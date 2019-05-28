Why I'm Not Involved In The Oceanwide/Genworth Deal

Yet I can see why someone would have a small position due to the wide spread and a potential resolution near.

A reader asked my opinion on the Oceanwide (OTC:HHRBF)/Genworth (GNW) deal because I didn’t include it in my recent article 16 Most Interesting Deals. I’ve looked at this deal several times but it is a very difficult situation and I have a hard time getting comfortable with it. There are a lot of potential problems with it that I feel I don't understand well enough. On the flip side, it has a very attractive spread. In summary:

I don't like/trust the underlying Genworth business and didn't get the impression it was very well run.

The extreme delays are very uncomfortable.

There seems to be a political element to this and I don't love that.

Genworth does Canada mortgage insurance which I currently don't like.

Genworth does Australian mortgage insurance which I currently don't like.

Genworth has a long-term care business that nobody likes.

There are three most important factors in whether a deal will deliver outperformance. If you want to make a great investment, you need a superior view on the total expected value the deal will ultimately yield. The most important factors are of course the closing date, closing probability and the downside. Usually, the upside is rather clear cut.

If you view Genworth as ultimately a $0 in case of a deal breaker, there are no reasonable assumptions about the odds of closure or time of closing that will make this an interesting deal among the universe of deals.

I believe Genworth is not a highly desirable asset but you can probably escape in case of a deal break in the neighborhood of $1.65 or above (I could be wrong). A big fund or something probably can’t, but I think it is reasonable to assume you can get out of a small position at a price like that.

I think this is one of the deals on the board least likely to close ultimately. Lots of hurdles have been overcome that’s true but the time it has taken so far is not a good sign. Genworth is a large and (in my view) undesirable target. Lots of time has passed in which Genworth performed reasonably well but not great. From earnings calls of companies I follow that are operating in China, the economic environment seems to have deteriorated over there. That’s not a great sign for a large merger like this.

The most recent earnings call has been somewhat of a goldmine for little bits of information. I've quoted the most relevant parts and will emphasize and comment on certain key pieces:

We have received a number of questions from the investors, analysts, regulators and rating agencies regarding Oceanwide's and Genworth's plans for the $1.5 billion Oceanwide post-closing capital plan and the $175 million capital commitment to Genworth Life Insurance Company or GLIC from Genworth Holdings. Originally the first tranche of the $1.5 billion Oceanwide capital plan and the first tranche of the $175 million GLIC contribution were scheduled to be made by March 31, 2019.

They explain the delay of this payment in the next paragraph and although understandable I don't think it is a good look given the situation. Oceanwide could have used this to demonstrate commitment and its financial firepower by just going ahead.

...It is the intention of Oceanwide and Genworth to adjust the date of the various tranches in light of the later closing date of the transaction, recognizing the importance of funding the $1.5 billion Oceanwide capital commitment comfortably ahead of the debt maturities in 2020 and 2021. We appreciate the cooperation of all regulators in these discussions... ...Moving to the holding company, we ended the quarter with slightly over $400 million in cash and liquid assets as compared to just over $500 million last quarter. Our current cash level is approximately $100 million below our targeted two times forward debt service buffer.

This does not inspire confidence.

We continue to discuss the timing of the $1.5 billion capital plan with Oceanwide and our regulators in light of the delay of closing the transaction and we are mindful of the upcoming holding company obligations. In addition through approximately $400 million in unsecured debt maturing in June of 2020, other near-term holding company obligations include the $175 million contribution to GLIC and the $200 million intercompany note due in March of 2020. The capital commitment from Oceanwide along with the existing holding company cash and dividends from our well-capitalized mortgage insurance subsidiaries will be key to addressing these items.

This is why the market seems to price in a very low value for Oceanwide in case the deal breaks.

The questions from analysts are some of the best pieces:

Hi good morning. First on Canada, can you just talk about when the Canadian review started? And have you had any contact with them since you met in early February? Tom McInerney Thanks for the question Ryan. I mean obviously we originally filed with Canada shortly after we signed the deal so we signed in October of 2016. I think we did the Form A filings there end of the year in 2016. Of course, there have been changes to the deal along the way. We refilled with a contingency plan capital, plan from Oceanwide. There are some changes by Delaware there is a CFIUS update. So you could look at it from their perspective that the deal has changed along the way. So I think they -- and we started more significant discussions in January and we used -- one of the advantages we have is we spent significant time with CFIUS and it's also like in Canada complex mitigation plan that has a lot of different pieces to it. And so we had discussions with them, several meetings as I mentioned the last was early February. What my understanding is they have said they have all the information they need. Unfortunately, they haven't really given us a time frame for when they will finish the review. And there are several different agencies that are reviewing the mitigation plan and the filing overall.

