Montage Resources - Forgotten 'Gassy' Gem - Post Quarter Update

This is a Montage Post Quarter Update

1Q19 was a partially merged quarter highlighted by a volume based beat, better than expected realized pricing and lower than expected costs.

Guidance for full year spending was reiterated while volume guidance was edged higher and cost guidance was again marched lower.

Montage is a liquids rich Utica / Marcellus player with ample inventory, a solid balance sheet and a conservative growth plan that targets near term cash flow neutrality.

Issues facing the stock:

1) Outspend / Lack of current capital return to shareholders - we see the outspend in the upstream sector as one of the chief reasons for underperformance here and with many other non free cash flow names in the space.

2) Gassiness - Simply being lumped in as a natural gas producer subjects the name to the current negative sentiment towards the space .

3) Debt - we see their modest leverage and 31% revolver draw as modest hindrance to the stock at this time.

With that said, estimates have risen post quarter on the guidance and quarterly beat.

Outspend is manageable with > 80% of the budget this year to be funded by cash flow AND they expect to move to cash flow neutrality by YE19 as this year's program is front-end loaded (early higher spend meets later year volume growth and resulting cash flow).

Gassiness is not going to change so if sentiment in the sector is colored by the weak macro there's nothing they can do about that one other than make sure differentials remain tight and operating costs are driven lower (both are, see cheat sheet guidance sections below). We do note they are more high value liquids rich (crude oil) than their peers (see table in next section).

The leverage is also manageable at 1.6x net debt to TTM EBITDA which is below most of their gassy peers. Their banking group increased the borrowing base with the spring redetermination and liquidity is a more-than-ample-for-their-needs $256 mm and we note their credit rating was upgraded by Moody's back in March and later by S&P Global.

Other Items That Appear To Be Largely Ignored By The Markets at Present

Big Improvement in Cycle Times. The company is focused on reducing cycle times with a 25% reduction expected in 2019 (they started 2019 thinking 20% and improved on guidance with the 1Q19 call). As noted at the end of 2018 the company moved away from a super long lateral focus to help put cash on the table faster. While those 18K'+ laterals were a technical success from heal to toe the spud to turn in line cycle time was a long one at 220 days last year. By going from Super Long to just really long (just over 2 milers) cycle times are set to move to a planned 165 days this year. For a pad of four 13,000' laterals this means a 20 month payback period relative to four 20,000' wells at 24 months and improves project IRR's from 54% to 61%. The shorter paybacks aid the company in getting to cash flow neutrality more quickly while the shorter laterals combined with more stage completions per day and use of natural gas for frac ops and recycled water simply means lower per foot costs.

The company is focused on reducing cycle times with a 25% reduction expected in 2019 (they started 2019 thinking 20% and improved on guidance with the 1Q19 call). As noted at the end of 2018 the company moved away from a super long lateral focus to help put cash on the table faster. While those 18K'+ laterals were a technical success from heal to toe the spud to turn in line cycle time was a long one at 220 days last year. By going from Super Long to just really long (just over 2 milers) cycle times are set to move to a planned 165 days this year. For a pad of four 13,000' laterals this means a 20 month payback period relative to four 20,000' wells at 24 months and improves project IRR's from 54% to 61%. The shorter paybacks aid the company in getting to cash flow neutrality more quickly while the shorter laterals combined with more stage completions per day and use of natural gas for frac ops and recycled water simply means lower per foot costs. Revenues are more liquids driven than peers ... Higher oil as a percent of their production mix drives them to the top end of peer per unit revenues.

... Yet operating costs are in line ... Montage's cash operating costs are in line or better than their more liquids rich peers. Montage beat their own cost guidance in 1Q and guidance for the full year suggests further modest improvement (< $1.60/Mcfe).

... Yielding EBITDA Margins That Stack Up Well To Bigger Cap Peers Who Benefit from Economies of Scale: Their 1Q19 EBITDA/Mcfe margin of $1.88 compares favorable to their peer group average. Also note the lower operating cost guidance in the cheat sheet below.

Montage is Well Hedged Through Current Low Natural Gas Pricing with more upside available next year. MR is about two-thirds hedged for 2019 expected gas production via collars just above the current strip ($2.78 floor, $2.99 ceiling). In 2020 hedge coverage falls off substantially with 2H20 minimally covered. See Cheat Sheet below for more details.

Also Likely Ignored - Potential Field Level Catalysts:

Utica Condensate Woodchopper pad - encouraging early results with more data likely with the 2Q19 call. Just helps with delineation and helps firm up location counts (see bottom of cheat sheet).

Utica Dry Gas well in Tyler, WV - the Spencer well - looks better than OH Utica curves. More data with 2Q call.

Flat Castle - the relatively new, gassy, high pressure area with one well, the Painter well, that continues to perform above expectations. We could see a JV here to accelerate value.

Valuation: Montage is cheap on proved reserves at 0.6x of present value (we don't put a lot on this metric as we are not NAV guys in general but that's really discounted and the name is TEV flat to PDP PV10 which is notable as well. It's also cheap on a flowing basis at ~ $2,050 / MMcfepd (peers are trading ~ $2,500 on 2019 consensus. Finally, and we are largely cash flow centric guys, the name is uber cheap on 2019 E and 2020 E EBITDA of 3.2x and 2.5x respectively (that peer group is trading north of 4x on 2020 estimates).

Nutshell: We continue to hold a 4% position in MR, one of only two "gassy" names we hold in the portfolio at this time (the other is COG, ~11% and our largest holding). Despite repeated solid quarterly results, strong guidance (for both capital and operating costs), a near term move to cash flow neutrality, improved leverage metrics in the wake of the merger, and a crowd of analysts on the last couple of calls who have been fairly enthusiastic the stock has performed poorly in 2019, falling 45% YTD (the worst among the peers noted above who). While much of the gassy group is off double digits year to date as well, Montage appears relatively abandoned and we think is well over done to the downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG, MR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.