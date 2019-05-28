SVB Financial: High Risk/High Reward Bank

Investors need to monitor SVB closely, as an uptick in bad loans could be an early sign of the bear case forming.

Due to a variety of reasons, such as treasury yields continuing to decrease, recessionary and global growth concerns, and overall de-risking of portfolios, banks are trading at low valuations. Even though the big six U.S. banks are generally considered the best bets in the sector, with Warren Buffett (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) holding large positions in four of the six, investors can still find interesting picks outside of the mega caps.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is a niche bank headquartered in Silicon Valley, with a focus on lending to high growth, early stage companies and venture capital funds. As a result of the extra risk SVB is taking, they have been rewarded with excellent returns. In their last quarter, ROE reached 22.16% and diluted EPS grew over 49%. Overall, SVB takes on more risk than most of their peers, contributing to a high risk / high reward investment in a historically risky sub sector.

Niche Exposures

Before breaking down their loan profiles, this quote from their annual report explains what companies they target from a high level:

“In our portfolios for early-stage and mid-stage privately-held companies, many of our loans are made to companies with modest or negative cash flows and/or no established record of profitable operations, primarily within the technology and life science and healthcare industries. Consequently, repayment of these loans is often dependent upon receipt by our borrowers of additional financing from venture capitalists or others, or in some cases, a successful sale to a third party, public offering or other form of liquidity or "exit" event.”

The quote is pretty straightforward, and explains that offering loans and lines of credit to companies that aren’t profitable is inherently risky, often leading to the reliance of IPOs, venture capital, takeovers to earn back capital, especially since some startups don’t become profitable even after a decade. However, SVB has been reducing their exposure to early stage startups from 30% of loans to 6% since 2000. This shift has corresponded with increased exposure for the venture capital and private equity firms, basically adding a middle man between them and the startups, so to speak. Currently, private equity, technology, and healthcare represent the bulk of their loan profile.

Private Equity/Venture Capital

Private Equity represents the lower risk, higher quality loans for SVB. Over the last decade, SVB’s increased exposure to private equity is a result of an effort to improve the quality of their loans. In private equity, the majority of loans are short-term capital call lines.

On the macro level, private equity is growing at a rapid rate, as companies are staying private longer, allowing for more private equity firms to coexist. In terms of risks, this could push firms to take on more risk in the hopes of outperforming competitors. However, SVB has focused on private equity firms with high credit quality, and as mentioned, rely on capital call lines. Last quarter, McKinsey reported:

“Global private equity (PE) net asset value grew by 18 percent in 2018; this century, it has grown by 7.5 times, twice as fast as public-market capitalization. Private markets, including PE, debt, infrastructure, real estate, and natural resources, have graduated from the fringes of the economy to the mainstream.”

Information Technology

After private equity and venture capital, technology makes up the second largest sector SVB loans to. Of this, over 90% of their technology loans are to software/internet firms. In SVB’s annual startup outlook report, a survey of U.S. entrepreneurs listed out their top areas of opportunity for innovation, with information technology areas, such as AI and big data, cited as the top opportunities

However, software loans were among the worst performing loans SVB financial had last quarter. Even though efforts to increase credit quality called for increasing private equity loans and decreasing early stage startup exposure have been successful, software remains one of the larger risk areas for SVB on a gross basis. Similar to public cloud and software companies, it appears private software companies also struggle with cash flows and negative margins. Last quarter, software represented half the loans that private equity did, yet had more loans that were past due, by a wide margin:

Private equity past due loans decreased by half QoQ, and software increased by almost 10%. These trends will be interesting to follow over the next few quarters, as software past due loans increasing faster than total software loans could be early signs of distress in SVB’s loan portfolio.

Financial Performance

SVB has been posting financial results that resemble tech growth stocks, rather than a bank. Though the bearish case revolves around net interest margin peaking, and a bubble in venture capital debt, SVB continues to outperform and prove the bears wrong. Regardless, investors should maintain a close eye on their loan performances.

The recent purchase of Leerlink closed in January, providing income diversification away from core sources. Leerlinks boosts their core fee income growth to an expected 20% YoY rate for 2019, and also nearly doubles their investment banking revenue as well.

Although net interest margin may have peaked, with guidance for 3.7% for the year, the ability for SVB to maintain that margin is more important in judging future performance. As mentioned before, ROE increased to above 22% last quarter, as SVB continues to growth their balance sheet.

