Baidu Is The Best Way To Invest In China's Future

Chinese internet giant Baidu (BIDU), often dubbed the Google of China, was hit hard following the release of its first-quarter earnings. While total revenues of $3.59 billion came in slightly above analyst expectations, the figure represented a continuation of past periods of slowing growth. The company’s revenue grew by 21% YOY in Q1 (excluding divestitures), which seems strong, but was the third quarter in a row that its growth rate has decreased. This though, was not the reason behind the stock’s collapse. The headline of this quarter was that Baidu posted its first quarterly loss since its IPO in 2005. This was primarily driven by higher operating costs as well as its huge marketing campaign during the 2019 CCTV Chinese New Year Gala (Chunwan). For reference, Chunwan is the most viewed television program in the world, drawing in 10 times the ratings of the Super Bowl, and is similar to turkey at Thanksgiving for Chinese families during their annual New Year celebration. This year, Baidu was the program’s main sponsor and handed out over $133 million to viewers through red envelopes, among other prizes. This sponsorship overnight doubled its daily active users to 300 million, though that increase turned out to be mostly temporary. It also caused SG&A expenses to nearly double from last year, eating into the company’s bottom line.

However, Baidu’s struggles were not solely caused by its sponsorship of Chunwan. While it is not a direct target of Trump’s trade war against China - in fact, it may actually benefit from China preventing Google from entering the market - Baidu has still suffered casualties as companies decide to decrease their spending on marketing in the wake of painful US sanctions. This, coupled with increased regulation and slower domestic growth in China, has caused demand for ads to decrease. Meanwhile, there has been a significant increase in ad inventory, which has created an imbalance in the advertising market of China. This has led to downward pressures on CPM, which hurts Baidu by cutting into revenues and margins. This situation has already had an effect on its online marketing revenues, with growth in this segment slowing to a crawl to an increase of just 3% year over year.

Although growth has slowed, Baidu is far from a declining company. Like Google, the Google of China has made significant investments into innovative businesses such as self-driving cars and AI, both areas that will position the company well for the future. This article will discuss these growth prospects and the opportunities that Baidu still has moving forward.

Improving Its Core Business

The primary way that Baidu seeks to grow is by focusing on its core business of search. It has a strong hold on this market in China with around 67% market share, but is still making efforts to grow its user base. In the past quarter, daily active users of the Baidu app increased 28% to 174 million and monthly active devices of Baidu mobile reached 1.1 billion. This enormous user base provides Baidu the reach and insight to offer advertising products to a diverse range of clients. But Baidu wants to do more; it seeks to eventually be a one-stop shop for both users and advertisers alike. Here is a quote from Robin Li, CEO of Baidu, explaining his vision for Baidu in the future.

Our vision for AI-first Internet is to provide the best user experience to our users as they move across Baidu's family of 20-plus apps as well as prepare our users to move from mobile-only to a cross-platform experience, seamlessly crisscrossing back and forth on mobile, in homes and in autos.”

Source: Q1 Baidu Earnings Conference Call

Essentially, Baidu wants to touch every part of its users’ lives and give no reason for anybody to leave one of its apps. It has been working towards this by continuing to improve its ecosystem of services, including by adding to its rather young news feed. First introduced in 2016, the function has gained in popularity and consistently is a bright spot for the company. This rise has led to more publishers providing unique content for Baidu, demonstrated by growth on Baijiahao, Baidu’s own platform for independent writers. Baijiahao now has 2.1 million publisher accounts, up 89%.

As mentioned before, a cause of Q1’s shocking loss was due to its expensive sponsorship of the CCTV Chinese New Year Gala event. Beyond attracting new users, Baidu’s sponsorship served a secondary purpose of increasing exposure to its other services beyond search. It was a way to introduce its wide range of products from video to shopping, areas it has lagged far behind competitors such as Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat. Here is CEO Robin Li’s description.

Through the Chinese New Year Gala campaign, we educated users that Baidu App is an all-in-one app, allowing users to search, watch short videos and read headline news, quickly find long-tail information, make direct purchases from Smart Mini Program, play mini games and read online literature, just to name a few. Baidu App also offers voice search, augmented reality search and visual search as well as OCR translation.”

Today, it is not clear whether the campaign succeeded in accomplishing the goals listed above. But if it was indeed successful, the potential benefits are huge and will have a lasting positive impact on the company. More clarity will be proved in the next few quarters.

Growth in these core areas benefits content and app developers and encourages them to continue to build pieces that drive users to Baidu. It also allows Baidu to offer more resources to its advertisers. The company is planning a new CRM platform that is expected to launch later this year which consolidates many different Baidu services into a complete package. The end product will allow for better insight and easier management of marketing campaigns, all while driving higher conversions for advertisers by allowing them the ability to target potentially interested customers. This new CRM service will also use new AI technology to provide custom and personalized messages to Baidu users. These messages will be much more relevant than the current ones, incentivizing more advertisers to choose Baidu for their needs.

iQIYI’s Struggles

Baidu owns around 70% of iQIYI (IQ), a video-streaming service similar to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). It is another business that management believes is important for future growth and as a result, has been making major investments in the company. It has been rewarded with strong top-line growth with subscriber count increasing 58% YOY to 96.8 million. However, Baidu actually suffered a greater loss from iQIYI in the quarter, driven primarily by higher content costs of $793.9 million, up 47%. The future for this asset is still to be determined. On one hand, it is a fast-growing business that has a promising growth trajectory due to the strong grasp it has on Chinese consumers. It and Tencent Video are the clear leaders in Chinese online entertainment and as this industry continues to expand in the future, both companies will benefit. The upside here is massive; some estimate the combined market can potentially be worth as much $100 billion by 2022. Even just a fraction of that is much more than iQIYI's revenue of $1.04 billion last quarter.

