Low Volatility Stocks And Interest Rates

While low volatility stocks have outperformed over the past three decades, that period of strength has coincided with a historic bull market in bonds.

With rates hitting local lows - and low volatility stratgies once again outperforming on an absolute basis - this article looks at a very long-run dataset on variance-sorted stock portfolio.

While trade tensions have knocked the S&P 500 (SPY) down about 4% from its all-time high, low volatility stock strategies hit new peaks last week. The two most popular low volatility strategies - the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV) - both made new highs over the last few trading sessions. The recent outperformance of low volatility equity strategies has coincided with the recent rally in rates that pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to its lowest level since November 2017.

Low volatility is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market". In that series, I look at a variety of factor tilts or alternative weighting schemes that have delivered long-run structural alpha versus the traditional capitalization-weighted benchmark. In that series, I like to compare the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, the S&P 500 High Beta Index (NYSEARCA:SPHB), and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the longest available co-terminus dataset for these indices. Low volatility has generated higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns than the broad market of the high beta cohort.

Source: Bloomberg

Of course, this period of time - 1990 to the present - coincided with falling interest rates that boosted low volatility stocks with more bond-like characteristics. We need to expand our data set to better understand the impact of rates on low volatility strategies. As is typical for my long time series studies, I turn to the fabulous dataset of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French.

The table below shows the performance of volatility-sorted segments of the U.S. stock market dating back to July 1963. The table includes geometric average returns and standard deviation of returns for the U.S. stock market, bucketed by 60-day trailing volatility of daily returns.

Over this full data set, the lowest volatility quintile produced the highest risk-adjusted return, and the highest volatility quintile produced the lowest and most volatile returns. While the three middle cohorts returned modestly higher returns than the lowest volatility quintile, they did so with increasing variability. Over this fifty-plus year horizon, would you have been willing to take twice the realized volatility for 1% more per year? An intrepid investor could have simply used leverage against the lowest volatility quintile to earn higher returns with still lower risk than the higher volatility quintiles. Another benefit of the lowest volatility quintile - it keeps you far away from the negative alpha generated by the highest volatility quintile.

Let's sub-divide this long data series into two separate camps to highlight the impact of interest rates on volatility-sorted equity portfolios. To see how low volatility stocks performed in a rising rate scenario, I have extracted solely the returns from July 1963 to September 1981. At the beginning of the data set, the 10-year Treasury yield was 4.01%. It would peak at 15.8% in September 1981 before being forced lower by the Volcker-led disinflation.

In this rising rate scenario, the low volatility quintile still outperformed the highest risk segment of the market on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis. However, the lowest volatility cohort produced lackluster returns relative to the broader market.

From the point at which interest rates peaked in 1981 until the most recently available data from March 2019, low volatility posted the highest absolute and risk-adjusted returns. April 2019 would have further boosted the outperformance of low volatility.

From this article, there is a pretty clear impact of the rate regime on the performance of the volatility-sorted portfolios. Low volatility stocks underperform on an absolute basis in rising interest rate environments. From this analysis, I believe that underperformance might be less than some readers were expecting. Low volatility portfolios still produced solidly positive returns in rising rate markets, and produced higher risk-adjusted returns than the most risky quintile in all scenarios. (Note the similarities in the return and volatility of the highest volatility quintile in both rate scenarios).

For investors fearing the impact of higher interest rates, one should also ascertain what environment is the driver of higher rates. If higher interest rates are a function of increased expectations for economic growth and a strong business environment, I would expect low volatility stocks to underperform higher volatility companies characterized by higher financial and/or operating leverage. As we move later in the business cycle, a return to above-trend growth seems like a less likely outcome. In a sluggish economic environment, lower volatility stocks might offer a benefit of lower downside in a further slowdown. In the recent environment, where trade concerns have led to a re-pricing of global growth expectations and lower interest rates, low volatility stocks are outperforming.

Low volatility stocks outperform in risky market environments. These lower returns in strong economic scenarios, typically accompanied with higher rates, can be viewed as a downside protection cost. How much investors should pay for that downside protection in the form of higher multiples for low volatility stocks is the open question... and what makes markets. Seeking Alpha readers should use this information to think about their personal trade-off between risk and return juxtaposed with their view of the business cycle and outlook for interest rates.

With rates hitting new lows, I hope this article frames the performance of low volatility stocks against the specter of higher interest rates using the longest data set I have available. Acknowledging that part of the gains from low volatility strategies has been a function of lower interest rates, I still expect low volatility stocks to outperform on a risk-adjusted basis over long forward periods.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV,USMV,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.