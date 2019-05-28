Tariffs And Trade Wars Are Making 3M And A.O. Smith Cheap

The share prices of both companies have recently declined significantly. In the case of 3M the dividend yield is greater than 3.5% a value only seen on occasion.

Thesis

Tariffs and trade wars are making some U.S. industrial companies cheap relative to the broader market and their own recent valuations. Several U.S. industrial companies derive a significant percentage of revenue and earnings from international sales. However, tariffs and other trade friction have led to slowing economies overseas leading to weakening top and bottom lines. In turn this has caused declines in some U.S. industrial stock prices lowering valuations. In certain cases, the stock price drop has been substantial putting the stock in bear market territory.

In this article I outline the tariffs and trade wars and their impact on manufacturing activity and the GDP annual growth rate in major markets. I discuss two industrial companies, 3M Company (MMM) and A.O. Smith (AOS) that have a significant percentage of overseas sales. Furthermore, tariffs and trade wars are significantly impacting their top and bottom lines. The market has punished these stocks and they are in bear market territory. However, these companies are proven long-term winners that have withstood numerous business cycles including the Great Recession. Furthermore, they have a long history of raising dividends and being conservatively managed with strong balance sheets.

Source: ehshumfinancial.com

Overview of Tariffs and Trade Wars

The first tariffs and thus the trade war started on March 23, 2019 with the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs from most countries. I have recently published an article on the effect of steel tariffs after one year. However, the imposition of tariffs was signaled earlier. In any case, this started a series of retaliatory tariffs from other countries. The number and dollar value of tariffs expanded through 2018 with increasing dollar amounts. The greatest impact has been between the U.S. and China, which are large trading partners. The graphic below shows how tariffs and trade wars escalated between the U.S. and China.

Tariffs Timeline Between The U.S. and China

Source: bbc.com

But tariffs exist between the U.S. and other countries as well including Canada, Mexico, India and the EU. Recent announcements suggest that in six months auto tariffs may be imposed. The tariffs between China and U.S. have had an impact especially in the agriculture, industrial and energy sectors. The chart below shows that after agriculture, China has focused their tariffs on the industrial and energy sectors. At the same time, the U.S. has focused their tariffs on the industrial sector.

Tariffs Are Affecting the Industrial and Energy Sectors

Source: bbc.com

What's The Effect of Tariffs on Manufacturing Activity and GDP Growth?

It is clear that there has been a slowdown in China's GDP growth since roughly March 2018 as seen in the chart below. This correlates well with the announcements and implementation of tariffs between the China and the U.S. Notably, industrial activity started to contract with a PMI index reading < 50.0 in December 2018 partly due to tariffs and trade friction. Notably, the PMI index has been less than 50.0 for four of the last eight months indicating that manufacturing activity has been contracting. Although China is stimulating the economy, the growth in debt since 2010 limits flexibility in this regard. In any case, it is likely that tariffs will continue into the foreseeable future hindering industrial activity and GDP growth in China.

China's GDP Annual Growth Rate

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In the U.S. the impact of tariffs on the industrial sector has been less pronounced. This is partly due to the focus of China's retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products and the smaller total dollar value of the tariffs. In addition, the recent tax cut introduced significant stimulus into the U.S. economy. But nonetheless, the PMI has trended down since November 2018 and last month hit 50.6 as seen in the chart below. If the PMI value drops below 50.0 then this would indicate contraction of manufacturing activity in the U.S. On the other hand, the GDP annual growth rate has been trending up in the past three quarters after trending down. Unlike other nations, tariffs and friction have not had the same impact. In industrial companies the impact has been on ones with a greater percentage of international sales.

U.S. Manufacturing PMI

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In Japan, manufacturing PMI has been below 50.0 in three of the last four months as seen in the chart below. This was due to a slowdown in domestic and international demand. Notably, businesses are now pessimistic due to the re-escalation of U.S.-China trade friction. Japan is a large trading partner with China and also the U.S. Hence, weakness in economic activity in both countries due to tariffs and trade friction will lead to lower industrial and economic activity in Japan. In fact, GDP annual growth rate was negative in two of the last five quarters. It is likely that Japan's economy will face further headwinds in manufacturing activity and GDP growth.

Japan Manufacturing PMI

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Similarly, in the E.U, manufacturing activity as slowed considerably since mid-2018 as seen in the chart below. The PMI has been below 50.0 for the past three quarters. The slowdown in manufacturing has been accompanied by a rapid and large deceleration in GDP annual growth. GDP growth has only been 1.5% in the past two quarters.

E.U. Manufacturing PMI

Source: tradingeconomics.com

What Does This Mean For U.S. Industrial Stocks?

