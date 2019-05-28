Thin Film Electronics ASA (TFECF) CEO Kevin Barber on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCQX:TFECF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Kevin Barber - MD & CEO

Ole Thorsnes - CFO & Secretary

Anne Margaret Crow - Edison Group

Please note that this presentation and report includes forward-looking statements covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements including estimates of capacity, selling price and other material considerations are identified by words such as anticipates, projects, expects, plans, intends, believes, estimates, targets and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events. Factors that could cause the company's results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, without limitation, variation in demand and acceptance of the company's products and services; the frequency, magnitude and timing of raw material price changes; general business and economic conditions beyond the company's control; timing of the completion and integration of acquisitions; the consequences of competitive factors in the marketplace including the ability to attract and retain customers; results of continuous improvement; and other cost-containment strategies; and the company's success in attracting and retaining key personnel. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements as a result of new information since these statements may no longer be accurate or timely.

Kevin Barber

Thank you, and welcome to the Thinfilm Q1 2019 Earnings Report. My name is Kevin Barber, and I am the CEO of Thinfilm. As I begin to discuss the business, you can follow along with the Q1 presentation on the Reports and Presentations page of the Thinfilm website.

For those of you who are new to the company, a few words about who we are. The company's principle business activities include design, development, manufacturing, sales and marketing and the sales or licensing of our NFC tag products and our CNECT cloud platform.

Thinfilm provides NFC-enabled connected product solutions addressing brand and consumer pain points such as brand protection, consumer engagement and supply chain insights.

Our NFC OpenSense and SpeedTap products communicate wirelessly with NFC-enabled smartphones and can be applied to branded products. We provide end-to-end services throughout the entire process incorporating NFC tags, integrating them on the products and delivering data and actionable insights via the CNECT cloud-based platform at scale.

Most of our team members are located in Silicon Valley. We have more than 300 registered and pending patents for our technology. Thinfilm Electronics ASA is a publicly-listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo with global headquarters in San Jose, California and offices worldwide.

So as we turn to Slide 3, the highlight slide, we can see Thinfilm had a busy first quarter. We announced our transformation into an integrated solutions company, and we paused the development of our PDPS technology. I will talk about the later decision in the presentation.

On the sales front, we delivered nearly 500,000 NFC tags and shipped over 5 million EAS tags to our go-to-market partner. We also saw a significant reorder from Kilchoman malt whisky. New and notable deployments in our key market verticals were Martell cognac; Slikhaar, a fast-growing digital-first men's hair care brand; and Boehringer Ingelheim, the pharmaceutical conglomerate.

Toward the end of the quarter, we signed an exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Tapi Group, a leader in cap and closure technology in the wine and spirits industry. And BERICAP in April, we signed an exclusive strategic partnership addressing the pharmaceuticals industry. And as we'll talk about it in the coming slides, they are a key part of our new go-to-market strategy.

As we turn to the next slide, you'll see that on March 15, Thinfilm announced a restructuring, which is forecast to result in a reduction of $21 million in annual operating expenses, and as a result, we'll achieve higher margins.

As part of the transformation and the company's new go-to-market strategy, Thinfilm initiated a new channel partner strategy that will deliver the scale that the company needs going forward. We believe our new product strategy, focusing on cost and value, were three key verticals where we see the biggest global market opportunity: wine and spirits, health and beauty and the over-the-counter pharmaceuticals market will bring us the success that will help us achieve a clear path to breakeven in 2021.

On the new strategy slide we presented during the Investor Day presentation on April 24, we communicated that we had created two businesses: Our Connected Product Solutions business having a new go-to-market strategy, which include scaling up strategic channel partners concentrating on the authentication use case for immediate value, addressing the problem, which is huge in the sustainable solution.

We have adopted a global strategic approach to our customer viewing our role as a platform rather than a single engagement or a transaction. We are looking at leveraging our market leadership by virtue of the many engagements and deployments we have already completed.

Thinfilm solutions comprising best-in-class integrated secure hardware and software elements will be designed and delivered with our own chip design, fabricated at leading semiconductor foundry rather than a Roll-to-Roll printed dopant polysilicon technology upon which the previous strategy rested.

The company expects to be delivering our new silicon devices to our customers by Q1 of 2020. Adequate capacity is currently readily available and sufficiently cost-effective to deliver competitive solutions to drive a profitable business model.

Our second business is the Printed Electronics business. We are looking to realize value from the San Jose facility and to draw interest from parties beyond NFC because the technology can do so much more than what it has been focused on these past few years.

As a result of these decisions, we are able to reduce our operating expenses and our capital expenditures as we are no longer investing in the factory. We are, therefore, improving and accelerating gross margins and targeting breakeven in 2021.

