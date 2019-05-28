Special Opportunities Fund: Buying Discounted Funds With An Extra Discount And Catalysts

Performance has lagged the S&P 500 in the more recent past. However, SPE's relatively non-correlated strategy may be attractive going forward.

Previously, a rule inhibited it from acquiring 3% stakes in other CEFs. The SEC relaxing this rule can become another positive for SPE.

The Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) ironically was born out of shareholder activism in 2009. Back then, the board of the Insured Municipal Income Fund was replaced by investment team members of an activist fund. The fund in question was Bulldog Investors, which was founded back in 1993 to focus on CEFs and activist strategies. Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager Phillip Goldstein had a fascination with CEFs as way back as the 1980s. Therefore, although SPE began in 2009, its proven experienced investment team already had a long track record employing the strategy.

A decade later, the portfolio of SPE is still managed by Bulldog Investors founder Phillip Goldstein. Rajeev Das and Andrew Dakos are the other two portfolio managers that have been associated with Bulldog Investors for more than 20 years now.

Why invest in a fund using activist and CEF strategies?

The strategy of potentially buying $1 of assets for 80 cents has its natural obvious appeal. Some may argue that there is no such thing as a free lunch. That it is likely any large discounts correctly factor in the common weaknesses such as large fees and likely underperformance.

In many cases I agree, however the volatility in discounts / premiums I see indicates it is far from an efficient market. I came across a very old academic paper regarding CEFs from back in 1991 here. The conclusion was the wild swings in discounts / premiums were largely sentiment-driven, and I don’t think a lot has changed since then. As recently as last December, we saw a good example of how CEFs can still behave in an irrational manner on occasion.

One problem with trying to add value from discount capture in the CEF space is getting stuck in a fund that trades with a large discount for a long time. That is where investing in SPE has some of its major appeal. Bulldog investors have plenty of experience running activism campaigns. They can attempt to ensure that the catalyst to close the discount to NAV occurs in a relatively quick time frame.

Performance

When we analyse the performance throughout the history of SPE, it has been disappointing compared to the S&P 500.

Note that the “Since 1/25/10” date is there as it reflects the fund investing to a new investment objective.

Before we dismiss SPE on this basis though, it is worth being mindful of a few factors at play.

The 10-year track record of SPE covers an unusually long 10-year bull market which has seen a large share of active fund managers underperform.

The fund holds a large share of the portfolio in other CEFs, where the universe often consists of overseas funds at large discounts. In this decade-old bull market, having a natural tilt to non-US markets has also hurt performance.

The fund has traditionally owned a large number of investments rather than taking a concentrated approach. I wonder whether focusing more on its better ideas may potentially increase the fund's chances of outperforming in the future (more on that later).

It probably sounds like I am making too many excuses for the last decade of performance. There may be a little truth in that. I still concede, though, I was a bit disappointed when first looking at the SPE performance record. I note that the fund uses quite a bit of leverage, so that should have at least aided its ability to keep pace with the broad equity indices. Yet, the fund's figures still fall well short of the benchmark.

One of their key objectives is to achieve equity-like returns but with significantly less risk. It is therefore no surprising that SPE may lag its benchmark in a strong market.

What has given me more comfort from the historical performance issue is the fact that the key portfolio managers have been involved with Bulldog Investors since the 1990s. I read with interest this interview with the portfolio managers conducted in August 2018. They refer to the longer track record of their unlisted fund that has employed similar strategies for about 25 years. At the time of this interview, they spoke of an 11.2% return vs. 9.5% for the S&P 500 over this time period. This was achieved with much less volatility than the benchmark.

Asset class exposures

As I have discussed, identifying other investment companies at a large discount is the fund's main strategy. This is reflected in the portfolio breakdown below.

Other key attributes that are noticeable are that, firstly, it is a broad investment mandate. The portfolio manager also has a history of hunting in an eclectic bunch of areas for value that your typical fund may avoid.

The portfolio breakdown highlights a large use of leverage via preferred stock, and also the use of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) to add value.

With regard to the SPACs, here is a good article on the Bulldog Investor's website that explains the strategy. I am comfortable with them specialising in this niche, as it strikes me as an area where they may be able to exploit some inefficiencies. It would be more difficult for much larger hedge fund rivals to use such strategies.

Regarding the preferred stock in the company structure, investors should be aware of the possible chance of some dilution. Without getting into too much detail here, some dilution may occur if the stock price has a good run-up past $15.41 towards the conversion date in August 2021. It means that the NAV you see displayed by some sources may be painting a slightly more generous scenario. For those interested, the fund publishes a diluted NAV figure on the Special Opportunities Fund website on a daily basis. Any potential minor dilution may be less than ideal, but a large fund size in the future can be beneficial for their cost ratios. It also may help obtaining larger stakes in activism targets.

