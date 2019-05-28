Just How Many SEC Investigations Has Boeing Been Sitting On?

We posted our December 2018 report which has our full research history on the company.

Our research shows Boeing had at least one undisclosed SEC investigation already.

Late last week, news broke that the SEC was investigating Boeing for matters related to the 737 MAX.

24-May-2019 – Update: On Friday, 24-May-2019, news broke that the SEC was investigating Boeing (NYSE:BA) for matters related to the 737 MAX. We thought it timely to bring this older report (originally published 28-Dec-2018) to the attention of our clients. It has no added content or other updates. For more, see Bloomberg, Boeing Faces SEC Probe Into Disclosures About 737 Max Troubles, 24-May-2019

The following is our full report on Boeing, first published on December 28, 2018. Again, it is not updated or changed since then.

Original Report: An undisclosed SEC investigation is again confirmed. With new data reflected in this report, The Boeing Company remains on our Watch List of companies with undisclosed SEC investigations. First Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) response indicating an SEC probe was dated 14-Apr-2016. Ongoing enforcement proceedings confirmed five times since, most recently on 07-Dec-2018.

Since we know there was at least one investigation in the recent past, we recommend those with an interest ask The Boeing Company what contact it has had with the SEC’s Division of Enforcement in the past two years. Keep in mind that a public company can be involved in more than one SEC investigation at a time. As such, we routinely recommend asking a company if there are any investigations beyond what is disclosed or reported in media stories – or even in our research.

Disclosure Insight®

Just how many undisclosed SEC investigations has Boeing been sitting on?

Until this report, we were operating on the assumption the SEC was investigating Boeing for matters related to this Bloomberg story, published 11-Feb-2016 (behind their paywall): Boeing to Face SEC Probe of Dreamliner and 747 Accounting. This would have been consistent with the responses we were receiving from the SEC.

But, in December 2018, we received documents from an SEC investigation that closed in July 2018. There’s not enough detail within the newly-released documents for us to know what it was about, or if it was something that would even matter to investors.

Here’s the troubling part – Also, in December, our access to other records was blocked as SEC enforcement proceedings were confirmed as ongoing. As we said above, just how many undisclosed SEC investigations does Boeing have?

From the Probes Reporter Database:

If we alert you to the existence of an undisclosed SEC investigation – or any response from the SEC – that means we filed an FOIA request on the company in question and have a response, in black and white on government letterhead, that supports our statement.

We filed our first FOIA request on this company in July 2012. Below is the SEC response history for this company:

31-Aug-2012 FOIA Response No SEC investigative records found. 23-Jul-2013 FOIA Response No SEC investigative records found. 20-Jun-2014 FOIA Response No SEC investigative records found. 15-Apr-2015 FOIA Response No SEC investigative records found. 10-Feb-2016 FOIA Response No SEC investigative records found. 14-Apr-2016 FOIA Response SEC denies access to records over concern their release, "could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement activities." 26-Apr-2016 Appeal Response Existence of ongoing SEC enforcement proceedings confirmed on appeal; Access to records remains blocked. 3-Nov-2016 FOIA Response SEC denies access to records over concern their release, "could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement activities." 18-Nov-2016 Appeal Response Existence of ongoing SEC enforcement proceedings confirmed on appeal; Access to records remains blocked. 30-May-2017 FOIA Response SEC denies access to records over concern their release, "could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement activities." 30-May-2017 FOIA Response SEC denies access to records over concern their release, "could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement activities." 16-Jun-2017 Appeal Response Existence of ongoing SEC enforcement proceedings confirmed on appeal; Access to records remains blocked. 2-Jan-2018 FOIA Response SEC denies access to records over concern their release, "could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement activities." 28-Mar-2018 Appeal Response Existence of ongoing SEC enforcement proceedings confirmed on appeal; Access to records remains blocked. 23-Oct-2018 FOIA Response with Document(s) Two-part response: 1) SEC denies access to records over concern their release, "could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement activities"; and, 2) Documents released on separate, closed SEC probe(s) of this company. However, access to certain of these investigative records was denied. 7-Dec-2018 Appeal Response Two-part appeal response: Existence of ongoing SEC enforcement proceedings confirmed on appeal; Access to those records remains blocked. Appeal to try to access certain records (previously identified) from a closed, but separate SEC probe(s) of this company was also denied on grounds they are internal SEC documents.

When research history is available in our database, we present it above, so you can compare it to company disclosures. Other interpretative guidance and disclosures appear below.

As can be seen in the table above, at least once in the past, the SEC cited the "law enforcement exemption" of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) as basis to deny the public’s access to the detailed records we sought on this company. As a matter of law, the SEC is acknowledging some sort of investigative activity with this response. We filed an appeal with the SEC’s Office of the General Counsel to challenge that response. In response to our latest appeal(s), the date(s) of which is/are also shown in the table above, the SEC stated,

“We have confirmed with staff that releasing the withheld information could reasonably be expected to interfere with ongoing enforcement proceedings.”

While the SEC, as a matter of course, tells the public that an ongoing investigation should not be construed as a finding of any wrongdoing, the public interest is understandably high in tracking these investigations and their outcome. In this case, our research shows these SEC proceedings are undisclosed by The Boeing Company.

Notable Disclosures: Repeated searches of this company’s SEC filings, back to May 2014, found no clear disclosures of SEC investigative activity.

Documents Acquired Under the Freedom of Information Act:

In December 2018, the SEC released 5 pages of records from an investigation that ended in July 2018. The material released is of little analytical value. Documents released include copies of a termination letter sent to the company as well as a one-page Case Closing Report dated 02-Jul-2018, with the heading, “Matter Name: The Boeing Company.” The SEC also denied in full our access to a related 6-page Case Closing Recommendation. We have no other documents or information that would help the investor gauge the timing, duration, or scale of this now-closed matter.

Below is an excerpt from the Case Closing Report released to us on the SEC investigation of Boeing that ended in July 2018.

Editor’s Note: When the SEC denies access to records on closed SEC investigations, they are frequently blocking internal SEC documents known as “Opening and Closing Reports, including ‘Case Closing Recommendation,’ ‘Matter Under Inquiry Summary,’ ‘Investigation Summary,’ and/or similar documents and/or reports.” A Case Closing Report is merely the cover page for a report called a Case Closing Recommendation. A Case Closing Recommendation is the SEC’s report that tells you why an investigation was opened, what work was done, and the conclusions reached. To date, the SEC is adamant in its refusal to release even one word from its Case Closing Recommendations and similar documents, a practice for which we remain sharply critical of the agency.

Supplemental Data: Worth noting, from Bloomberg, 11-Feb-2016 (behind their paywall): Boeing to Face SEC Probe of Dreamliner and 747 Accounting

Independent Investment Research Focused on Public Company Interactions with the SEC.

Probes Reporter® research reports provide data, commentary and analysis on public company interactions with investors and with the SEC. They are heavily reliant on our expertise in using the Freedom of Information Act.

Notes: The SEC reminds us that its assertion of the law enforcement exemption should not be construed as an indication by the Commission or its staff that any violations of law have occurred with respect to any person, entity, or security. New SEC investigative activity could theoretically begin or end after the date covered by the latest information in this report, which would not be reflected here. The SEC did not disclose the details on investigations referenced herein. All we know is that they somehow pertain to the conduct, transactions, and/or disclosures of the companies referenced above. Companies with undisclosed SEC investigations are maintained on our Watch List of companies with undisclosed SEC investigations.

To learn more about our research process, including how to best use this information in your own decision-making, click here.

Our Terms of Service, relevant disclosures, and other legal notices can be found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.