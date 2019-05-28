Audentes Therapeutics: Encouraging Progress In XLMTM, Pipeline Continues To Evolve

The company is well behind in the DMD race, but management believes its approach could have potential advantages over peers pursuing microdystrophin gene replacement strategies.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) have risen by over 130% since my initial recommendation a couple years back. However, peformance is slightly negative since my January 2018 update piece.

At ASGCT (American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy) meeting this year, the company unveiled impressive data from a clinical study in XLMTM including a video clip showing a young patient who prior to treatment could not even sit up (was on ventilator). After being treated with gene therapy candidate AT132, the child was shown playing with a toy (and essentially enjoying himself as kids are supposed to be able to do). Aside from being an emotive moment for the audience, this watershed event heralds a wave of gene therapy programs intended for rare diseases with limited treatment options and the company finds itself at the forefront of this movement (along with others such as Novartis in SMA).

Although the valuation has surged significantly since we first dug into this one, let's revisit to determine what kind of opportunity exists in the near to medium term.

Chart

Figure 1: BOLD daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see stock's swift decline in the second half of 2018 followed by an impressive rebound in March (perhaps fueled in part by buyout of gene therapy peer Spark Therapeutics as well as progression and expansion of its pipeline). Over the past couple months, we can observe that shares continue to consolidate around the $40 level.

Overview

In my last update piece, keys to the bullish thesis included the following:

I stated my belief that the conference call being held with an analyst from William Blair along with Dr. Martin Childers was telegraphing positive results from the proof-of-concept study evaluating AT132 in XLMTM. Interim data from the first cohort of ASPIRO revealed the first patient treated had a dramatic increase in CHOP-INTEND score (from 29 to 56) at 12 weeks, while for the second patient at 8 weeks the measure rose from 45 to 56 (other two had no meaningful change but follow up was very early at just 4 weeks). This first patient treated showed remarkable progress with other measures, including maximal inspiratory pressure (MIP) which increased from 33 cmH 2 0 at baseline to 80 cmH 2 0 at week 12. This patient also acquired several skills (i.e., ability to control head movements, roll over and sit unassisted for over 5 seconds), which was quite meaningful considering that prior no age-appropriate first-year motor milestones had been achieved. Data for the latter two patients appeared promising as well, but considering assessments occurred at four weeks I believed it would be better to see the data mature before drawing any conclusions. Safety issues were present, as six adverse events were reported (two of which were deemed serious). Both serious adverse events occurred in the same patient (number 3), although it should be noted that the first (pneumonia which led to hospitalization one week after administration of AT132) was not treatment-related. A second hospitalization was due to a GI infection and elevated troponin levels, the latter of which was related to administration of AT132 and subsequently taken care of with steroids and supportive care. It was also encouraging that physicians and caregivers reported progressive qualitative improvements in disease severity in all patients who received AT132. Patients also exhibited improvements in airway clearance control, increased limb and trunk strength, and increased vocalization.

I also highlighted Audentes' solid cash position and other programs of interest in its pipeline, particulary AT982 for Pompe Disease.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate webpage)

It's evident that in the time that's passed a number of pipeline programs have been deprioritized (AT342 for Crigler-Najjar Syndrome and AT307 for CASQ2-CPVT) and other indications have been added, such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Select Recent Developments

On January 31st the company provided an update after receiving minutes from its Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Therapy/Type B meeting with the FDA held in December (concerning AT132 for XLMTM). The company decided to proceed with its plan to enroll another 3 to 5 patients in Cohort 1 of the phase 1/2 study with optimal dose selection to occur in Q2 (after which updated data package would be provided to the FDA to facilitate agreement on pathway to regulatory submission). As for efforts in Europe, discussions were initiated with the EMA in Q4 2018 under PRIME designation and more clarity should be coming regarding pathway to submission of European Marketing Authorization Application.

In February two events occurred that significantly impacted the gene therapy space, one being the acquisition of Spark Therapeutics in a $4.8 billion deal (122% premium) by Roche and the other being guidance issued by the FDA for expedited review of cell and gene therapy applications. Together (not to mention acquisition of another ROTY name Nightstar Therapeutics by Biogen), these were a clear Buy Signal to biotech investors to gain more exposure to the gene therapy space.

In April Audentes announced it expanded its scientific platform and pipeline to advance vectorized antisense treatments for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. The approach is unique in that it combines the delivery power of AAV with the precision tools of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to develop potential best-in-class therapeutic candidates for these neuromuscular diseases with high unmet need. To hit the ground running the company also entered into a licensing agreement and will collaborate with Nationwide Children's Hospital (involves access to the expertise of two well-known leaders in this field, Kevin M. Flanigan, M.D. and Nicolas S. Wein, Ph.D.). One point made was that microdystrophin gene replacement strategies (like that utilized by Sarepta Therapeutics) could be at a disadvantage in that they produce a substantially truncated protein which in turn could limit the degree and durability of disease correction. Vectorized exon skipping, on the other hand, utilizes an AAV vector to deliver the antisense sequence designed to induce cells to skip over faulty sections of genetic code (leading to expression of more complete, functional protein). Under collaboration with Nationwide Children's a phase 1/2 study for AT702 (AAV-antisense candidate designed to induce exon 2 skipping for DMD with duplications of exon 2 and mutations in exons 1-5 of the dystrophin gene) could begin in Q4 2019.