Geographic exposures and top holdings

The geographic exposure is important to note if you are considering investing in SPE. The CEF space is renowned for plenty of vehicles set up for investors to gain exposure to offshore markets. Plenty of these trade at large discounts to NAV, and the SPE portfolio has been tilted to this area. In recent years, it has often held approximately 30% of its CEF equity fund exposures in non-US funds. Whilst this hasn’t helped its performance, this tilt may suit plenty of investors going forward. From a valuations and past performance perspective, you can make a decent argument for non-US markets to finally outperform.

Below are some of the top holdings listed as at the end of 2018.

Changes to a regular distribution

One factor that could lead to SPE closing its own discount to NAV is a recent change in distribution policy announced here.

In previous years, the fund was known for paying a lumpy distribution about once a year. Now the plan is to make monthly distributions that total an annual rate of 6% of the NAV. This will be preferred by the majority of investors interested in the CEF space. It could come under the radar of investors who had previously shunned it due to the lack of regular distribution payments.

More importantly though, the fund needs to improve performance to give the market confidence that such a distribution policy is sustainable in the long run. It needs to show that it can grow the share price at the same time as delivering on these distributions.

Potential changes to a more concentrated portfolio and activist approach

When I first glanced at the SPE portfolio, I was surprised to see such a large number of different holdings. I had read about the fund's activism strategies, so I assumed it might be a more concentrated portfolio. I figured in order to devote the necessary time needed for various activist campaigns, it may hold fewer stocks.

In SPE's annual report, I noticed that the fund mentioned about restrictions in obtaining large stakes of other CEFs. I can therefore understand how the holdings are so spread out. On this theme, here is a quote from SPE's annual report for 2018.

“Currently, the Fund is prohibited from acquiring more than 3% of another closed-end fund’s shares. On December 19, 2018, the SEC proposed a rule that would remove that limitation subject to certain conditions “designed to address historical abuses associated with fund of funds arrangements.” Given our activist investment strategy, we think adoption of that rule would be a huge positive for the Fund for obvious reasons. The proposed rule is available at SEC.gov | SEC Proposed Rules: 2018.”

The SEC was looking for comments on this rule proposal up until May 2nd. This is also an area to watch that could provide a small catalyst for a positive re-rating for SPE.

Fund expenses and addressing the discount to NAV

The expense ratio of the fund is higher than what I would ideally like to see. Net assets are approximately $132 million, so it is a small fund and liquidity is low.

Management fees are charged at 1% of gross assets. Effectively, that is approximately a 1.4% charge in terms of the net assets because of the leverage. Other expenses drag that 1.4% up to a baseline expense ratio of effectively 1.9%.

One reason I don’t mind the idea of investing in an activist fund targeting other CEFs is because they need to seriously consider the discount they trade at themselves. It would be hypocritical for them to run campaigns against other CEFs if they are not being proactive with their own discount.

Perhaps that is a factor that impelled the fund to move to a regular distribution policy recently. We saw the discount get quite wide with SPE around 2015-16. It gives me some comfort that the fund repurchased shares around that time to help address the issue.

In terms of the past five years, I consider SPE to be at a relatively attractive discount to NAV of more than 12%. The fund is closer to the wider point of its range at a time where there could be a couple of small catalysts to help sentiment, as I discussed earlier.

Conclusion

At the time of writing this in the first week of May, I am watching SPE closely for an opportunity to accumulate. The markets have had a great run thus far in 2019, so it’s harder to jump in even though the discount may look attractive. Should we see a broader market correction and SPE still remains relatively depressed, it could make my portfolio.

It may, however, get left out in preference of another stock I began accumulating on the London Stock Exchange that also targets discounted funds. For those interested, another Seeking Alpha contributor, George Spritzer, as usual provided an excellent write-up here in 2017. The stock is British Empire Trust (BTEM-LN).

My leaning towards British Empire Trust is for a few reasons. It has a much cheaper expense ratio and is more focused in a few pockets of value I see in global markets today. These include its exposure to family-run holding companies at large discounts. I feel these are getting left behind in the huge trend towards passive ETF investing. British Empire Trust also sees good opportunities in using activist strategies on stock exchanges outside of the US.

I do have a healthy respect, though, for the portfolio managers at SPE having run this specialised strategy together for such a long time. I would ideally like to own it one day in addition to my holding in the British Empire Trust. Even though the strategies have some similarities, the respective portfolios are very different. It’s just that the smaller fund size and higher expense ratio with SPE is making my decision more difficult.

Author's note: Data from the article are present as of May 10, 2019.

