Charles & Colvard Crosses Inflection Point With Room To Run

While CTHR shares rallied on Q3 results which featured 38% eCommerce growth and gross margin expansion due to selling direct to customers, the shares are still inexpensive coupled with a compelling growth and EPS expansion story.

Moissanite should benefit from changing consumer preferences among millennials who are entering prime spending years and want products that match their values: sustainably sourced and cheaper alternatives to mined diamonds.

The company is a manufacturer of a gemstone called moissanite which is a diamond alternative, and features more brilliance and fire than diamonds and is only slightly less hard.

Charles & Colvard is a transformation story, a few years in the making under the leadership of CEO Suzanne Miglucci, which is now showing itself through improved financial results.

The millennials have arrived. And Charles & Colvard (CTHR) is sitting in the middle of many converging factors that could accelerate growth and profitability in the years ahead.

First, millennials are moving away from products that don’t align with their core values such as sustainability. This is showing itself in the diamond industry, as some female millennial consumers don’t want to support mined diamonds which are notorious for bad labor conditions and/or conflict stones. Charles & Colvard markets a diamond alternative, moissanite.

So what exactly is it?

Second, millennials start their market research online and through various marketplaces and social platforms, so CTHR began a brand building awareness campaign online targeting their customer base. This was a stroke of genius by CEO Suzanne Miglucci who realized CTHR was relying on traditional distributors to sell moissanite and didn’t bother educating consumers to create demand which is why CTHR sales never really took off. That could be on the verge of changing with cost-effective online marketing campaigns, led by Ms. Miglucci’s background as Chief Marketing Officer at ChannelAdvisor (ECOM).

Here is a clip from Yahoo Finance, discussing changing consumer preferences around gemstones. The diamond industry is reacting to this threat by investing in lab created diamonds, such as a $94M plant in Oregon coming online in 2020.

I went to Helzberg Diamonds (owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)) last week, and the sales associate confirmed the trend of consumers demanding eco-friendly and cheaper options to mined diamonds.

But the real reason I went to Helzberg is because they carry the CTHR ForeverOne gemstone for sale in engagement rings, wedding bands and earrings. The sales associate suggested Helzberg might soon begin offering other fine jewelry from CTHR because sales of moissanite have been pretty strong.

By way of comparison, a 3 carat moissanite ring was retailing for $3,400; the sales associate said a comparable naturally mined diamond of similar quality and cut would be around $50,000. I inspected the ForeverOne stone and the lab created diamonds and, to my eyes, the moissanite was definitely more sparkly than the diamond, and colorless. Seems like a no brainer. It does to others too.

I understand one of the knocks on moissanite was that it traditionally had a yellow tint. Yet in 2015, the new CTHR management team had a breakthrough: they started getting a new polymorph of Silicon Carbide (SiC) from supplier - Cree (CREE) - which allowed them to take the color out of the product which became the colorless ForeverOne. CTHR has a supply agreement with CREE that runs through mid-2023 with the option to extend two years and has about $46M in minimum order quantities over the remaining life of the deal.

One of the key detractors from the CTHR story is the legacy inventory overhang. A couple of years ago, legacy inventory made up 50% of total inventory, but it has been steadily declining to 23% of the $33M inventory balance as of last quarter as CTHR is winding it down by selling at a small profit through various dropship channels such as Overstock.com. I believe as it becomes even a smaller portion of the total, this risk will continue to fade away.

That said, customers appear to really like the ForeverOne stone. Take a look at some of the reviews at charlesandcolvard.com.

And a recent one from a ForeverMark (owned by De Beers) rep:

Valuation

While CTHR shares have rallied to nearly $2, the $40M market cap remains attractive considering CTHR should record $32-$33M in revenue in the current fiscal year and earn 10-15c EPS. Many investors consider the current quarter to be seasonally weak, but I think there is a chance to grow both year over year and sequentially, and potentially earn up to 5c EPS this current quarter on $8-$9M in revenue driven by Mother’s Day gifts, wedding season and growing market awareness of moissanite.

CTHR generated $3.3M in eCommerce sales in the year ago quarter and I’m left wondering if that growth can ramp 50%+ due to CTHR rolling out product across various international marketplaces in the past couple quarters on Amazon sites in Germany, France, Spain, Australia and Japan. CTHR is also doing digital marketing to an international audience and driving traffic to its own website, which allows CTHR to make global sales but keep inventory located at its North Carolina HQ. CTHR refers to this strategy as cross border trade, and it was up over 200% last Q (off a small base).

The other factor that could be a leading indicator of accelerating growth was the strategic decision to build $2M inventory last quarter. CFO Clint Pete commented on the inventory build on the 3Q earnings call:

This overall increase reflects 2 positive strategic factors, one, we invested in consignment inventory related to the continued success and expanding sales through our brick-and-mortar channel; and two, we have planned higher in stock inventory to drive increased net sales for our transactional Web site, charlesandcolvard.com as well as building inventory of our Moissanite by Charles & Colvard line for our dropship and marketplace outlet.

At any rate, I’m keeping my modeling relatively simple on CTHR for next year: I’m assuming eCommerce sales will grow about 50% to $25M and sales through traditional channels will remain relatively flat around $15M, yielding total revenue in the $40M range at 48% gross margin and about $13M in operating costs yielding about 28c EPS next year. We can quibble on multiples, but 20x EPS doesn’t seem unreasonable if moissanite really does gather traction, creating upside to $5.50 or so in the next year, and it could happen faster if eCommerce growth really begins to ramp.

What is compelling about CTHR is the operating leverage that is becoming evident as its sales mix shifts more to direct sales, and while management controls operating costs. Last quarter was a good example: revenues increased $1.2M, yet COGS were flat and G&A declined $300k, leading to an inflection point in profitability. I expect those trends to continue.

The other thing I like about CTHR is what I’m calling the ‘psychology of the chart.’ Many shareholders are likely exhausted from years of dealing with the transformation, many of which are likely using recent strength to get out of the stock. If that is true, I think it is a healthy and natural evolution of the shareholder base as growth investors begin to enter the name. Technically speaking, CTHR broke out on volume exceeding 1M shares per day, and now appears to be forming a flag on declining volume. Sometimes that indicates a continuation move in stock prices.

Conclusion

CTHR is an interesting transformation story which is being led by a new management team which appears to be making smart moves. If the last three quarters of results (three straight profitable quarters) are confirmation of a trend, then CTHR appears to have a long runway of price appreciation on continued execution and growing awareness of moissanite as an alternative to diamonds.

Readers are directed to CTHR IR site for more information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.