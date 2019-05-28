Hewlett Packard Enterprise - On The Acquisition Trail

The deal is guided to be almost immediately accretive to earnings per share, with little impact to debt ratios.

$1.3bn acquisition of supercomputer player Cray is in line with its recent acquisition strategy and adds further clout to the enterprise business.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) has made all the right moves over the last 12 months - it has trimmed the fat from its cost structure, improved execution, and increased its exposure to next-generation technologies such as all flash-storage and high-performance computing (HPC).

However, HPE is being punished for having lower exposure to safer, contractual revenue streams compared to its software orientated peers. But management is working to fix investor perception by making moves in the right areas, e.g., the pay-as-you-go combined software and hardware solutions market. Plus, with the onset of the Data Era, which calls for enterprises to invest in storage, networking, and computing (particularly high-performance computing, to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning), HPE stands to be a key beneficiary.

HPE has also made prudent acquisitions to bolster its capabilities for the Data Era, and the acquisition of Cray plays well into this strategy. With HPE continuing to trade at a discount relative to peers and management actively working to close the valuation gap, we think the stock might be worth a look at these levels.

Reaching for high performance

HPE's latest acquisition - Cray - will be for a total consideration of $1.3 billion in cash or $35 per share, which represents a 17% premium over the previous days close, or some 37% over the 50-day average share price for Cray. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The deal will be funded through a mix of cash at hand and new and existing credit facilities.

HPE's recent strategy has been to make small to mid-sized acquisitions to plug holes in its portfolio, for example, Aruba (data networking solutions), Nimble (predictive flash storage), and SimpliVity (IT infrastructure). These acquisitions have all benefited from expanded distribution under HPE's umbrella and provided a low-risk path to higher earnings-per-share. The acquisition of Cray aligns with this strategy.

Cray provides high-end supercomputing solutions that address massive data sets, converged modeling, simulation, artificial intelligence, and analytics. It has developed 28 of the top 100 supercomputers, and as a testament to its expertise, the recently awarded US Department of Energy's supercomputer contract benefits Cray to the tune of some US$ 700 million.

Through Cray, HPE is gaining exposure to the government sector to balance the significant commercial exposure they currently have.

The HPC market should grow alongside the upcoming data boom, with HPE placing expected growth from storage and services alone at a very respectable 9%. Here's HPE's CEO Anthony Neri on the HPC growth opportunity:

The HPC segment of the market in associated storage and services is expected to grow approximately 9% over the next three years from approximately $28 billion in 2018 to approximately $35 billion in 2021.

Data storage, sharing (networking), and processing capabilities will also need to be offered to governments and enterprises. HPE GreenLake offers pay-as-you-go consumption solutions for hybrid cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT, and is expanding to include HPC deployments. This is where we see the acquisition of Cray paying off greatest - delivering solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications on big data sets - alongside the existing storage and infrastructure solution.

However, we think there are competitive risks to the rosy outlook. In particular, growth in the enterprise use of public cloud services from the likes of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google could detract from enterprise infrastructure demand - which HPE offers as a tailored solution.

The threat from public cloud is significant, and we think this could be one reason HPE trades at a discount to its peers, in addition to its hardware-focused business model and recent software and services divestitures. However, positive results from network vendors such as Cisco, Juniper, and Arista hint at the strength in the hardware business, and through Cray, HPE gains greater exposure to government customers (80% government-related customer base), which helps insulate its revenue stream from the public cloud.

Transaction details

HPE management expects the acquisition to be accretive by FY2021, soon after the deal closes. As mentioned previously, the deal will be paid for with a mix of cash (HPE had US$ 2.1 billion of net operating cash in Jan 2019) and a mix of new and existing financing facilities, thus, the impact on debt levels should be negligible.

Cray, on the other hand, has US-based manufacturing, around 1,300 employees, and reported $456 million in revenue for the 2018 fiscal year. HPE Management expects to be able to facilitate a cost reduction of $67 million in total at the cost of goods sold level, and take out $46 million at the operating expense level due to synergies. This is all expected to translate into a post-cost synergy EPS of $2.02 for FY2021 with the acquisition of Cray. Note that this is without considering any revenue synergies, which were guided to come from accelerating HPC adoption in the commercial sector. There is a belief - and it is plausible - that if HPE can achieve such synergies, then EPS growth could be in the high single digits for FY2021.

Conclusion

We think the acquisition is a net positive. The HPC market has positive growth prospects, guided to be ~9% on a compounded annual basis over the next few years. HPE does already have a large share (34% of HPC servers) and has grown that with additions at the higher end with the Cray acquisition. Furthermore, management has laid out a clear, achievable path to EPS growth with the integration of Cray and we think HPE is moving in the right direction.

Though HPE trades at ~8.5x, a discount to its software-focused peers, we think the valuation gap should narrow over time. A near-term turnaround is dependent on the performance of GreenLake, the pay-as-you-go full enterprise solutions and defending its customer base from the threat of public cloud services. With management slowly, but surely, turning this ship around and a ~3% dividend to boot, we think HPE is worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.