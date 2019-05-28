Glencore Is A Commodities Proxy

The trade dispute between the U.S. and China could be good news for GLNCY as they operate out of Switzerland.

My first exposure to the commodities business was during the summer of 1976 when I was a summer intern at Philipp Brothers, one of the world's leading raw material merchant trading companies. Little did I know that spending the summer delivering telex messages to the traders and traffic clerks would lead to a long career in the business. My arrival at the company came just shortly after the departure of a trader who had been legendary at Philipp Brothers and would later become the same in the world of raw materials and beyond. From my very first day on the job, the name Marc Rich was whispered with reverence by most and anger by some throughout the corridors of the company I would call home until 1997.

Marc Rich departed Philipp Brothers over a bonus dispute and started his own company that bore his name. Years later, the company became Glencore PLC (OTCPK:GLNCY), a Swiss-based company. While Philipp Brothers is long gone, the late Marc Rich's Glencore is at the top of the heap when it comes to producing and trading the commodities that are staples around the world.

The company almost went belly up in early 2016

Marc Rich's departure, because Philipp Brothers refused to pay him a $1 million bonus in the 1970s, turned out to make the trader a billionaire by the time of his death. While he became a notorious figure for trading oil with Iran during the hostage crisis in 1979 and could never return to the US, Rich remained in Switzerland where he and colleagues from Philipp Brothers and others built Marc Rich and Company which became GLNCY. Rich's name was in the news in the 1980s when the US Justice Department pursued him for tax evasion and doing business with Iran. In January 2001, hours before leaving office, President Bill Clinton pardoned Rich which turned out to be one of many controversial moves by the ex-President.

In the years that followed, Rich's protegee Ivan Glasenberg, a South African coal trader, took over the firm. Technology changed the merchant commodities business as it brought price transparency to producers and consumers around the globe. Before the 1980s, buying from a producer and selling to a consumer produced significant profits. Competition and price dissemination changed that, and Rich and Glasenberg responded by making direct investments in raw material output around the world.

Glencore went public via an IPO in 2011 to raise capital and expand its commodity business. GLNCY shares traded to their all-time peak in early 2012 at $15.70. Glencore's acquisition of Xstrata in 2013 put the company in a position as a leading commodity producer but saddled it with a mountain of debt.

In late 2015 and early 2016, raw materials prices declined to levels that put the company in jeopardy given its debt servicing obligations to the banks around the world that financed their operations. The timing of GLNCY's IPO was perfect as many commodity prices hit highs in 2011. However, the acquisition of Xstrata was another story. As prices sunk in 2014 and 2015 reaching bottoms, the future of the merchant and producing company became questionable.

Led by Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore sold off non-essential assets and cut staff and expenses. The company's management bought shares when they sunk to a low at $1.95 in early 2016, 87.6% below the post IPO peak. In late 2015 and early 2016, the prices of many of the commodities sunk to levels where producing margins became thin or negative. Copper and other base metals prices hit multiyear lows. After trading at almost $4.65 per pound in 2011, the price of copper fell to $1.9355 in early 2016. Crude oil which had been over $100 per barrel in 2014 plunged to lows at $26.05 per barrel in February 2016. Agricultural commodities which traded to peaks in drought conditions in 2012 sunk. In early 2016, servicing Glencore's debt became an almost impossible fear. However, a turn in the commodities market, which began to recover and management's aggressive approach to cutting costs and selling assets stabilized the company, and its shares began to rise.

A significant rally for the company that produces and trades a wide range of commodities

While the events of early 2016 slowed Glencore's ascent as the world's leading commodities trading company, it did not suffer the same fate as Philipp Brothers which disappeared after being swallowed by Salomon Brothers and Citigroup. Instead, Glencore retained its independence, and the shares rose from the ashes.

Source: CQG

As the chart of GLNCY shares dating back to 2011 highlights, the price of the stock rose steadily from the low at $1.95 in January 2016 to a high at $11.68 in January 2018. Over two short years, the shares increased in value by almost six times as the company got its financial act back together under strong and capable management and a rebound in commodities prices.

GLNCY shares follow copper, the bellwether for the asset class

Glencore is active in many commodities markets from metals to energy, and agricultural commodity to minerals and ores. Where the company does not have production capabilities, they often act as a merchant with offices, agents, relationships, and tentacles all over the globe. The company has a strong presence in the copper business as both a producer and a merchant.

Copper is a bellwether commodity that often is a leader when it comes to price direction for the asset class. Glencore shares have a strong correlation with the price of the red metal.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, GLNCY's IPO in 2011 came at a time when the red metal was around its all-time peak at $4.6495 per pound. When the shares hit a peak at $15.70 in 2012, copper was still around the $4 per pound level. In early 2016 when GLNCY shares hit rock bottom at under $2 per share, copper traded to its lowest price since 2009 at $1.9355 per pound. The rebound in copper to just over the $3.30 level in late 2017 and early 2018 came as GLNCY shares reached the most recent peak at $11.68 per share.

