Why Target Is A Better Buy Than Walmart

With a significant discount to Walmart and a much higher yield, Target is the far superior choice to Walmart for investors in retailers.

A strong start to 2019

After ending 2018 with a resounding thud, all-things-to-all-people retailer Target (TGT) has had a tremendous start to 2019. Shares have risen from the late-2018 bottom of $59 to nearly $82 as of this writing as it has become clear that the next leg of the company’s growth is well underway. Target has had its fair share of struggles with comparable sales and margins in past years, but those appear to have been put to bed. And despite a mid-teens rally just in the past couple of weeks, I think Target is still a buy.

Q1 results were terrific

Target’s recent, sharp rally is because its Q1 earnings report showed tremendous amounts of growth and progress towards strategic goals. Indeed, investors are right to bid the stock up because not only was Q1 great, but the stock was way too cheap. While the stock is nowhere near as cheap as it was two weeks ago, Target is still a buy.

Total sales rose 5% year over year to $17.6 billion thanks to a small contribution from new stores, as well as a very robust 4.8% gain in comparable sales. The majority of the gain was due to traffic expansion at +4.3%, with the balance of 0.5% from higher average ticket.

The fact that traffic grew so strongly in Q1 is a great indication that Target’s efforts to drive traffic are working well. This includes its digital initiatives, including Shipt and Drive Up, which it continues to expand throughout the country. These initiatives have been expensive to build out in the past couple of years, but they are unequivocally driving new, incremental traffic. Many retailers have simply shifted revenue between the physical and digital channels, resulting in a net gain of little to nothing. Target, very importantly, doesn’t have this problem and this is only just beginning to be recognized by the market.

Comparable digital sales grew a staggering 42% in Q1, which was 2.1% of the 4.8% comparable sales growth number during the quarter. That implies the physical stores still contributed nicely to Q1 growth, adding the balance of 2.7% comparable sales growth. From a revenue perspective, I don’t think Q1 could have been much better.

Q1 was Target’s eight consecutive comparable sales growth increase after past years where it struggled to produce flat sales. In addition to a strong top-line performance, Q1 saw strong earnings growth.

Operating income was up 9% as the rate of operating margin increased 20bps to 6.4% of revenue. Gross margins declined 20bps to 29.6%, which is consistent with other retailers that are building out their digital fulfillment capabilities, but that was more than offset by a 30bps decline in SG&A costs. Target saved some money on technology costs year over year, while higher comparable sales helped offset continued wage inflation. The point is that while Target is investing heavily in its next generation fulfillment capabilities and in making shopping at Target more convenient, its margin profile remains robust.

Target also spent more than $600 million on shareholder returns in Q1, paying its robust dividend while also repurchasing $277 million of its own shares, or 3.6 million shares at an average price of $77. The company has $1 billion left on its current authorization, which is good for ~2% of the current float.

An irreconcilable discount to Walmart

Earnings came in at $1.53 per share in Q1, up 15% against the comparable period last year, and the company guided for $5.75 to $6.05 for this year. Using the midpoint of this guidance - $5.90 - we can see that even after the recent, strong rally, the stock is undervalued at best, or approaching fair value at worst.

This chart, which I’ve compiled using EPS as well as average share prices, shows Target’s last ten years of average price-to-earnings ratio data, its current P/E, as well as Walmart’s (WMT) current P/E. What we can glean from this is that not only is Target only just near its average P/E for the past decade – and indeed, shorter, more recent time periods as well – but that it is significantly cheaper than rival Walmart.

Walmart’s consensus earnings for this year is $4.76, so at today’s share price of $102, its P/E is 21.6. Target trades for just 13.8 this year’s midpoint of $5.90, putting it just below its 10-year average of 14.6, and at just 64% of Walmart’s valuation.

Investors have been infatuated with Walmart’s digital efforts, but keep in mind that company is struggling with margins. In addition, its valuation is downright absurd today at nearly 22 times consensus.

Target, on the other hand, is growing digitally as well as expanding margins, making its growth profile more attractive than its rival’s, but the stock is much, much cheaper on any measure you can throw at it.

In addition, Target yields well in excess of 3% today while Walmart barely crests 2%. In other words, Target has a better growth profile because its margins are expanding, the stock is far cheaper, and the yield is more than 50% higher than Walmart. Given all of this, Target looks like a much better purchase, in addition to the fact that its Q1 report was outstanding on all levels. Its strategic initiatives are bearing significant fruit and I think the rally we’ve seen recently is just the beginning. Target is a buy.