Last quarter also marked the continuance of SVB’s massive growth that started in 2017, leading to free cash flow and net income doubling since 2016, and revenue slightly less than doubling during that time period. Capital spending has also decreased during this time period. This massive amount of growth, followed by decrease in capital spending, appears to be unsustainable. To support this, SVB is planning on spending about 70% of their noninterest expenses on human capital.

In terms of returning capital, SVB is now halfway through their announced $500 million stock buyback, which is approximately a 5% return at the current market cap. Also of note, net gain of investment securities doubled in 2018, growing from $35.8 million to $69.8 million, which drove noninterest income growth.

Risks

SVB is a high risk, high potential investment, even as they continue to disprove the bearish thesis. Regardless, investors should understand the risks brought by the bears, especially since SVB shares continue to be volatile.

To summarize this, Morningstar, which has been bearish on SVB for years, stated:

“Recently, management has said the company has benefited from sovereign wealth funds and SoftBank's aggressive investment campaign. We suspect these atypical investors represent the last of the few remaining pillars of funding supporting venture capital activity. One concerning trend of this tech cycle is the use of leverage by venture-capital-backed startups. Unlike in 2001, where equity was often the sole funding source, venture debt has played an increasing role at early-stage companies. […] Industrywide, we believe that as a result of rising competition, there has been a decline in underwriting quality by providing startups debt earlier in their life cycle. Too frequently, we have observed Silicon Valley Bank's public borrowers do not generate cash or have the asset coverage to take on significant debt. “

Translating this to financial impact on SVB, they continue by forecasting:

“We forecast charge-offs will increase to almost 2% in 2019 and 2020 and decline thereafter, though we’d warn this could be substantially higher. We don’t think the bank’s loans are as good as in previous cycles, given industrywide trends. We also believe the bank will see significant negative loan growth in a venture capital downturn. In past downturns, loans have contracted by as much as 18%. Silicon Valley Bank has experienced tremendous growth in capital call lines, which could lead to loan balances falling farther than they have in previous downturns. We expect to see loans contract by 20%-25% from peak levels over our forecast period.”

(Note: Morningstar no longer covers SVB; this report was taken from February)

This assumes a mini-bubble in venture capital and private equity, and that SVB is overexposed to bad loans. As stated above, I disagree with this hypothesis, and agree with McKinsey’s assessment that the inflows in private equity is sustainable and growing. Regardless, investors should maintain a close eye on past due loans and write-offs for early evidence of the bear thesis playing out.

Valuation

SVB has dropped over 10% since trade war fears were reignited, staying true to its high beta pattern. Currently, by most metrics, SVB is trading as a high risk investment, not a high risk / high reward investment. However, earnings and cash flow growth have outpaced book value growth, leading to SVB having a higher P/B ratio than peers. Below is a relative valuation with similar sized banks:

Company Ticker P/B P/E P/CF ROE EPS Growth (FWD) SVB Financial SIVB 2.19 11.28 13.01 21.88% 34.05% Comerica CMA 1.51 9.38 9.33 16.68% 21.72% First Republic FRC 2.07 20.35 15.48 10.90% 11.16% Zions Bancorporation ZION 1.18 11.25 10.7 11.60% 18.78%

Outside of P/B, SVB trades in line with other regional banks. However, they also have a better short-term track record, and higher expected EPS growth. Assuming that SVB can continue to avoid the bear case, shares are undervalued. The risk profile likely means the bank will remain a volatile investment, but as long as loans don’t retreat and the private equity/venture capital industry remains healthy, SVB should start trading at higher multiples than peers, as risks are overly priced in right now.

Investor Takeaway

Although SVB trades at a valuation that overestimates the risk without accounting for the potential growth, this bank remains as a higher risk investment, and investors need to perform adequate levels of due diligence to ensure that their added risk remains at comfortable levels, and bad loans don’t begin to suggest cracks in the foundation.

By design, SVB is also exposed to interest rates more than most banks, which leaves them exposed if the Fed surprises and lowers rates soon. Also, if a trade war leads to recession fears again, investors will likely begin to sell most banks, let alone risky banks such as SVB. Overall, investors that decide to buy SVB need to actively monitor their positions, as SVB has a strong makeup as a traditional high risk / high reward investment.