The trade dispute between the US and China has weighed on the price of the red metal over the past year. The price of the red metal has declined to a low at $2.5430 at the start of this year, and after a recovery to just under $3 is back on the defensive at either side of the $2.70 level as of May 24, 2019. Meanwhile, GLNCY shares have declined to $6.60 as of the close of business last Friday, just slightly above the most recent low at $6.46 on May 23 the day that the stock market, crude oil, copper, and many other raw material prices experienced downdrafts as risk-off hit markets over the trade issue between the nations with the two leading GDPs.

The trade dispute between the U.S. and China could be good news for GLNCY as they operate out of Switzerland

While a continuation of the trade dispute and an escalation into a trade and currency war would likely weigh on commodities prices, GLNCY could find itself in a unique position as they have strong relations with the Chinese and other nations around the world. China is a world leader in commodities production. At the same time, the most populous country in the world is the demand side of the equation for most raw materials. While US sanctions and protectionist policies will impact the flow of raw materials from points of production for distribution to consumers around the globe and cause price distortions, Glencore conducts business from Switzerland which could allow the traders at the company to take advantage of price discrepancies and volatility in the markets in which they have a dominant position.

Global population has grown from six billion at the turn of this century to over 7.57 billion, an increase of over 26% in less than two decades. The demographics have a significant impact on finite raw materials as more people in the world require ever-increasing volumes of commodities. The housekeeping at Glencore in 2016 when it comes to controlling expenses and concentrating on core businesses where the company has a competitive edge that amounts to a franchise in certain commodities products positions them to ride out periods of risk-off without the same jeopardy faced three years ago. Their relationships around the globe could increase the flow of business on the merchant side, where trading opportunities will create profits.

A diversified company that provides exposure to raw materials and a hedge for inflation

GLNCY's position in the current era of protectionism that distorts prices and creates gluts in some areas of the world and shortages in others bodes well for the company's futures. Moreover, a combination of demographics and central bank accommodative monetary policies since 2008 us likely to create inflationary pressures in the years to come. While inflation remains under the Fed and ECB's 2% target rates, the prices of many commodities are a lot higher in 2019 than they were at the turn of this century. Rising production costs and increasing global demand for staples means that when prices decline, they are likely to fall to higher lows, a trend we have seen for the past two decades.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of copper prices shows that the red metal has made higher lows since 2001. Copper never traded above $1.6065 per pound before 2005.

Source: CQG

Despite being one of the primary agricultural commodities caught in the crosshairs of the trade dispute, the price of soybeans has also made higher lows since 1999. There is a myriad of other examples of commodities that are making higher lows in the energy, metals, minerals, ores, and agricultural sectors of the asset class where GLNCY operates.

At the same time, the price for over a decade of monetary policy accommodation by the world's central banks is likely to be a period of increasing inflationary pressures. One of my favorite representations of the impact of central bank policy that has led to a devaluation of the world's reserve currencies is the trend in the price of gold, the oldest means of exchange.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that gold in US dollar terms has appreciated since the turn of the century, which is a sign of the devaluation of the world's reserve currency.

Source: CQG

The chart of gold in euro terms shows that the yellow metal has appreciated, and the euro has depreciated steadily since 2000.

Source: CQG

The same pattern exists in gold in Japanese yen terms as all three of the world's reserve currencies have lost value against the yellow metal.

The current devaluation of the Chinese yuan to stimulate China's economy in the face of protectionist policies means that their currency is also losing value against gold. The trends signal a lack of faith in all fiat currencies that only have the full faith and credit of the governments that print the legal tender as backing. The world remains awash in stimulus in the post-2008 global financial crisis environment with interest rates at historical, and in many cases, artificially low levels. The bottom line is that inflationary pressures will likely emerge, perhaps sooner, rather than later.

Since the days of Marc Rich, Glencore has faced investigations and scrutiny from regulators and prosecutors around the world. The company is currently under investigation by both the CFTC and DOJ in the US, Brazil, and other countries around the world which has weighed on the stock price. However, the company has survived these inquiries in the past, and it is likely that the will in the futures. Meanwhile, their headquarters in Switzerland make it a challenge for US and other authorities given the cross-border considerations when it comes to regulation and statutes. GLNCY is a significant taxpayer in Switzerland, and the Swiss government is not likely to do much to stop the flow of revenue from the company.

An inflationary environment is highly supportive of commodities prices. Inflation eats away at the value of currencies and makes staples that are the basic requirements for the daily lives of people all over the world more expensive as purchasing power declines.

Glencore has a market cap of $46.191 billion. At its current price, the shares trade at a P/E ratio of 13.75 and offer investors a 5.07% dividend. At $6.60 per share, GLNCY shares are on sale. Given the management actions in 2016, it is unlikely the shares will fall to a level anywhere near the low at $1.95. I believe a scale-down buying approach to GLNCY during the current period of price weakness will offer lots of rewards in the months and years to come. The company founded by Marc Rich is a commodities powerhouse, and its shares are a hedge against inflation.