I don't think this review is ultimately going to block this deal although it is possible. But multiple agencies and no timeline is one of the reasons I'm working with a 12/31 closing date for conservatism.

Ryan Krueger Does -- I guess similar to question about China Oceanwide, but do they have I guess liquid assets currently in excess of the purchase price? Tom McInerney So Ryan they -- in the Delaware hearing a significant part of the focus of the hearing was on China Oceanwide financial resources. And so they -- as part of the filings with all the regulators plus as updated by China Oceanwide representatives they went through all that. We obviously have been doing our own due diligence and so they have significant financial assets and cash. One of the challenges that we still have is ultimately once we wrap up with Canada is the Chinese regulators will have to decide how much of the purchase price can come from the assets that China Oceanwide has and -- Mainland China versus offshore. And as you recall one of -- along the way or year or so ago I think that we worked on a contingent plan.

It is hard for me to assess whether these things will play a role in the ultimate consummation of the deal. I know China exercises capital controls. They seem to be more stringent of late. Will there be additional scrutiny if a target is being acquired that is arguably not in the best financial shape?

So I think both China Oceanwide and Genworth have worked on a plan so that we feel very comfortable regardless of how save comes out in terms of the conversion of the currency and the funding. We have both our original plan. We have all of the proceeds coming from the excess assets and excess cash in China. But we also have a contingent plan if we -- if the regulators in China put a limit on that. So we feel very comfortable both Oceanwide and Genworth that the $2.7 billion is -- there are assets both within China and outside that are more than adequate to fund the transaction and also to fund the $1.5 billion capital plan.

On one hand, this is reassuring, on the other hand, it is very disconcerting these issues are discussed. I think you have to adjust probabilities of closing downwards if things are as complicated as this. And be conservative about it.

Hi, good morning. I joined the call late, so I don't know if you covered this topic. But can you sort of talk about if there's a possibility that if the merger approval process continues toward the acquisition approval continues to get delayed, is there a point at which you might need to go and re-seek the approval that you've already obtained? So is there an expiration date or is there a way for the regulators to sort of ask you to restart the process beyond a certain point? ...So I think we really kept all the regulators up to speed. I think the regulators that have approved the deal remain very supportive of the transaction. Obviously, we will update them along the way. Obviously, each quarter we have financial statements that we release so we provide those. And then my expectation would be that Oceanwide -- some of the public companies that file in 2018 sometime in May those financials become available and I think we'll submit those. But I do not see any of the other regulators who've already approved undoing their approval, if you will. I think they'll continue to want to see new information just with the passage of time. And I think the focus now really is on Canada and we discussed that on the previous question, but we've learned in the CFIUS process that it takes time to go through these mitigation plans. It's not something that any of these regulators, including Canada have broad experience in so it's new. We were fortunate. In the case of Canada, we had a very good model in CFIUS. I think that was a very good strong mitigation plan. So that's the basis that we've used. We've gone back and forth with Canada. What I said on the call earlier is that the last meeting we had with them was in early February. At that time they told us that they had the information they needed to review the transaction. Obviously, we extended again to June 30, and we think that it should be enough time for them to finish their process. And it's really Canada that's left, and I think the other regulators that have already approved are still very supportive of the deal.

Because of the time it's already taken and the problems that could come out of left field due to capital controls, (temporary) liquidity issues and politics, I'm inclined to put the closing date significantly beyond June 30.

For this merger to look attractive to me it needs to deliver an expected annualized return in the neighborhood of the current spread. The assumptions I need to run with in order to justify an investment would look something like a closing date like 12/31, 60% closing probability and a downside of $1.65.

If your assumptions are considerably better, this becomes a very easy addition (perhaps in small size) to a portfolio. If your assumptions are significantly worse, I’d just fade this and live to fight another day.

I’ve played around with a lot of different scenarios and one of the problems with this deal is it is very easy to be wrong by a significant margin on any of the three important metrics. And being significantly wrong means the expected value is way different from what you’d expect.

I think the assumptions necessary to warrant a small position are reasonable. That means I don’t think having a small position here is a terrible mistake. The upside is extremely juicy but if this deal goes against you, it could really hurt. Keep that in mind. I'm already involved in a number of the riskier mergers. Ultimately, I haven't (yet) felt compelled enough by the upside to add this complex deal to my workload.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.