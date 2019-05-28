Marathon Gold: Greatly Outperforming Its Gold Peers So Far This Year

However, because the current gold sector is not in the midst of experiencing a bull market at this time, speculators should be cognizant of pullbacks that are prone to affecting developer stories, such as Marathon Gold.

Marathon Gold is riding high off the back of improving fundamentals and the most recent St Barbara/Atlantic Gold deal has helped spark the share price of MOZ.TO up to C$1.11/share.

In comparison to some other Canadian gold developers, such as Sabina Gold & Silver and Pure Gold Mining, the share price of Marathon Gold is decisively outperforming its peers too.

The spot price of gold is currently trading at $1,285/oz and although GLD is ~flat for the year, shares of MOZ.TO are up 44.16%.

It continues to be a rather uneventful year for gold, as the spot price is currently trading at $1,285/oz, still unable to break through the ~$1,300/oz resistance.

However, despite the rather mediocre performance put in by gold and many gold mining stocks so far in 2019, one stock in particular, Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), has managed to buck the trend and perform quite well over this same time frame.

Shares of MOZ.TO (the native ticker symbol of MGDPF) are up an impressive 44.16%, in contrast to the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), which is up 0.02% (essentially flat) since the beginning of January.

Although it's quite arguable that the strong outperformance of Marathon Gold relative to much of its gold peer group is due in part to improving underlying fundamentals, it's also quite reasonable to suggest that precious metals (on the whole) are currently nowhere near entering a new bull market since market sentiment is still very much apathetic/negative.

In other words, Marathon Gold is currently a stand-out outlier in the gold sector, having produced quite stellar returns since the start of this year.

For more datapoints, we can also chart the share price performance of some of Marathon Gold's peers (i.e. other Canadian gold developers) such as:

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF), which is working on the advancing their Back River Project, located in Nunavut, to production.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF), which is likewise, progressing their Madsen Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, to production.

In addition, we can also take a look to see how the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is doing so far this year, as well.

SGSVF is down -11.38%.

LRTNF is down -21.54%.

GDXJ is down -6.58%.

Again, relative to its peer group, shares of MOZ.TO are up 44.16%.

With the above datapoints in mind, it's worth noting that even though shares of MOZ.TO have historically shown that they can exhibit immense volatility over short interim periods, it seems possible that the current relative strength has a lot to do with the recent St Barbara (OTCPK:STBMY) proposal to acquire Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF), which I discussed in a previous article.

As a refresher, St Barbara agreed to pay C$722 million (C$802 million enterprise value) to purchase Atlantic Gold, valuing the latter at a share price of C$2.90/share, which represented a hefty premium of 41.1%.

Source: Atlantic Gold May 2019 Press Release

The above valuation St Barbara ascribed to Atlantic Gold is quite hefty, which has sparked a speculative fervor from the market to go out and look for "the next domino to fall" in the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) space.

Naturally, because Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Project is located in Newfoundland (which is only a short distance away from Atlantic Gold's Moose River Consolidated Project, which is located in Nova Scotia), many parallels can be drawn, which is no doubt what speculators are trying to put together at this time; find the puzzle piece that seems to fit best to what worked in the most recent past.

As a result, since bottoming out at ~C$0.78/share back on May 7 (the St Barbara/Atlantic Gold news piece was announced to market shortly after, on May 14), the share price of MOZ.TO has been on a tear, and is now up to C$1.11/share; coinciding with the recent surge, the 14-day RSI now sits at 66.39.

Further, the share price of MOZ.TO briefly touched C$1.12/share, which has set a new 52-week high.

Certainly, at this time, there's a lot to be excited about for Marathon Gold shareholders, and as I've detailed before in past articles, the Valentine Lake Project looks to be getting better all the time.

To date, Marathon Gold has delineated a total resource base of over 4 million ounces, and there's likely much more exploration potential that exists at the Valentine Lake Gold Camp to uncover a lot more ounces; Franco-Nevada seems to believe so.

Source: Marathon Gold May 2019 Corporate Presentation

In any event, for speculators, it's very important to keep in mind that outside the context of a bull market in precious metals (i.e. "a rising tide lifts all boats" scenario), advanced stage developers, such as Marathon Gold, are susceptible to spiking up in the interim, only to collapse back down and fizzle out again, over time.

Case in point back in February, shares of LRTNF ascended to new 52-week highs, hitting C$0.81/share for a moment, before crumbling back down to its current share price of $0.51/share (which is essentially at the 52 week low).

Marathon Gold has got all the momentum going for it right now and the share price of MOZ.TO closed out the week on a superb note, trading at C$1.11/share (more or less at its 52-week high).

Although it's certainly possible that the good times will keep on rolling along for Marathon Gold, and perhaps MOZ.TO will retain enough of a tailwind to even challenge its 2-year high of ~C$1.30/share, this much should still be clear:

It's too early to declare the start of the next wave of M&A season.

And should the hype created from the most recent St Barbara/Atlantic Gold deal start to fade a bit, speculators should not forget that the "typical" storyline for the share price of a gold developer aspiring to transition into becoming a future producer often times look like the following:

Source: Google Image Search

As it pertains to Marathon Gold, their own road map for the next few years will undoubtedly contain a lot of "boring" development work. Source: Marathon Gold May 2019 Corporate Presentation

Outside of a major new discovery being made, shares of MOZ.TO, like any other gold developer, run the risk of staying depressed/stagnant for a while, as it's not far-fetched to assume that certain speculators will lose interest in sticking around during this development period.

As such, any speculators that have enjoyed impressive gains in their shares of MOZ.TO may want to consider de-risking their own positions and booking some profits during periods of great strength. For the most ardent Marathon Gold bulls (i.e. the true believers), it's still probably not a bad idea to consider building a trading parcel around a longer-term core position; don't forget, in a sector such as gold mining, volatility is typically the name of the game.

Owning shares of Marathon Gold can be a roller-coaster ride at times, and right now, the view from the top is most spectacular.

