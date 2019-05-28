Sell iRobot: Attack Of The Clones To Hurt Growth And Profits

Stock is off 33% from its all time high following disappointing Q1 earnings but has more downside in bearish case.

iRobot is facing headwinds from the impact of the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute and also increasing commoditization of its core product.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT) is a pioneer and leading manufacture of robotic vacuums, a market that the company describes as representing nearly a quarter of all current U.S. vacuum sales. The stock is up 46% over the past year but has faced increasing volatility, first coming off weaker than expected Q1 earnings results and more recently based on perceived impact of China based manufacturing given the ongoing trade dispute. I'm bearish on the stock based more on a long term skepticism of the company's outlook and profit potential given the increasingly competitive landscape and commoditization of the core vacuum product. This article presents my bearish case for the stock.

IRBT stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

Market Share

Robotic vacuum cleaners "RVC" now represent 24% of the $10 billion global market for all types vacuum cleaners retailing above a $200 price point according the data below. iRobot describes the market for RVCs as growing at a 25% composite annual growth rate, ahead of 10% non-RVC products.

RVC market growth. source: iRobot Investor Presentation

iRobot is the leader in the market but acknowledges that they lost nearly 10 percentage points of market share globally for the calendar year 2018 ending at 52% compared to 62% in 2017. 2018 appears to have been a breakout year for the RVC market with global sales up 40% to $2.5 billion. However; iRobot revenue level of $1 billion last year, an increase of 23%, implies that other manufacturers are grew faster.

RVC market market share by company. source: iRobot Investor Presentation

More information in the investor presentation describes China as the fastest growing international market for RVCs where iRobot only has a 6% market. The company still firmly dominates the U.S. with a 82% market share however the data suggests that iRobot's leadership position is under attack particularly in the the fast-growing international markets. It is reasonable to expect iRobot's global market share to decline going forward.

RVC global segments. source: iRobot Investor Presentation

The Bearish Case for iRobot

My main concern with iRobot's future outlook is that I see an increasing number of competitors that are flooding the market with cheaper priced alternatives. This is one of the main risk factors the company acknowledges in its annual report disclosures.

We face intense competition from other providers of robots, including diversified technology providers, as well as competition from providers offering alternative products, which could negatively impact our results of operations and cause our market share to decline. Some of our competitors may aggressively discount their products and services in order to gain market share, which could result in pricing pressures, reduced profit margins, lost market share, or a failure to grow market share for us. In addition, new products may have lower selling prices or higher costs than legacy products, which could negatively impact our gross margins and operating results.

Across the range of products iRobot offers, there are a number of devices with similar features highlighting the lack of any real competitive advantage beyond name recognition. I compiled examples below of robotic vacuums for sale on the Amazon marketplace to illustrate the intense competition in the segment. iRobot's most basic model available is the Roomba 614 with a listed price of $224. What I found is that there are a number of alternatives that are generally well reviewed among consumers at a cheaper price point. One feature that may have been "revolutionary" a few years ago in robotic vacuums is the ability to connect to a WiFi network and be programmed via a mobile device. This is now standard feature in the market down to a ~$150 price point with the Pureatic V2 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. iRobot's least expensive model that features app connectivity is the 675 model at $269.

Entry Level Robot Vacuum Models

Brand Amazon Link/ Price Note iRobot Roomba 614 Robot $224 3-Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S $220 “Best Robot Vacuum of 2018” by Digital Trends. ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S $212 Works with Alexa, App Controls Tesvor Robot Vacuum Cleaner $175 Use Alexa or Google Home Pureatic V2 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner $148 Powerful Suction, Large Dust Box, Smart App Control PureClean C26B Automatic Robot Vacuum $90 90 MIN RUN TIME: 1 touch and go, no dock EYUGLE Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 Vacuum robot is powered by a full suite of smart sensors that automatically guide the robot around your home. Infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid dropping.

The picture is the same with robotic wet mops. The iRobot Braava Jet 240 is a robot mop for $180, while the brand Knox offers a vacuum and mop combo for $89. What I'm seeing is a proverbial race to the bottom in terms of price points. An argument could be made that these are not direct comparisons, or that the iRobot is simply a better product, which may be your opinion. The point remains that consumers buying from other manufacturers will be hitting iRobot's bottom line.

Entry Level vacuum and Wet Mop Combo Models

Brand Amazon Price/ Link notes iRobot Braava Jet 240 $180 Patented Precision Jet Spray EYUGLE Robot Vacuum Self-Charging Cleaner and Mop $114 4 available modes to clean. Powerful suction mechanism and sweeper brushes Automatic Recharging w/ docking station Knox Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $89 SMART SENSORS KEEP IT PROTECTED. Not just a vacuum but it a mop too!"

