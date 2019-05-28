Worth A Flier? A Review Of Yangtze River Port And Logistic Limited's 10-Q And Other News Raises Red Flags But May Be A Short-Term Trade

While my review of the 10-Q revealed no operating income, little forecast for it, and a revealing comment in the "Going Concern" section, the low price and action in the stock may make it a profitable short-term trade while being a sketchy investment.

Recently, I downloaded and reviewed Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited's (YRIV) most recent quarterly 10-Q. I'll admit my attention was drawn to this stock both by SA's undercovered stock list and my work in port assessments for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard and existing REIT investments. Boy, was I in for an interesting week or two of reading! Not only did I get a taste of Chinese property laws and development rules but also, there is a lot going on both internally with the company and externally with other research, lawyers, and investors. So, get a fresh cup of coffee (or stronger beverage), sit back, and let's take a look at a company that may be a good short-term trade, but at least in my portfolio of value-oriented companies and REITs, not a company I'll be investing in as compared to trading quick spikes.

Basics Of The company

Yangtze River Port and Logistics is a sole site real estate development company in Wuhan, China, a very busy port with a population of 10.6 million. Located where the Han River meets the Yangtze River, Wuhan is a major transportation hub and is the maritime port serving much of central China. Yangtze River Port and Logistics seeks to develop, operate and lease, and potentially sell a port facility "on the middle reaches of the Yangtze River in the PRC" (from the March 2019 10-Q).

The first section of the 10-Q where the quote is found as principal activities of the company is the first interesting and educational part of the report I found. While limited discussions with a friend who is in commercial real estate in California showed me that development projects often have short-term, singular-focused partnerships that were initially confusing, YRIV's corporate structure seems to be very convoluted and even less than arm's length transactions. There are numerous corporations and wholly-owned companies exchanging 100% ownership with little or no other principal activities, opaque names, and corporate registrations in Nevada or the British Virgin Islands. While incorporating in those locales is legal, there seems to be a confusing trail of related companies and transactions that may or may not have consolidated control and benefit of the corporation with little true economic benefit to any outside passive minority investors, or OPMI.

The principal activity of developing and operating/leasing a port facility makes sense, as the area of Wuhan where the company has land use and development rights is a very busy portion of the Yangtze River. Every major form of commercial transportation accesses Wuhan, and facilities dot the waterfront for miles. YRIV's land use and development rights are likely the company's most valuable asset alongside the portion of the facility already constructed.

The Financials Aren't Great

Reviewing the quarterly financial statements shows many red flags. The most glaring is the company has no operating revenue and income for the reporting and past periods. While this makes sense on one level as it is primarily developing the property, some of the space is completed, and previously, a rental agreement was entered into with a client. This client backed out, and I could not discern an in-place operating agreement with a tenant.

Additionally, under "Revenue" in the report, the company admits generating no revenue from real estate sales in the quarter ending March 31, 2019, and due to ongoing development at the logistics center, no operating revenues from providing services have been generated. There is no operating revenue in the report, and no estimate on when or what it might be in the short term.

"Going Concern" Is A Concern

It is always prudent to read the "Ongoing Concern" paragraph of financial reports. This 10-Q is a glaring example of why. Required by GAAP rules to realistic state a company's ability to succeed in its principal activities, this paragraph should be conservative in its assessment and outlook. Here is the paragraph from this quarter's 10-Q:

"As shown in the accompanying financial statements, the Company has sustained recurring losses and negative cash flows from operations. Over the past years, the Company has been funded through a combination of bank loans and advances from shareholders. On January 29, 2016, the Company received an undertaking commitment letter provided by the Company's majority shareholder who is willing to provide sufficient funding on an as-needed basis. In addition, the Company plans to dispose of the existing developed real estate properties with a market value of approximately $42 million when the Company needs cash flows. The Company believes that, as a result of these, it currently has sufficient cash and financing commitments to meet its funding requirements for a reasonable period of time." (Yangtze River Port and Logistics LTD 10-Q for Jan-March 2019 quarter)

As stated in my introduction, I invest primarily in value stocks and REITs, with cash flows from operations. Opportunistic capital raises are not unusual in either the equity or debt markets to purchase more real estate or change the capital mix at the company. However, the statement quoted above gives me pause. While it is good to see the primary shareholder's confidence, requiring more paid-in equity to meet ongoing financial needs isn't confidence-inspiring for a company at this point of its lifecycle. With development loans and previous capital raises outstanding, it would be encouraging to see the company generating some funds from operations and being able to raise capital outside one shareholder to continue developing their property.

Legal Issues - On Both Sides

There are legal issues surrounding this company as well.

Late 2018 and January 2019 saw class action lawsuits being brought against the company by numerous firms. The lawsuits postulate that the lease of the logistics center was a fabrication. There are numerous default judgments against the company's sole operating subsidiary, and materially false statements were made between 2016 and December of 2018. While my past experience with these types of suits is that they are often nuisances and not much more, they also can serve as "the canary in the coal mine", especially with a company as narrowly focused business-wise as YRIV.

Not only is the company a defendant, it is also the plaintiff. In a defamation suit filed January 23rd, the company claims Hindenburg Research, Nathan Anderson, ClaritySpring Securities, LLC, and ClaritySpring Inc. took actions to defame the company and officers in both a published research report and other actions, to cause negative stock price moves without merit. Of note, Hindenburg Research is a fellow SA contributor. The report in question seems to be well-written and researched, although I cannot personally confirm any of the on-site observations in the report. The defendants have requested the suit be dismissed, and a decision on this request is pending for June 5th. If the case is not dismissed, discovery and other legal actions will likely ensue after that date.

Possibly A Trading Stock, But An Investment?

As previously mentioned, I tend toward value investments and companies I can understand. From my review of Yangtze River's 10-Q, research reports and personal research, the company is much too complex and opaque for my tastes. Additionally, while Wuhan seems to be a booming commercial and transportation hub in China, investing in YRIV with only one facility, one subsidiary, and one tenant that could be backing out of their lease puts too many eggs in one basket for my liking as an investment. I would prefer multiple facilities in different ports if I was preparing to invest in China.

However, that does not rule out YRIV as a potential trading vehicle. As the price of the stock has dropped significantly since the fall of 2018 and now trades around $.84, a small move can yield an outsized percentage gain. Recent example of how this could profit a trader was on May 2nd and again May 14th, where the stock price spiked to the $.92 to $.95 range, a near 10% gain repeated twice in two weeks. Another trading idea would be to establish a small, high-risk position and await good news and a potential rebound. A catalyst that could occur (but I am not predicting with any surety or timeline) would be favorable resolution of the legal issues, a profitable lease and/or sale of the logistics center in Wuhan, or a large recapitalization, allowing expansion and further development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: You are encouraged to do your own research, discuss this or any other securities trade with a licensed broker and/or advisor, and make your own investment decisions. Nothing in this article should be construed as an offer to buy or sell this or any other security. Best wishes for investing success!