B2Gold: Starting To Look Attractive Again

Rumors that B2Gold might be looking to partake in M&A to acquire the Shamva Gold Mine, located in Zimbabwe, has raised eyebrows and caused confusion, perhaps creating a buying opportunity in BTG shares.

Further, the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Fekola Expansion Project look positive, showing the potential to boost annual production to 550k oz/year (from 2020-2024) at minimal CAPEX investment.

Q1 results were solid, showing total gold production of 230,859 ounces, with consolidated cash costs of $545/oz, consolidated AISC of $848/oz, and cash flow from operations of $86 million.

Shares of BTG are down -15.41% so far this year, now trading at $2.47/share, after hitting a peak of $3.35/share back in February.

Shares of B2Gold (BTG) got off to a strong start to begin the year, rising in tandem with the spot price of gold. For a brief moment in February, the share price of BTG even managed to set a new 52-week high, hitting $3.35/share, coinciding with gold's rising ascent and attempt to break through massive resistance in the $1,350/oz range (which ultimately proved unsuccessful for the yellow metal, yet again).

Since March, it's been more or less a downhill ride for shares of BTG, as the stock has now fallen -15.41% year-to-date, now trading at $2.47/share.

Q1 Results

However, despite the recent weakness in the share price of BTG, the company was able to announce some positive news in recent months, such as solid Q1 numbers that beat previous internal estimates in the following key areas:

From B2Gold.

Consolidated gold production of 230,859 ounces, 6% (12,704 ounces) above budget.

Consolidated gold revenue of $302 million on sales of 232,076 ounces (6% or 13,564 ounces above budget).

Consolidated cash operating costs (see "Non-IFRS Measures") of $545 per ounce sold, below budget by $27 per ounce (5%).

Consolidated all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (see "Non-IFRS Measures") of $848 per ounce sold, significantly below budget by $133 per ounce (14%).

For a more visual look into B2Gold's Q1 numbers, please refer to the following slide below.

Source: B2Gold May 2019 Corporate Presentation

Q1 was a successful quarter for B2Gold, as production was above budget and costs were below. For 2019, the company remains on track to produce between 935-975k oz of gold, which assuming a $1,300/oz gold price (not too far above the current spot price of $1,285/oz) could help generate ~$400 million in cash flow from operations ($86 million was reported in Q1).

Fekola Expansion Project

Further, prior to the announcement of the latest Q1 figures, B2Gold published an encouraging Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), back on March 26, for an expanded production scenario up to 7.5 Mtpa (up 1.5 Mtpa from the current processing rate of 6.0 Mtpa) at its flagship Fekola Mine, located in Mali.

The Fekola Expansion Project is estimated to cost $50 million (with CAPEX being funded by Fekola cash flow), take 18 months to complete (with upgrades running through Q3 2020, with half the CAPEX being spent this year, and the rest next year), and have a payback period of less than one year.

In addition, the Fekola Expansion Project is estimated to increase project NPV by $500 million (using a discount rate of 5% and assuming a base case gold price of $1,300/oz). As a result of the expansion, gold production at the Fekola Mine would increase to 550,000+ oz/year over the next 5 years (2020-2024). Worth keeping in mind, for 2018, the Fekola Mine produced 439,068 ounces, and is projected to output between 420-430k oz in 2019 (110,349 oz was already achieved in Q1). Further, with a mine life of 12 years (including 2019), Fekola should produce, in total, ~5 million ounces over the course of its life with competitive cash costs in the range of $500-700/oz over life of mine, and AISC of $630/oz over the initial five years (2020-2024).

Recent Production Growth and Share Price

For B2Gold, the Fekola Mine has clearly proven itself to be a world class tier 1 asset, which in recent years has helped elevate the company from mid-tier gold producer status to large cap producer (~1 million ounces/year in production); this year, B2Gold is projecting annual gold production to reach between 935-975k oz.

As a refresher, prior to the Fekola Mine ramping up, B2Gold had previously produced "only" 550,423 gold ounces in 2016, with production spread out across its 4 other operating mines: Otjikoto (located in Namibia), Masbate (located in the Philippines), La Libertad (located in Nicaragua), and El Limon (located in Nicaragua).

Source: B2Gold May 2019 Corporate Presentation

In terms of balance sheet, B2Gold ended Q1 with $142 million in cash and was able to reduce long-term debt obligations to $480 million (down from $700 million).

Source: B2Gold May 2019 Corporate Presentation

However, despite B2Gold's strong production profile growth over the last few years and improved balance sheet, the share price of BTG has more or less been range-bound, trading in a tight channel between ~$2.10-3.40/share.

Rumors And Opportunity

Over the past week, there were rumors circulating that B2Gold was on the acquisition hunt for more assets, possibly looking to buy a gold project, the Shamva Gold Mine, located in Zimbabwe.

From Mining.com:

If a transaction with owner Metallon Corp. is concluded, B2Gold will invest $150 million to $200 million developing the Shamva gold mine, one of the people said. The Vancouver-based company will pay about a third of the book value for the mine, which was last assessed at about $167 million seven years ago, the person said, without giving further detail.

Source: Mining.com

Now, the publication of the above story/headline seemed to occur at a most peculiar time, since just earlier this month, B2Gold CEO Clive Johnson had these thoughts to share with the market, regarding the company's stance on Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A):

“Spread the word – no M&A from us,” Johnson told analysts on the miner’s earnings call on May 8, when reported total gold of 230,859 ounces, about 6% above plan. “We’re not going to pay for ounces,” he added.

Given the vast amount of upside potential that still exists to bolster gold production B2Gold's Fekola Mine at this time, Mr. Johnson's comments above seem more consistent with the company's recent actions to conduct a PEA expansion study for Fekola (discussed earlier in this article), as opposed to resonating with any stories being reported in the media.

Perhaps coming as no surprise, then, B2Gold quickly responded to the rumors and put an end to any speculation that it was looking into M&A deals.

From Mining.com:

Mid-tier Canadian miner B2Gold on Friday dismissed reports indicating it was mulling the acquisition of an idled gold mine in Zimbabwe, emphasizing it was not currently interested in any mergers or acquisitions. Chief executive Clive Johnson reiterated B2Gold’s long-term growth strategy by saying that in addition to developing its existing pipeline of projects, the company continued to seek global exploration opportunities.

Source: Mining.com

In any event, shares of BTG fell -6.08% this past week, with some of the decline arguably attributable to the brief shock, uncertainty, and confusion caused by M&A rumors.

Although it's also worth noting that the month of May, in general, has historically not been a good month for returns in the gold sector, which could be another factor contributing to the recent weakness in the share price of BTG. Source: Bloomberg

In any event, with the gold price currently holding relatively firm at $1,285/oz, B2Gold should be well positioned to continue generating robust cash flow (particularly at its flagship Fekola Mine) into the future, M&A or no M&A.

Further, with a published PEA outlining a 7.5 Mtpa production scenario at the Fekola Mine that could boost annual production to over 550k oz/year, B2Gold seems well positioned to crack the 1 million oz/year production profile sooner or later, which should provide speculators with strong leverage to a rising gold price, if/when that happens again in the future.

At $2.47/share, the current share price of BTG is at/near its 6-month low and is starting to look attractive again. Last time around, shares of BTG bottomed out at $2.10/share back in August 2018, so if the summer doldrums manage to take hold of the gold sector again this year and drive prices lower still, another wonderful buying opportunity in BTG may soon be approaching.

In the world of gold producers, B2Gold is one of the higher quality names out there; as such, being able to pick up shares of BTG at/near 52-week lows is typically a good thing for interested buyers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.