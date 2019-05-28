Puma Biotechnology: No Silver Linings, Just Low Expectations

Shares have rightfully come under a great deal of pressure again, as very low expectations are the only reason for optimism currently.

This is very concerning as explanations of management are to be taken with a grain of salt.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) reported very soft first quarter results as many readers asked me to review the situation in the wake of the latest news. Early March the company reported 2018 results as the final quarter of the year was strong and prompted a 40% short squeeze with shares rising to $40. Given the big jump and non-convincing 2019 outlook I decided to take some profits. Fast forward 2 months in time shares have plunged to $15 again upon the release of the first quarter results, warranting an update.

The Long-Term Thesis

Puma has been around for about a decade and has proven to be a real roller coaster stock since shares were initially sold at $10 in 2012. Shares jumped to $260 in 2014 upon promising results for NERATINIB (PB272) as the market believed the company had a non-small lung cancer blockbuster at hand, with valuations running at around $10 billion at the time.

Shares plunged to their $30s in 2016 and 2017 as initial research results were not as convincing in more advanced stages of research. FDA approval for NERLYNX/NERATINIB in the summer of 2017 triggered a jump to $120 again. The drug was then approved for early-stage HER-2 overexpressed/amplified breast cancer.

Despite the approval some healthy skepticism was always seen as survival rates for this kind of cancer were quite high and while improvements in survival rates were seen following administration of the drug, questions regarding efficacy have arisen.

The Sales Trajectory, A Break In Growth

NERLYNX made its debut in the third quarter of 2017 as sales came in at just $6 million that year, to rise to $20 million in the final quarter of the year. Sales rose to $36 million in the first quarter of 2018, to $51 million in the second quarter, but then stagnated at $52.6 million in Q3 of last year. Despite decelerating momentum the company could benefit from growth abroad, notably Europe (with the German launch seen in 1H 2019) as the company was rapidly narrowing the cash burn. Further good news was revealed in March of this year as fourth quarter sales for 2018 hit $61.1 million.

With Europe starting to contribute in Q1 of 2019 and Phase 3 data coming in on HER2+ breast cancer, the company had some potential triggers in 2019. Furthermore, if the R&D news was bad, that is certainly a disappointment, but it could stop the cash burn as well.

The quality of the outlook for 2019 was however disappointing as I decided to take profits around $40 per share in early March. While the $61.1 million quarterly sales number reveals a $240 million run-rate already (given a modest inventory stocking effect), I was not that impressed with the US sales outlook for 2019. US sales for the drug are seen at $255-$280 million this year. After the company passed on a 10% price hike, that more or less suggests flattish volume trends, as no revenue guidance for Europe has been given alongside the release of the 2018 numbers.

About Q1

Given the background above the first quarter revenue number of $45.6 million is nothing short of a shock. The company attributes this to higher expenses charged against gross revenues and higher patient discontinuation numbers due to side effects and the fact that the 12-month indicated treatment period has passed. The company did manage to report an operating profit of $9.9 million only because of $53.5 million in license revenues being recognised, and otherwise the company would have seen quite some losses.

This made that the cash burn was limited as the company operates with $150 million in cash, marketable securities and equivalents as another $60 million upfront cash payment from the license deal in Europe rolled in just after the quarter. The 38 million shares now represent a market valuation of just $570 million at $15 per share, with operating assets being valued at just $420 million.

While the company and its management claim to be upbeat with regards to triggers on various research results, the market is clearly voting with its feet. Some softness was already seen in April as shares fell to $35 upon the release of commercial terms to license NERLYNX in Europe with Pierre Fabre. Deal terms called for an upfront cash payment of just $60 million, $345 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments and a double-digit royalty for Puma.

To shed some more colour on the trends in Q1: The company blamed a greater group of patients having completed treatment, side effects, non-educated doctors and unfulfilled vacancies in the sales team for the declines. Comforting is that bottles sold in April hit 1,600, just above the nearly 1,500 monthly run rate for Q1. The only comfort in this respect is the fact that it seems that sequential sales declines have been halted for now, with revenues essentially running at a run rate of $50 million a quarter based on the April number. This could be comforting as the company believes the somewhat higher gross-to-net revenue number will narrow again in the near term, boosting net revenues.

What Now?

Reality is that I am obviously quite disappointed in the numbers, as it is evident that expectations are very low (at just 2 around times sales). Fortunately, I have locked in some decent profits at $40, but with the remainder long position at $30, I am barely above breaking-even at $15 per share.

While expectations are very low and a small beat or potential M&A might spur some action to the upside, reality is that the underlying sales trends and reasons/excuses for the bad quarter are not comforting at all. Hence the continued concerns about efficacy, not just in terms of improved health outcomes, but also in relation to the costs of the drug and side effects continue to pop up.

For this reason, I continue to be very cautious on the shares, as I am in serious doubt whether I should add to my very small position at this level. I have serious doubts on the explanations for the soft quarter, yet recognise that expectations are very low and this provides opportunities as well.

For now, I am adding just in very modest size at these levels, on the back of the April sales numbers and the expectation issued by management that gross-net revenue discounts will narrow, although I am far from very upbeat on the shares at this point in time.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.