Not included above are a number of mid-tier models from different manufactures between the $200 and $500 price range with various features. iRobot is betting on the super premium market with ever more advanced bells and whistles that can command a higher price and presumably higher margins. The iRobot Roomba i7+ can be programmed to automatically vacuum and then empty the contents into a collection bin at its charging station. This automatic emptying feature is the cutting edge of vacuum robotics. Indeed it is impressive, but I'd bet its only a matter of time before competitors offer a similar solution. Korea's Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:OTC:SSNLF) clearly has the resources to invest and match any innovation iRobot comes up with. Their top of the line POWERbot R7260 for $899 (not available on Amazon) does not yet empty on its own, but has nevertheless comparable technology.

iRobots Roomba i7+. source: iRobot online store

Premium models

Brand Price/ Link notes iRobot Roomba i7+ $1,099 Patented iAdapt 3.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to seamlessly navigate and efficiently clean an entire level of your home. Empties on its own - you don’t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time. Samsung POWERbot R7260 $899 Edge clean master, voice activated Self Clean Brush automatically detangles and removes pet hair that collects around the brush. Visionary Mapping Plus and Full View Sensor 2. 0 - Onboard camera and multiple sensors create the ideal cleaning path for multi-room cleaning while avoiding obstacles along the way.

iRobot discloses in its annual report that a majority of customers purchase an RVC to supplement a traditional vacuum for home use.

We believe many of our customers purchase our Roomba floor vacuuming robots and Braava mopping robots as a supplement to, rather than a replacement for, their traditional vacuum cleaners and wet floor cleaning methods, we do compete in some cases with providers of traditional cleaning products.

It's difficult to justify a purchase of a $1000 RVC and you still have to pull out the regular vacuum for presumably heavy cleaning. For this reason I believe The market for $1,000+ robotic vacuums is likely limited and should remain a niche product. The Roomba i7+ was just launched and it remains to be seen the impact it has, but there is also the potential that it could turn out to be a flop in terms of sales.The consumer electronics industry is "littered" with failed concepts where companies fruitlessly attempted to push the market in a direction that never caught on. $1100 for a vacuum will be a tough sell.

Paper thin patents

The company makes a point to highlight its extensive patent portfolio that it describes as "widening its competitive moat". I disagree and place a low value on these patents. From a non technical standpoint and based on what I've see competitors already release and available for sale, it appears other companies are simply going around iRobots innovations with different methods and design solutions to achieve similar ends. For example, what iRobot describes as "patented precision jets!" in its Brava wet mops lines is hardly a technical obstacle for a how a manufacture can create a product that basically sprays water on the floor. iRobot benefits from being the pioneer of the segment but a robotic vacuum is hardly rocket science. Where iRobot has the "Patented iAdapt® 3.0 Navigation with vSLAM® technology", Samsung has the "Visionary Mapping™ 2.0". Cynically it appears iRobot is hyping these patents for marketing purposes.

iRobots patents. source: iRobot Investor Presentation

Analysis

The first signs of this seemingly avalanche of competition may have already felt in Q1 when the company missed revenue expectations. iRobot reported revenues of $237 million in Q1, up 9.5% but below estimates by $13.5 million and well off the pace of 17 -20% full year growth guidance. Earnings did beat expectations with GAAP EPS of $0.78 an 11% surprise. An EBITDA margin for the quarter of 13% with management noting that the premium models have been selling well. Still, I see the bearish case playing out as competitive pressures accelerate this year with downside risks to margins going forward. I'm skeptical of the current consensus estimates looking for a 60% revenue increase by 2021.

Even if iRobot maintains its leadership position in an admittedly growing market segment, I'd expected competitors to force lower average pricing across the spectrum. I see downside to management's gross margin target around ~48% through fiscal 2020 highlighted below. iRobot may be forced to lower prices to better compete with the abundance of competition that the market may not be recognizing.

iRobots management 2020 targets. source: iRobot Investor Presentation

Recognizing that the company has a solid balance sheet with no debt, and free cash flow that remains positive, there is clearly some value here. Using LTM free cash flow of $65 million and applying a 5% growth rate into perpetuity discounted at 9% finds a fair value of about $60 per share. That's my price target for this stock and represents 31% downside and 16x consensus 2019 earnings.

Conclusion

As the market for robotic vacuums grows, my sense is that the iRobot brand will lose its exclusivity status as consumer discover other options. Separately, international consumers may not have the same brand attachment to iRobot, essentially opening space for competitors to gain market share globally. Investors need to consider if this company really has a competitive advantage or a moat of patents as it describes.

The current stock weakness is a reflection of not only weaker-than-expected Q1 numbers, but also the impact of the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China. iRobot manufactures its products in China, and while a 10% tariff is planned and expected by the company through 2019, the longer term uncertainty will also weigh on sentiment. Given the already steep and large losses in IRBT stock in recent weeks, I will be looking for a rebound above $90 per share before initiating a short position likely via puts. A quick and positive resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute would be positive for the stock in the near term but the long term challenges to sustaining margins will remain my base case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in IRBT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.