return of the insider's last purchase (over 10% gain in 90 days)? Have other insiders at this company made purchases in the last 30 days (two other insiders)?

The goal of this exercise is to help determine the insider's confidence level in their company and to determine if you should be buying alongside them.

No. 1: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/23/19 Thornton John L $100,038 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 5% N/A 1

Without any additional purchases being made by other insiders, this purchase is a non-event and would not trigger a buy for us.

No. 2: Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/23/19 Thornton John L $100,038 CEO Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days N/A N/A 0

This insider just became the CEO of Cognizant at the beginning of April, and this is his initial open market purchase.

No. 3: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/22/19 Aselage Steve $10,710 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 150% -60% 0

This transaction is so small dollar-wise, it's unlikely that this insider has any real confidence that the price is going to increase with any certainty.

No. 4: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/23/19 Frost Phillip $383,807 CEO, COB, 10% Owner Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 0% -34% 5

Usually, we don't put much weight behind an open market purchase by Phillip Frost because he makes them so frequently, with 84 in 2018 alone. We do like seeing cluster-buying from these many other insiders, and would consider this a potentially good time to buy.

No. 5: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/23/19 Saad Mark E $78,155 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 100% N/A 1

Without any additional purchases being made by other insiders, this purchase is a non-event and would not trigger a buy for us.

As you can see, finding an insider transaction that meets even these basic criteria can be like finding a needle in a haystack. Along with the criteria we have used here, we also like to analyze the price action of the stock to help time the entry and take a deeper dive into the insider's previous returns following a purchase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OPK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.