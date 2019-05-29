Trade War To Worsen Boeing 737 MAX Crisis

In the aftermath of two crashes with the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX, Boeing quickly has gone from one of the most loved companies to one of the most detested companies… at least that is the way it seems: Year-to-date Boeing shares are performing in line with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is somewhat unexpected to say the least given the public criticism Boeing is facing. The road towards recovery is an uncertain one. In this report, I will explain why the trade tensions between China and the US, could worsen the crisis for Boeing.

Source: New Yorker

China seeks compensation

The first reason why the Boeing 737 MAX crisis might deepen is that some Chinese airlines are seeking compensation. Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines are the three airlines seeking compensation from Boeing. We have kept track of which aircraft operates where and what we found is that out of the 385 (excluding the two crashed frames) Boeing 737 MAX aircraft delivered, 97 aircraft used to be active in China. So, one out 4 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft has been delivered to a Chinese customer, excluding Chinese lessors which tend to have their headquarters outside of China presumably for tax purposes.

Source: The Boeing Company

At first sight, it seems like 43 aircraft were active for these 3 airlines. However, it should be considered that rather than being just airlines, these are 3 airline groups and these 3 groups have a fleet of 78 aircraft. So, these 3 airline groups operate over 80% of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet in China. Each month of grounding costs these airlines between $65 million and $150 million depending on the way these airlines are dealing with the grounding.

The airline groups are also looking for compensation for the absence of deliveries that was supposed to support growth. Officially, the 3 airline groups have 33 unfilled orders for the MAX valued roughly $1.7B at customary discounted prices. However, part of the deal is not attributed directly to these customers. Possibly, these airlines have up to 206 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order with Boeing with a discounted price tag of $10.7B.

There is a couple of ways to look at this:

There are many orders to be cancelled by these airlines.

The potential compensation for inability to grow the fleet is significant.

There is a big compensation to be negotiated that will offset future payments.

Regardless of the way you look at it, these airlines have an extremely big lever. China is an extremely important market for Boeing now, but also in the future, so frustrating these airlines is not the wisest thing to do even if we consider that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) cannot solely fill demand for single-aisle jets.

With these airline groups seeking compensation, there likely also is a trade and tech angle to the story. All 3 airline groups are state-owned meaning that they can be and are used to achieve political and trade goals. Over the past few days and weeks, we have seen announcements of new tariffs and companies being forced to cut ties with Chinese tech-giant Huawei. The news that these airline groups are seeking compensation fits in an erupting conflict between China and the US. China doesn’t have a lot of skin when it comes to slamming tariffs on US imports, it does have a lot of leverage with its huge consumer market, aircraft orders and tech, which is now also being targeted. Where the US is targeting Chinese tech, China is now responding by using the MAX crisis to show its teeth.

I believe the airline group seeking compensation makes sense as a stand-alone action where compensation if used to offset future payments could reduce the Chinese order value from the big three airline groups by up to and possibly even exceeding 12% for a 9 month grounding of the MAX fleet, but this compensation seeking makes even more sense when we add the trade and tech angles to the US-China disputes.

China first to ground Boeing 737 MAX

China was the first country to ground the Boeing 737 MAX and by some that was seen as a political step. Even if it was one, I think that from the information available now grounding the fleet was a good decision. With friction increasing, what becomes increasingly more challenging is a return-to-service for the Boeing 737 MAX that is internationally supported. Canada and EASA have already said they will follow their own assessment before allowing the MAX back in the air.

The Civil Aviation Administration China likely will follow a similar pattern and given that the CAAC was first to ground the aircraft and FAA was last to ground the aircraft it certified itself, the worst case scenario will be that we are looking at a shift in certification authority and the Boeing 737 MAX could be locked out from the Chinese market by the CAAC to press for a resolution of the current tensions between China and the US.

Conclusion

Currently, Boeing is facing a complex puzzle to solve that will allow the Boeing 737 MAX to return to service. Airlines are likely to seek compensation for the grounding and delivery delays and the longer the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, the higher the costs will be for Boeing, which happens to have the highest weight in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For all parties involved including investors, a safe and timely return is key. However, with the current tension between the US and China, the Boeing 737 MAX crisis could be a very big stick that China can beat the US with.

Chinese airlines seeking compensation can be offset by future payments, but since a timeline on the return to service is not known, it might as well be the case that Chinese state-owned carriers are looking for cash compensation now which will add pressure on Boeing’s cash position. That is also what will hurt Boeing most and directly pressures the US and Boeing’s shares.

Ideally, the Boeing 737 MAX re-enters service with wide international support. With the current tensions, the recertification might become an unwanted part of the disputes between the US and China. What we are seeing is that while China does not have the ability to hurt the US equally via tariffs on US goods, it can use its state-regulated aviation market, certification of the MAX in China, and the huge demand coming from the Chinese market to pressure the US to find a resolution to the mounting tensions between the two superpowers. While Boeing’s position and that of the Boeing 737 MAX already isn’t very good, China seemingly is making the Boeing 737 MAX part of the China-US dispute which is something that won’t make the return-to-service any easier and will increase costs on Boeing’s side.

Important to keep in mind is that ideally the service re-entry is a smooth and widely supported one. Also, for China it is the best thing since Chinese airlines really do require the aircraft. However, under current circumstances, we might see the Boeing 737 MAX becoming a “victim” of bigger elements such as politics and trade.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Send me a direct message to obtain an EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNT and start your free trial today*



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.