The tariffs and trade wars are clearly affecting some U.S. companies but not all. U.S. companies that have a larger domestic presence and relatively little international sales will not suffer much. However, industrial companies that have more international sales will be facing greater top and bottom line headwinds. Furthermore, of these companies' ones with greater exposure to agriculture, energy and other industries will face larger headwinds. Below I discuss 3M and A.O. Smith which have a relatively large percentage of international sales and exposure to China (3M and A.O. Smith) and Japan (3M). They also have specific exposure to tariffs targeting steel (A.O. Smith), energy (A.O. Smith and 3M) and industrial products (3M).

3M Companies Exposure To Tariffs and Asia Pacific is Hurting Top and Bottom Lines

3M has exposure to the energy market and industrial market as a supplier to other manufacturers. 3M makes adhesives, abrasives, materials, tapes, automotive components, etc. that other companies use in their products and also in their manufacturing processes. Furthermore, 3M derives about 60% of total sales from overseas. It has a major presence in the Asia Pacific market (about one-third of sales), especially China and Japan. In Q1 2019, organic net sales in Asia Pacific declined (3.6%). The declines were even more pronounced in China/Hong Kong (4.3%) and Japan (7.0%). In fact, this was exacerbated by the strengthening dollar resulting from tariffs. Foreign currency translation affected net sales by (6%) in renminbi and (3%) in yen.

Clearly, 3M will be impacted by tariffs and trade wars. In fact, the stock price has declined by over 20% since the release of Q1 2019 earnings at the end of April. Some analysts have even suggested that 3M's dividend is at risk due to lower top and bottom lines combined with future litigation charges. But despite Steven Tusa's contention this is unlikely at present. The dividend is well covered by earnings per share and free cash flow. The payout ratio is only ~55%. In 2018, operating cash flow was $6,439M in 2018 with the dividend only costing $3,193M. Investors may see a slowdown in dividend growth but with the current coverage it is unlikely that dividend growth will stop or even worse that the dividend will be cut.

It is clear that 3M will suffer in the current environment of tariffs and trade friction. But saying that, the stock has been punished severely. Furthermore, the stock price is down over 35% since its peak in early 2018 at the start of tariff announcements. But ultimately, the tariffs will be lifted at some point in the future and the litigation may cost less than expected. 3M will return to top and bottom line growth as global economies grow again. Furthermore, 3M is a Dividend King, and the current yield is ~3.5%, a value only seen periodically for this quality company. Hence, I view 3M, as a buy at the current price and I have added to my shares.

A.O. Smith Has Large Exposure To Steel and China

A.O. Smith sells water heaters, water heating equipment, boilers, air purifiers and water treatment services. The company has two business segments that are North America and Rest of World. A.O. Smith is being affected by steel tariffs due to the large amount of the metal used in water heaters and other products. In addition, A.O. Smith is a major player in the Chinese water heater market. A.O. Smith derives about 36% of total sales from Rest of World and about 64% from North America. But the company has significant exposure to China within that 36% with over $1B of sales in 2018.

Notably, sales in China have slowed since mid-2018 roughly about when the effect of tariffs and trade wars started to impact global economies. In Q3 2018 sales in China were down 0.3% to $246.2M on year-over-year basis. In Q4 2018 sales were down ~7% to $264M on comparable quarters. The sales decline accelerated in Q1 2019 and sales declined 18%. The sales slowdown in China has impacted the Rest of World segment with a 21% drop in net sales to $232.1M and a 66% drop in earnings to $12.3M. There was a 5% drop in total sales to $748.2M, an almost 50% decline in operating cash flow to $22M and a 12% decline in adjusted EPS. The company forecasted lower growth rate for FY2019 as the North American segment could not make up for the declines Rest of World segment.

Clearly, A.O. Smith will continue to suffer if tariffs and trade wars continue. The stock is down 35% from its peak in early 2018. But the steel tariffs with Canada and Mexico will likely be lifted. This will lower steel cost to A.O. Smith in the North America segment benefiting the company's bottom line. Eventually, the Chinese water heater market will return to growth. A.O. Smith has a major growth initiative in India and this will add to the top and bottom lines. The company is also trying to grow water treatment sales. Overall, this is a well-managed company with a conservative balance sheet and a net cash position. Furthermore, the company is a Dividend Aristocrat and there is currently little risk of a dividend cut. The current payout ratio is less than 33% and the dividend is covered by operating cash flow. Saying that, the dividend yield is currently low at only 2.0%. However, there is some uncertainty to this stock due to its dependence on U.S. and Chinese housing markets. Hence, I currently view A.O. Smith as a hold and would want a lower price of sub-$40 as an entry point.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.