As we pursue the Roll-to-Roll strategy, Thinfilm has begun to explore different applications for the Roll-to-Roll print electronics in San Jose and starting to pursue a number of paths to maximize the value of the assets and the technology. Management's goal is to focus on realizing value from the facility, the technology and the intellectual property as a whole.

The company is at early stages of the process and is currently in discussions and engaging with multiple parties as part of the structured approach within the opportunities in flexible large area applications.

There is a lot of innovation in the space. For example, around flexible products, sensors, novel energy conversion projects, thin flexible batteries or display technologies.

So as we move to transforming that into a fully integrated solutions company, we have developed four strategic pillars. The opportunity still remain and it's huge. We see the opportunity of billions of units that are available in the marketplace to solve these real-world problems.

We are focusing our efforts on three key verticals: wine and spirits, health and beauty and over-the-counter Pharmaceuticals. Those markets have shown the interest and appetite for this kind of solution and also have shown adequate volumes to bring scale.

We have initiated some partnerships with leaders in their fields so that we do not have to go it alone. These relationships will be very beneficial to Thinfilm going forward.

Regarding our solutions. Security is a growing theme as both consumers and brands look for security delivered in contactless software and hardware solutions. We are in a unique position to integrate these two elements and deliver a product that is safe for both brands and consumers to use.

Also developing our own internally designed solution will bring more value and lower cost in the short period of time relative to our former print electronics strategy. With this shift, we are lowering our breakeven point in volume terms and accelerating gross margins.

Thinfilm sees a huge opportunity as brands face disruptive challenges to their business due to counterfeiting, which caused revenue and trust. The difficulty of engaging customers in an increasingly noisy space and more supply chain complexity that reduces product visibility.

While the number of mobile handsets with NFC capability and circulation has increased to more than 2 billion worldwide in 2018, savvy consumers are looking for more personalized experiences and are becoming increasingly concerned about purchasing fake products. When you look at the total addressable market for each of these three vertical – three target verticals, it goes into the tens of billions of units. This creates a phenomenal business case for Thinfilm. We see the premium wine and spirits segment at about 3 billion to 4 billion units annually worldwide, and this is where the demand is greatest for our brand protection NFC solutions.

Similarly, the top of the premium health and beauty segment is about 2 billion to 3 billion units every year. And over-the-counter Pharma, out of the tens of billions of market, we see an opportunity of 1 billion to 2 billion for Thinfilm solutions. So all in all, we are looking at 6 billion to 9 billion units annually where we believe we can target.

Another big change for Thinfilm is the way we will approach the marketplace, clearly illustrated with this example. The el Jimador campaign in mid-2018 was a short-term campaign for last year's soccer World Cup finals. The World Cup happens over 4 weeks every 4 years.

Through this engagement, we were able to learn that this is probably not the right approach for Thinfilm products, so we're shifting to on-product long-term connected platform approaches. We want to be part of every bottle all the time, addressing all of the pain points of brand protection, consumer engagement and supply chain insights.

In order to achieve this, we have to stop going it alone. We are very excited about partnering with leading suppliers of packaging technology. In March, we signed exclusive customer partnership agreements with Italy-based Tapi Group, which specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-end technological closures for the premium spirits market.

A month later in early Q2, we signed a similar agreement with BERICAP for the pharmaceuticals and industrial markets. We have a pipeline of additional partners that we are engaged with and intend to enter into agreements in the coming quarters.

We decided on these partners because we wanted to search out the leaders in their fields. We are looking for scale, both Tapi with 500 million units per year and BERICAP with 84 billion units per year shipped huge volumes relevant to our targeted markets, and they have leadership positions in the markets that they focus on and numerous trusted business relationships that benefit Thinfilm as well.

This approach brings scalability by deploying our tags. Our partners integrate them in innovative ways into their packaging, and our tags become an integral component in the end solution that they are presenting to their customers.

We are still in the early stages of this shift, and we currently are developing and designing and testing. As we create these solutions, we are also developing our combined go-to-market approach, joint sales approach using roadshows and other marketing.

We hope to have our product on flagship products to begin with, protect key brands in certain geographics that will then, with time, filter down to all of the products. We plan to be able to announce further similar channel partnerships in the course of this year and 2020.

Thinfilm is unique in that. Its integrated solutions combine hardware, software and services. No one else in the market can match this verticalized expertise or industry solution experience that Thinfilm currently offers. We have a proven track record of successful deployments, and our growing channel partner ecosystem is another huge advantage over competitors.

A word about our silicon product positioning. As you can see at the top of this slide, Thinfilm's products today, essentially, it is the price we are paying at third-party semiconductor provider for our NFC tags. In the future, we anticipate that we will have highly competitive lower cost for our tags and much higher security features than, for example, a hologram or a QR code.

