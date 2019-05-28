SOXX: Performance And Valuation Update - May 2019

May 2019 has been a historically poor and volatile month for chips stocks with the SOXX ETF on track for the worst monthly performance since the financial crisis in 2008.

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is the largest and most liquid semiconductor industry-specific exchange-traded fund with AUM of $1.4bn. The fund tracks an index of U.S. listed companies across the supply chain from design, manufacturing, distribution and sale of components. The underlying index has a history going back to 1993, with chip stocks remembered as dramatically leading the market going into the dot-com bubble at the turn of the century. The index reached a record high in March of 2000, a level that would not be reclaimed till January of 2018. Fast forward to today, and it may come as a surprise that SOXX is now actually below that index level from the year 2000. The past year has been incredibly volatile based not only on macro trends but also company-specific issues. This article highlights the performance of chip stocks year to date 2019, current valuation metrics in the group and themes in the industry.

SOXX weekly stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

May 2019 has been a historically poor month for the semiconductor stocks with the ETF down 17.2% month-to-date as of May 27th. SOXX is on track for its worst monthly return since November 2008 which was during the height of the financial crisis. Nevertheless, the ETF is still up 14.2% YTD, highlighting the extreme volatility that has been a feature of semiconductor stocks over the past years.

SOXX monthly price performance. Source: data YCharts/author chart

Themes in Semiconductors

An ongoing global slowdown of semiconductor shipments which the Semiconductor Industry Association "SIA" says is "consistent with the cyclical trend the global market has experienced recently;" sales fell 15.5% for the industry in Q1 (-13% y/y in March). Companies have offered reasons among overall poor demand particularly from China, inventory adjustments, and weak memory market. Parallel trends like a slowdown of mobile device sales have also weighed on sentiment.

Worldwide semiconductor sales. source: SIA

2. Recent renewed tensions and uncertainty related to the U.S.-China trade dispute that has been an ongoing theme since tariffs were first announced in January 2018. The latest twist has been aggressive actions by the U.S. government against the Chinese mobile device manufacturer and major telecom supplier, Huawei Technologies Co. (not publicly traded). The U.S. government argues that Huawei has a history of fraud and stealing trade secrets along with weak security and data protection oversight. While not a component of SOXX, many other companies are indeed suppliers to Huawei or have products that work in conjunction with Huawei devices. Fear of retaliation by China against U.S. companies has added the pessimism in the industry and weigh on the broader tech sector.

3. Company-specific developments including a U.S. federal judge ruling suggesting Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) violated anti-trust laws by using its market position as a leading mobile device supplier to overcharge mobile handset markers fees for use of its patents. The stock fell 18% on the week bringing its month-to-date performance a significant 23.1% down, pulling down the index given its 10.4% weighting.

SOXX Holdings Performance

SOXX holdings performance data. Source: data by YCharts/author table

Among the 30 equity holdings of SOXX, the contrast between year-to-date and month-to-date performance of the constituents is significant. YTD the ETF is still up 14% even as nearly every stock fell by double-digits in May. The positive performance thus far in 2019 masks the deeper underlying weakness as the average stock in SOXX is down over 20% from their respective 52-week-high. ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) are the biggest losers in May, each down about 23.3% thus far. Over the past year, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is down 44.7%, just off its 52-week low. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is the big winner in the group, up 97% over the past year and 43% in 2019.

SOXX Holdings Valuation Metrics

Among commonly used valuation metrics, the multiples here are not completely comparable among SOXX holdings as the businesses operate at significantly different parts of the industry supply chain. One of the trends has been falling sales with most companies posting declines in year-over-year quarterly revenues consistent with industry-wide numbers. Nevertheless, with the exception of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), 28 the 30 companies in SOXX remain profitable with positive EPS expected for the current fiscal year.

The table above calculates a weighted average forward P/E ratio of 18.4x for the group. AMD with a forward P/E of 40x is the most "richly" priced stock in SOXX trading at a premium by most measures. On the other end, Micron Tech is something of a value play with an enterprise value to EBITDA of just 1.9x based on a deep market pessimism given the company's declining revenues and poor guidance. The stated yield on the ETF is 1.3% but considering the 2 companies pay a dividend, the median yield is 2.1%.

ETF Analysis

SOXX is an excellent vehicle to gain industry exposure given the basket composition including the biggest names in semiconductors. One downside is that the fund is missing a number of important chip companies that are not traded in the U.S. like Korea's SK Hynix Inc. (OTC:HXSCF), for example. Some argument could also be made regarding the relative weighting among the top current holdings. Overall, the underlying index and ETF earns its position as one of the most exciting parts of the market. SOXX has an expense ratio of 0.47%.

SOXX ETF key stats. Source: data by YCharts

The outlook for SOXX in many ways will come down to a global macro bet. A bullish position here is betting that the trade dispute will not escalate and essentially the worst is behind us in terms of the current soft patch of global growth and semiconductor demand. A quick and favorable resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute saga should be positive for global risk asset sentiment, sending chip stocks higher. I am personally more bearish based on my concerns of what I believe to be emerging signs of domestic cyclical weakness in China across Asian countries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.