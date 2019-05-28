iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF: Risks And Opportunities Ahead

The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) tracks the investment results of an index composed of large and mid-sized companies in South Korea. The price of EWY has declined by 25% for the past year, due to worries about the China-US trade war and an economic recession in Asia. In this age of uncertainty, what is the economic outlook for South Korea? How will that impact EWY's price in the following years?

Macroeconomic Outlook

As Asia’s fourth-largest economy, South Korea relies heavily on exports since its size is only about 20% of the size of California. In December 2018, the Bank of Korea, the South Korean Central Bank, cut its 2018-2019 economic growth outlook by 0.2 percentage points. This leaves South Korea's annual growth rate forecast to be between 2.6% and 2.7%, the lowest in seven years.

Major downside risks surrounding South Korea's economy include escalating trade disputes, weak Chinese and global demand, and increasing financial instability in emerging markets amid the interest rate hikes by major central banks. According to the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), in 2018, China and the US accounted for 24.8% and 11.9% respectively of South Korea’s total exports. Since South Korea serves as a trade hub of intermediate goods between China and the US, a full-blown trade war will have disastrous impacts on its economy.

Monetary policies by the Bank of Korea are still accommodative. The BOK raised its key rate by 25 basis points in late 2018, and then maintained it at 1.75%. According to Lee Ju-yeo, Governor of the Bank of Korea, "The time has not yet come to discuss an interest rate cut." Now it is even more difficult for the central bank to raise rates again as the economy faces significant risks of slowing growth and high youth unemployment.

The following chart shows the five-year benchmark interest rate for South Korea. As we can see, since 2016, BOK has been gradually increasing the interest rate. However, that process is very likely to stall for the following year.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Opportunities Ahead

Despite increasing uncertainties in the global market, there are quite some opportunities ahead for EWY portfolio companies. The top three sectors that EWY invests in are information technology (32%), financials (13%), and consumer discretionary (12%). EWY's top five portfolio companies are Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (21.52%), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (5.63%), Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMPY) (2.69%), Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) (2.64%), and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) (2.5%).

Samsung Electronics is the world's largest semiconductor memory chip maker, and SK Hynix is also a key player in this sector. Both of them saw shrinking profits due to falling prices for DRAM and NAND chips in the fourth quarter of 2018.

At this moment, semiconductors are the main intermediate product exported by South Korea. According to the Institute for International Trade in Seoul, chips from South Korea accounted for 25.3 percent of China’s total chip imports in 2018, while semiconductors from the United States accounted for just 4 percent. Due to the 25% tariff, it is very likely that China will lean on Korean chip exports more heavily to substitute US products. This will help to boost the performance of companies like Samsung and SK Hynix.

Besides that, the recent ban of Huawei by the US government and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) gives Huawei's competitor Samsung great advantages in the global markets of 5G and smartphones. The Huawei trade ban puts Huawei's business in overseas markets at risk, and it also deeply hurts American companies including Google. Samsung seems to be in a position to gain from this chaos.

Takeaway For Investors

As a country heavily dependent on exports and trade service, South Korea's economy will certainly take a hit as the China-US trade war keeps escalating. On the other hand, chaos creates some opportunities for companies like Samsung and SK Hynix, which are the top two portfolio companies of EWY. In the near future, the share price of EWY will continue to face pressure from the trade war. On a longer horizon, Samsung and SK Hynix may show stronger performance, which could help boost investor confidence, but now it is too early to forecast the exact impact. As a result, investors are recommended against holding EWY at this moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.