However, there are significant caveats to that rosy image. Unlike Netflix, iQIYI faces significant domestic competition, including from the aforementioned Tencent Video and Alibaba’s (BABA) Youku Tudou, which prevents iQIYI from having pricing power over its product. In addition, content costs have been surging for the company as it seeks to produce unique content to differentiate itself and attract new customers. These represented over 76% of revenues in the most recent quarter and are expected to continue to increase in the near future.

iQIYI can potentially become an important business segment for Baidu, but there are significant hurdles that it still must cross. Meanwhile, the company’s losses have nearly doubled over the past year and there is still not a clear path towards profitability for this business.

Advanced AI and Self-Driving Car Programs

Over the past couple of years, Baidu has been making efforts to diversify away from search and find revenue streams elsewhere. It has done this by making tremendous advances in important areas of technology, most notably through AI and its advanced autonomous vehicle program. In AI, it operates a voice assistant named DuerOS that is similar to Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa or Google Assistant (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). DuerOS has seen a tremendous uptake since it was first developed in early 2017 and is today installed on 275 million devices, almost tripling YOY and the most out of any other voice assistant in China. However, an earlier fear for DuerOS is that it is not often used. Back in November of 2018 when 150 million devices contained DuerOS, only 35 million of those were found to be regular users. While this gap likely still exists, its usage has significantly increased from before, with over 2.37 billion monthly voice queries in March 2019. This represents an astounding 817% increase YOY and a nearly 50% increase from 1.6 billion queries in December 2018. One reason behind such tremendous growth for DuerOS is that its popularity has led manufacturers of a wide array of products to include it pre-installed. These include TVs, Huawei tablet mounts, and most recently a line of Chery EXEED sedans. Baidu also sells its own products containing DuerOS, the most significant being its Xiaodu smart speakers. These products have been well received by the Chinese public and the company reported that the units sold in Q1 2019 surpassed total unit sales in all of 2018.

Baidu’s AI technology is also being tested and used in other areas beyond their voice assistant. One way is in call centers, where Baidu’s AI technology is working with telecom operators in China to help handle calls. This AI now handles upwards of 5.6 million calls per month, and this number is projected to increase because the technology is being expanded to new call centers all across China. Baidu is also working with local governments to implement its new technology. It has worked with Beijing to help the city modernize and improve municipal services, including by building an AI-powered city drain. In addition, it has already partnered with several Chinese cities, including the Baoshan District of Shanghai and area of Xiongan outside Beijing, to develop AI-powered smart cities. These areas will be the testing ground for the company’s future ambitions, which will impact all parts of life including education, transportation and medical care. AI will play a pivotal role in the future of our world and by investing in the development of its own AI capabilities, Baidu is ensuring it is at the forefront of future innovation. It already has deals to expand its reach and will soon be moving into other industries such as financial services, airlines, and energy.

In addition to AI technology, Baidu is also a leader in autonomous vehicles through its Apollo program. Despite both strong domestic and foreign competitors, it has made tremendous progress and distanced itself from many of its fiercest rivals. In China, its agreements with cities for testing of self-driving cars has allowed it to accumulate 10 times the number of test miles than the next highest domestic competitor. On the international stage though, it is still behind US leaders which include Google’s Waymo, General Motor’s (GM) Cruise Automation, and Ford (F) Autonomous. But the difference is closing and as the chart below shows, Baidu is making strides towards becoming a global leader in autonomous vehicle development.

Source: SAE using data from Navigant Research

Autonomous driving has tremendous applications in all parts of transportation, especially in a country like China which has some of the worst road congestion and air pollution in the world. The Chinese government has already begun working with Baidu to develop new ways to improve traffic conditions and address other major issues. One method is through robo-taxis and in March 2019, Apollo began testing a fleet of up to 100 driverless cars in Changsha, the capital city of the Hunan province. Its driverless cars are also being used by developers in other areas such as delivery services, shuttle, and street cleaning.

Conclusion

While growth in some areas of Baidu has slowed, the overall company is still well-positioned to succeed in the future. The company is still by far the leading search engine in China and with 174 million daily active users, it is able to provide unparalleled resources for advertisers to reach their prospective customers. Later this year, it plans to build on this strength by launching a new CRM product that integrates many of Baidu’s services into a single platform that will allow advertisers to even better manage their marketing campaigns and work to make them more effective. In addition, Baidu has been focused on strong growth in the future by investing heavily in lucrative areas of technology such as AI and autonomous vehicles. Although these efforts have cut into current profits, they position the company to not just be a leader in China in the future, but the world. Best of all for investors, they can buy all this at an incredibly low valuation. The stock is down nearly 60% from its high a year ago and trades at a sales multiple of around 2.6, making Baidu an incredible bargain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIDU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.