Preclinical data in mice with exon 2 duplications showed that treatment with AT702 led to robust proof-of-concept with dose-dependent increases in production of wild type or near-wild type length dystrophin protein and improvements in muscle function. Separately, Audentes is also doing preclinical work on AT751 and AT753 (vectorized exon skipping candidates) to treat DMD patients with genotypes amenable to exon 51 and exon 53 skipping. With initial programs the company's ambitious plan is to target over 25% of DMD patients and from there to utilize its vectorized exon skipping platform to develop programs that address up to 80% of DMD patients (longer term).

Also, Audentes and Nationwide Children's are evaluating vectorized RNA knockdown and vectorized exon skipping for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (IND wouldn't be filed until 2020). Note that in April the company announced launch of its new state-of-the-art, internal cGMP plasmid manufacturing facility in San Francisco. The eventual goal is to expand production capacity from 1,000-liter scale to 8,000 liters (supports commercialization of AT132 for XLMTM as well as clinical work for other pipeline programs).

Lastly, on May 1st the company announced new data from ASPIRO (phase 1/2 study of AT132 for XLMTM) which was presented during plenary sessions at ASGCT. Results included safety and efficacy assessments for 11 patients enrolled as of April 8th cut-off date, with 48-week follow-up for 7 patients in the first cohort and 24 weeks of follow-up for 4 patients in Cohort 2. Patients in both cohorts achieved and maintained rapid improvements in CHOP INTEND score, with the majority showing progressive attainment of major developmental milestones (ie. head control, sitting unassisted, crawling, standing with support, initiating stepping movements, etc). Impressively four patients were weaned off of ventilation by the 48 week timepoint, with all other treated patients demonstrating sustained reductions in ventilator use. Muscle biopsy data was encouraging as well (showed substantial improvement in markers of disease with trend toward continued improvement in Cohort 1 patient samples from 24 to 48 week timepoints with more rapid pathological improvement by week 24 in Cohort 2 biopsy samples).

While there were no possibly or probably treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) reported in Cohort 1 since the May 2018 update, there were 8 possibly or probably treatment-related SAEs reported in the second cohort (all of which were successfully managed). Optimal dose selection will occur in the near term with regulatory interactions with FDA and EMA planned to occur in Q3 (gain more clarity regarding submission pathways for eventual approval).

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $375 million with guidance for operational runway into 2021. Net loss almost doubled to $49.4 million, while research and development expenses came in at $39.8 million. G&A rose to $12 million.

As for 2019 catalysts, the next data update for AT132 in XLMTM is expected at the 24th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society in October. An update on license application submission plans is expected in Q3. IND filing for their Pompe program should take place in Q3 as well. Management has pointed out that preclinical data revealed a clean safety profile and that it's delivering and expressing GAA directly in the tissues affected by the disease (potentially best-in-class approach as compared to current enzyme replacement therapies and liver directed gene therapy programs which rely on inefficient cellular uptake mechanism of GAA from plasma to deliver enzyme to its site of action).

As mentioned prior, phase 1/2 study at Nationwide Children's for AT702 in DMD is expected in Q4. Despite not being first to market, management ¨strongly¨ feels their approach could be best-in-class as they are replacing normal or near normal form of the dystrophin protein (as contrasted to microdystrophin approach). They also believe that each subsequent program should get into the clinic rapidly as preclinical development activities can be performed efficiently utilizing essentially a similar template).

As for institutional investors of note, Baker Brothers has been adding to its stake as have Redmile Group and BB Biotech. Great Point Partners and Orbimed Advisors also own decent sized positions. A history of some insider selling is not encouraging.

Final Thoughts

It's exciting to see the impact of gene therapy's coming of age and I look forward to other rare disease communities such as Pompe and DMD having more treatment options to choose from. From a valuation standpoint, if we consider that XLMTM occurs in just one in 50,000 male births and peak sales is in the range of $200 million or so, it seems like the company's lead program is fully valued here (when cash position is backed out). Earlier stage programs such as DMD and Pompe provide substantial optionality but imply more risk until we get to see some proof-of-concept data.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I guess I can see the rationale for a long term position here (upside as we get initial data sets for Pompe and DMD plus the always existing possibility of acquisition). That said, for my purposes in ROTY I'd like to wait until we get glimpses of initial data sets for early stage programs to provide us that element of derisking and downside cushion we look for. I look forward to revisiting this one toward the end of the year or in 2020.

Risks include dilution in the near term (considering cash position and burn rate possible before the end of the year), disappointing data for lead program (or safety concerns) and other pipeline assets, setbacks in the clinic including with preclinical data packages and substantial competition for certain indications like DMD and Pompe. For Pompe disease, consider that companies such as Amicus Therapeutics and Genzyme are pursuing next generation ERT treatments and gene therapy approaches are being explored by Spark Therapetutics, AVROBIO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amicus and others (Actus Therapeutics' program has already entered phase 1/2 clinical study).

Useful Resources:

ASGCT Slides for ASPIRO study in XLMTM

Pipeline expansion slides showing rationale for pursuing DMD and Myotonic Dystrophy