The cost relative to the price we're paying is about half, and therefore, our gross margin will improve. The security level of the 610 I've seen [ph] is much higher, and we're excited about this and the fact that we will be able to deliver the solution within the coming 9 months. It is a real acceleration of our gross margins and our product differentiation.

Finally, I wanted to share with you some of our recent deployments in Q1 and our three focused verticals. Martell cognac in Singapore implemented a gamification element into its NFC tags so that consumers who can tap can learn more about the brand and win prizes. Their goal was to drive loyalty, as well as customer engagement with the brand.

Slikhaar, an innovative men's hair care product start-up from Denmark is deploying tags on 8 new products to arrive in stores on June 1. They are using the tags to connect consumers to their YouTube videos.

And finally, Boehringer Ingelheim Korea deployed tags on their new Vehelva [ph] inhalers to educate patients and reduce the burden on commissions to provide this education.

Now I'd like to hand it over to our CFO, Ole Thorsnes, for an overview of Thinfilm's financials for Q1 2019.

Ole Thorsnes

Thank you, Kevin. Thinfilm reported revenues and other income of US$0.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, which is a reduction of 34% compared to the same quarter in 2018.

Looking at the individual components, the development was as follows: Sales revenues, which is revenues related to shipments and delivery of products and software were stable and the company shipped 5.3 million EAS tags, which is slightly lower than the shipment of 6 million EAS tags that took place in the same quarter of 2018. Shipment of NFC tags increased in the quarter and the company shipped close to 0.5 million NFC tags. Compared to the previous quarter, Q4 in 2018, sales revenue nearly doubled.

Other income fell 51% in Q1 compared to Q1 in 2018, which is because of 2018 including extraordinary income related to gains on disposal of surplus fixed assets. And these assets includes those acquired when the company secured the Junction Avenue facility in San Jose in addition to surplus assets at our Swedish facility in Linköping.

Focusing on the cost side. Thinfilm saw a reduction in operational expenses of 16% in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018. This decrease can be attributed to generally improved cost control in addition to FX from the downsizing activities announced earlier this year.

Most significant contributors to the reductions are premises and supplies, which experienced a decrease of 40% in the quarter compared to the similar quarter in 2018 primarily because of lower activity levels in San Jose at the production facility.

Also, cost for services fell 34% relating to cost-cutting initiative, as well as lower technology development and manufacturing levels, which has reduced the need for also consultants and contractors.

The company continued R&D activities also in the first quarter of 2019 and a total of US$1.9 million were spent on such activities. The corresponding number in 2018 was US$2.6 million.

The company continues to capitalize development cost on the SpeedTap product and a total of US$0.2 million were capitalized in the first 3 months of 2019. In the comparable period in 2018, the amount was US$0.4 million, which then was related to both the SpeedTap product as well as the EAS product.

As announced in the annual report published a little month ago and as a consequence of the change in strategy announced in Q1 this year, the company impaired all capitalized costs associated with the EAS product as the company will no longer continue developing this product and discontinue sales once the current inventory is exhausted.

On the CapEx side, the company made investments in fixed and intangible assets of US$1.6 million in Q1 2019 compared to US$8.3 million in Q1 2018. Per 31st of March 2019, the company also made - had made prepayments on Roll-to-Roll equipment amounting to US$5 million.

As communicated to the market earlier this year, most recently during the investor and analyst presentation in April, the company has paused the development of the PDPS technology and is currently not undertaking further investments in the factory. The company ended the first quarter 2019 with a cash balance of US$20 million.

With that, we now conclude the prepared remarks from management, and we will open up for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question is from Anne Margaret Crow from Edison Group. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Anne Margaret Crow

Good morning. Thank you for taking my call. I just have one question, which is looking at the net volume of NFC tags that were delivered this quarter. Wondering how that compared with the corresponding quarter in 2018 and also with, for example, Q4 last year?

Kevin Barber

I believe that we did not report our numbers 1 year ago, so there's no comparison we can make year-over-year. I think, as Ole indicated, the quarter-over-quarter was - showed growth.

Anne Margaret Crow

Okay. Thank you…

Ole Thorsnes

Yeah. And we haven't explicitly reported on this number historically. So providing a comparison here and now, exact numbers, it's not something that we are prepared to do.

Anne Margaret Crow

All right. Thank you.

Kevin Barber

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And we currently have no further questions registered. So I will hand the call back to the speakers. Please go ahead.

Kevin Barber

Well, thank you all for your participation in our call today, and we look forward to you joining us for our Q2 report update that we'll hold in August. Thank you very much.

