The Asset Allocator: Steer Clear Of Short Funds And Investment Gurus (Podcast)

Summary

Zero Hedge has a story out on the woes of what it calls the world’s most bearish hedge fund, called Horseman Global.

The fund’s manager presents an investment thesis of sorts, but I think any investor with merely ordinary sophistication can understand why they should stay clear of this or similar funds.

The essential question is whether markets consist of episodic alignments discernible to gurus or whether they exhibit trends of persistence. History and your own experience suggest the latter.