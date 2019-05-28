Beware Of Passive Targeted ETFs

Single stock selection is a better alternative, but if one must invest passively, broader market diversified ETFs may be the way to go.

Targeted ETFs are those which at least nominally are designed to provide exposure to a particular area or factor. While good in theory, there are many ways these vehicles can go wrong. We have identified 3 major pitfalls of targeted passive ETFs.

Designed to sell, not to perform Layered leverage Backward looking

Success of an ETF is not the same as success for the investor. Often ETFs are not designed to generate strong returns for investors, instead being designed to raise as much AUM as possible.

Goal of the sponsor not equal to goal of the investor

An ETF is only profitable for the sponsor once it reaches a critical mass of AUM such that the fee revenue outpaces the overhead of running it. This causes the goal of ETFs to be raising capital rather than performance. As such, many ETFs chase what is popular as that causes the greatest inflows of capital. In my opinion, an ETF that was designed to sell rather than to perform is the freshly launched NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL).

Net lease REITs have reached a crescendo in popularity as they are both defensive in nature and benefiting from the renewed low interest rate environment. NETL is trying to capture this popularity to generate AUM, but I view it as structurally flawed and destined to be a weak performer.

Having started trading in March 2019 after the NNN REITs were already at or near all-time highs, NETL is buying these REITs at expensive multiples and low dividend yields. Triple net REITs have historically been strong investment vehicles for their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, but at today’s prices, the dividend yields are dwindling. The 2 largest positions in NETL are Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) each taking up 8.16% of the ETF’s holdings. Both of these REITs are pricey right now and trading at yields below 4%. Thus, NETL will struggle to pay a large dividend yield. This rather weak dividend yield is made worse by the 60 basis point expense ratio which functionally lowers the yield to investors by 60 basis points.

This is a dividend instrument that fails to deliver a dividend of sufficient size. It is attempting to capitalize on a trend but offers no substance to investors.

Investors seeking this sort of investment would be far better off buying some of the individual names within NETL that are better values. STAG Industrial (STAG), for example, trades at a nearly 5% yield, is growing its FFO/share and trades at a multiple below the REIT index.

Layered leverage

Mortgage REITs operate on very thin margins, attempting to capture a spread between the rates at which they lend and the rates at which they borrow. This spread is known as NIM or net interest margin and it has gotten even narrower as the yield curve flattened.

To make this narrow spread into a decent return for investors, mREITs generally have to operate at an exceedingly high leverage. One of the more popular mREIT ETFs (or in this case ETN) is the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL).

It boasts a 23.5% dividend yield which has drawn in countless investors. However, I think it is important to understand where this yield comes from.

The underlying assets are not high ROIC. They are mREIT assets which are generally quite low in ROIC. So how do low ROIC assets get to a 23.5% dividend yield?

Layered leverage.

mREITs will often have 7X-10X leverage and this particular ETN is buying these with 2X leverage at the investment end. This leverage stacks multiplicatively with the mREIT’s leverage leading to a rather precarious situation. Any shock to interest rates that the underlying mREITs have not properly hedged could spell disaster. Do not be tempted by the high dividend yield. This is one of the riskiest investments.

Backward looking

Many ETFs are backward looking in their strategy, with an implicit assumption that history will repeat itself. History does not always repeat, and when it comes to price change, history is negatively causally linked with future. In other words, stocks whose prices have rapidly appreciated in recent history generally do worse going forward.

Smart Beta ETFs are particularly guilty of backward looking strategies.

The iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF ( USMV ) intentionally owns stocks that have dropped less than other securities in recent market downturns.

The Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF (NYSE: OMOM ) intentionally buys stocks that have recently exhibited greater price momentum.

Presumably, the appeal of this sort of ETF would be an assumption that these would continue to be lower volatility and higher momentum respectively, but there is no fundamental justification for believing this would be the case. As these are essentially quant models looking at former price changes, they are baking in historical noise as if it were a signal. Most stocks have price hiccups that are due to no reason in particular, but these ETFs treat these price hiccups as recurring predictable events.

Both the USMV and OMOM have quite low expense factors, so they are reasonable ways to invest in this sort of smart beta. I just want to make clear that smart beta has no fundamental analytical backing.

ETF selection

As most of you know, I am not a fan of passive ETFs. Whatever one is wanting to accomplish with a passive ETF, there is a better way to do it through individual stock selection. That being said, there is one undeniable advantage to ETFs: Time efficiency. Sorting through and analyzing individual stocks takes an extreme amount of work to do correctly and ETFs can approximate an acceptable portfolio with far less effort.

To this end, the best ETFs are going to be the highly diversified ones that have low expense ratios. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is perfectly adequate at generating a market approximating return minus its 9 basis point expense ratio. For those who want to invest and lack the time to do analysis, this is a reasonable investment vehicle.

Understand, however, that passive ETFs are not the right investment for anyone looking for a superior return. The return of any ETF that is properly set up to track what it is supposed to track will be equal to the return of the underlying group minus the fees associated with the ETF. That is negative alpha by design.

