Cooper Energy: The Sole Project Charms The Market

Apart from that, the firm has an extensive pipeline of projects, which will secure growth in the 2020s.

The Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin will bolster both the top & bottom line growth. With the Sole on stream in CY19, FY20 revenue could increase ~3x.

It by no means indicates that the company is on the brink of a precipice.

On April 29, 2019, Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF), a small-cap Australian E&P company, which I have already covered in October, recently published its March quarter report. Its quarterly revenue soared 43%, directly impacted by 2019 gas contracts, higher gas prices, and higher output. However, genuinely startling results are expected in FY20 (from July 2019 to June 2020), when the Sole Gas Project in the Gippsland Basin, which is currently ~98% complete, will prop up sales and cash flow.

The company's decision to pivot towards natural gas and trim the share of oil in the portfolio (e.g., Indonesian and Tunisian assets) taken in 2012 was justified by the foreseen galloping gas demand in south-east Australia. The hypothesis came true, and in 2019 Cooper will ultimately reap tremendous benefits from the undertaken strategic shift. What is more, the firm has a 5-year development master plan (see p. 19 of the presentation) that can increase gas output more than 10x FY19 levels. Considering the utilization of 2C resources of the Gippsland Basin, production can soar to ~9 mmboe in FY25. Possible exploration successes (e.g., in the Otway Basin) could provide additional stimuli and push future revenue even further. In this regard, I believe Cooper's bulls still have room to run.

Note: Cooper Energy, the ASX-listed company, reports its results in the Australian dollars. So, all figures in the article are presented in A$ unless mentioned otherwise. It is also worth reminding that Cooper's FY19 will end in June 2019.

Image source: The firm's website

What's inside 1H19 and the March quarter reports?

Earlier in February 2019, Cooper presented the H1 FY19 report that contained both improvements and drawbacks. Despite distressing results, like plummeting EBIT and negative operating cash flow, Cooper is still up staggering ~53% since May 2018. At the same time, one of the Australian market's benchmarks, iShares MSCI Australia (EWA) is down 2.52%. Also, Cooper left the S&P 500 (SPY) far behind.

The apparent driver of this breathtaking share performance was the Sole Gas Project in the Gippsland Basin, which instilled confidence and invigorated the bulls' tenacity, as the firm's future and equity valuation are entirely dependent on timely and flawless development of the asset.

Since the March quarter report does not contain consolidated statements, I will pay more attention to the 1H19 results, while briefly touching upon 3Q19 on matters where data are sufficient enough. Upon cursory inspection, the firm's 1H19 results were disastrous. Negative NPAT (in FY18 the company was profitable), negative operating cash flow (in most cases that is a clear signal that a company is heading in the wrong direction, or the economic factors are unfavorable), lower EBIT can make investors think that the company is literally falling into the abyss. Nevertheless, while EBIT and NPAT were weak, revenues and gross profit showed considerable momentum, as half-year gross profit rose 19%. Sales growth continued in the March quarter, as top line increased by 43%. However, in 1H19, net operating cash flow margin ((ttm)), which I frequently use in my equity research routine, plummeted to 14.6% from 33% in FY18. Indeed, not an inspiring result. Now let's take a look at the culprits. In H1 FY19, Cooper turned loss-making mostly because of higher interest expenses (not coincidental considering increased debt was necessary to finance growth capex) and restoration expenses (both accruals and cash paid). The latter were one-off (and will not take a toll on results in the future) and related to the reassessment of the Patricia Baleen Field rehabilitation.

In FY18 (ended on June 30, 2018), Cooper was deeply FCF-negative, even if we take capex adjusted for receipts from disposal of PP&E. 1H19 cash flow, which was suppressed by restoration expenses, has not improved enough to secure capital investments coverage; the bulk of capex was, as expected, allocated to the development in Gippsland Basin (the Sole Gas Project), while Otway Basin also required A$ 11.8 million in 9M FY19. As far as OCF was not sufficient to cover investments in growth, the firm issued equity and raised debt to finance expenditures. As a result of high expenses, cash and deposit balances decreased by A$ 43 million. In the March quarter, C&CA reduced 19% to A$ 157.1 million. Nevertheless, while leverage jumped, the company's solvency is not in danger, as cash & cash equivalents cover 83% of total debt and so the company's financial position is safe.

What lies ahead?

Cooper's LTM revenue (2016-2020e). Author's creation. Data from Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ

According to Cooper's guidance, its FY20 gas sales will reach 29 PJ per annum (8 PJ contracted and 21 PJ uncontracted, see p. 9), mainly driven by the Sole project, while in FY21 this number will increase to 32 PJ pa. So, the growth trajectory is evident and secure. Analysts expect FY20 revenue to reach ~A$273 million while operating cash flow can reach ~A$ 143.8. Net CFFO improvement will provide an opportunity to turn FCF-positive and, perhaps, improve the capital structure.

Updated valuation

As I outlined in the previous article, Cooper's closest peers are Beach Energy (OTCPK:BEPTF), Senex Energy (OTCPK:VPTOF), and FAR (OTCPK:FARYF). FAR, however, is mostly a wildcatter and has not established itself as a hydrocarbon producer yet. I should also point out that I see a few similarities between Colombia-focused Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF), which I have analyzed recently, and Cooper, as far as both are poised to benefit from galloping gas demand in their respective regions of operations. Canacol sees opportunities on the Caribbean coast; Cooper, in turn, identified a gap between supply and demand in south-east Australia. Because Cooper's P/E turned negative, and the firm is FCF-negative, I will use EV/2P and P/B ratios.

Among the comparables, Cooper is not the most 2P-rich with Proved + Probable reserves of only 52.4 mmboe. That has not changed since the publication on the 2018 annual report. Beach Energy, which possesses 313 mmboe of 2P, is undoubtedly more attractive in this sense. EV/2P ratio indicates that Cooper (16.6x) is fairly valued compared to Beach Energy (15x), while Senex is startlingly underappreciated (3.4x). On the P/B basis, Cooper looks fairly valued compared to Canacol (2x vs. 2.5x). Compared to other peers, the company is relatively overvalued, because its ratio is the highest.

From the chart below, which represents 10-year P/S and P/B multiples, it is quite apparent that in 2017 and especially in 2018 Price/Sales ratio of Cooper literally soared, but Price/Book does not significantly deviate from historical figures.

Author's creation. Data from Morningstar

Nevertheless, adjusted for anticipated revenue growth P/2020 Sales is only ~3.2x.

In sum, from a value investing standpoint, Cooper is not the best choice at the moment. However, its P/S ratio is about to normalize in the coming year, while EV/2P does not indicate overpricing. For growth-oriented investors, the stock might be worth considering.

Conclusion

Despite somewhat disappointing H1 FY19 and reduction in cash position in 3Q19, Cooper Energy has gargantuan potential given the projects it's currently developing and will start in the 2020s. The company will reap significant benefits from favorable market conditions, which it identified a few years ago, and so its market capitalization will likely reflect it. Though the firm is FCF-negative at the moment, this is likely to change in the coming FY20. Importantly, despite boosted debt, which was necessary to finance growth, its leverage is not burdensome, and the balance sheet is sound. However, I reckon that with established cash flow from the Sole project, Cooper will manage to reduce leverage to cut its interest expense and optimize its capital structure a bit.

Note: Cooper's ADRs have unsatisfying liquidity. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange; the ticker is COE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.