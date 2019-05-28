Guoco Trading At A Discount To NAV But Difficult To Unlock Value

Quen has tried to privatize the company but been thwarted by activists such as Elliott.

Guoco Group (OTCPK:GULRF, OTCPK:GULRY) is a Singapore-based Hong Kong listed holding company controlled 76.12% by Quen Leng Chan. Guoco has extensive real estate, hotel, and gambling interests throughout the world, mainly in Asia and England. The stock usually sells at a large discount to NAV and Quen has tried to lowball shareholders, only to be thwarted by activist hedge fund Elliott. The stock is trading at a discount to net asset value but is difficult to understand and controlled by insiders.

The stock trades for HK$116.9, there are 329 million shares, and the market cap is HK$38.46 billion ($4.9 billion). The dividend is HK$4 and the dividend yield is 3.42%. Earnings per share are meaningless as Guoco is a holding company and Hong Kong accounting is completely different from what we use in the U.S.

Guoco’s primary investments include: 100% of Guoco Investments, 65.2% of Guoco Land (OTC:GUOCY), 66.5% of Guoco Limited, and 25.4% of Guoco Financial Services. Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan is a principal shareholder and the second wealthiest person in Malaysia. We owned the stock a number of years ago but sold when the financial markets were falling in 2008/2009. First Eagle (SGIIX) owns 7% of shares and Elliott Capital 9.01%.

Principal Investment

The division has an investment portfolio of about 40 companies spread across the globe. At the end of June of last year, the portfolio was worth $3.454 billion.

Guoco Land

The Group’s holdings in Land are worth 1.512 billion Singapore dollars with would be about $1.1 billion. The Singapore division has developed and sold 33 residential projects yielding more than 9,000 apartments and homes over the last 25 years. 20 Collyer Quay is a group of office buildings that Land owns in downtown Singapore. In Shanghai the company owns an 18 story grade A office towers, two low-rise office buildings and a supporting retail. Land owns much more land in Malaysia and Vietnam.

GL Limited

This is considered the Hospitality and Leisure Division. Limited is the largest owner operator in London with 5,000+ rooms, operating 17 hotels across the following brands the Thistle and Amble Brands.

The Rank Group

The Rank Group (OTCPK:RANKF) is 52% controlled by Guoco. Rank operates gaming facilities throughout Europe. Guoco’s take of Rank is worth £312 million ($396 million). The Mecca Brand offers 90 clubs throughout Britain and has an online presence. Grosvenor Casinos has locations in Britain and Belgium and also has an online presence. Enracha is based in Spain and operates bingo parlors and online.

Financial Services

Gucoco holds a 25.4% holding Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad. Anytime you see the word “Berhard” after a company’s name, it means it’s located in Malaysia. Kind of like “PLC” in Great Britain. The share would be worth 5.527 billion Malaysian ringgits worth $1.32 billion. When you’re getting into ringgits, you know you’re into emerging market investing. Hong Leong has banking and financial interests in China, Japan, and Malaysia.

We’ll talk about the balance sheet to come up with some idea of what Guoco is worth. There are $3.578 billion in properties, $1.78 billion in property/plant/equipment, $1.46 billion in equity investments, $1.67 billion in developed properties, $1.5 billion in trading assets, and $2.5 billion in cash. The liability side shows $5.84 billion. Some taking out intangibles, goodwill, and pensions, we get some rough equity value of $8.9 billion. This is a few months old but the stock at this point is trading at a discount of 44%. This doesn’t surprise me.

Now let’s chat a little about Hong Kong Accounting Standards. In Hong Kong, corporations count changes in property values as revenues. Therefore, these changes affect everything down to earnings per share. In International Accounting Financial Standards, it’s nothing like this. We keep buildings at historical costs. That’s the simple version. Here is a link to a report from KPMG if you would like to know more.

What’s funny about companies like Guoco is that all of these U.S. based trading sites don’t realize this. They’ll state that Guoco has a return on equity of 50% or that’s it’s earnings per share is up 300%. Their software doesn’t take in account Hong Kong accounting.

Past M&A

In 2005, Guoco Land sold a large portfolio of its properties in Beijing for 10.5 billion yuan. At the time, Quek controlled 76.12% of Guoco Group, which in turn controlled 65.2% of GuocoLand Ltd, meaning that Quek’s effective stake in the latter is around 49%. Quek is always moving money around, looking for undervalued deals and selling when the time is right.

In 2013, Quek tried to privatize Guoco but was unsuccessful with minority shareholders. Well-known activist Elliot helped to thwart Quek’s efforts. As you can guess, Guoco was selling way below NAV and Quek wanted to not offer shareholders enough (or at least what they thought they were entitled).

In 2016, the Bank of East Asia (BKEAF, BKEAY) was in play. Elliott and Guoco both owned shares. Caixa out of Spain wanted out. The irony is that Elliott owned shares in Guoco and BEA.

I believe I first learned about Guoco about ten years by reading Third Avenue Value’s Quarterly Newsletter. The Value Fund (TAVFX) and Real Estate Fund (TAREX) have invested in several other holding companies traded at large discounts to NAV. What really drove the value of these stocks is that Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and other countries were growing so quickly. We owned the stock for a brief period but sold in the 2008/2009 financial collapse.

Asian real estate concerns me. $1 million will buy you a 363 foot apartment in Hong Kong. I don’t buy into bull markets when I think they are peaking. Even if it’s through a stock like Guoco, trading at a discount to NAV.

So is the stock a buy? It’s another conglomerate that sells at a discount to NAV but is completely controlled by insiders. If you like deep value, Guoco is your company. You should at least know of the company. Guoco is always up to something.

