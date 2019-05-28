Corn And Soybean Prices Heading Higher This Week

Following a long holiday weekend, weather has failed to improve across the entire Midwest in the US. With planting already significantly delayed, farmers can ill afford additional delays at this point. Below is the forecast for the upcoming weeks across the central US.

Source: Karen Braun

As you can see, the entire Midwest is expect to receive anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain in the next week. This is already on top of saturated soil conditions from the previous few weeks. Prices will be heading higher this week for both corn and soybeans as markets price in further planting delays, crop quality moving forward, and the potential for significant reduced ending stocks.

Final Plant Dates

The big elephant in the room for the corn and soybeans are the final plant dates approaching for crop insurance. As you can see below, final plant dates are posted for corn, with soybean dates 2-3 weeks after corn.

Source: INTL FCStone

These dates are critical due to the fact that farmers either collect prevent plant insurance past these dates, or loose crop insurance coverage for the year. With some parts of the country already past these dates for corn, and rapidly approaching the dates for soybeans, millions of acres will go unplanted this year for both corn and soybeans. Below is how prevent plant acres have stacked up over the past decade in the US.

Source: Ageconomists.com

As you can see, the most prevent plant acres the US has ever seen for corn and soybeans combined is around 5 million acres in 2013. With current conditions, this number could exceed 10 million acres for corn ONLY, and additional acres of prevent plant for soybeans.

Crop Quality and Reduced Ending Stocks

A lingering concern moving forward (even if weather conditions improve) is the quality of the US corn and soybean crop. Cool/damp conditions following late planting is precisely not what corn and soybeans need during a short growing season. Furthermore, emergence of the crops that have been planted are going to be subpar at best, as seen below.

Source: Karen Braun

This is an example of corn planted in southwest Illinois a few weeks ago. The stand is extremely inconsistent due to large rains following planting. Either this field will need replanted or significant yield loss will occur. There are small pockets of good corn and soybeans in the US, but most are on the fringe areas of the Corn Belt, where yields are often lower and weather conditions more extreme during the summer months. The top producing acres in the US either look like the picture above, or have yet to even be planted.

It's still early in the crop marketing year, but the market is going to have to start pricing in tighter ending stocks for the 2019. This price discovery may happen quite rapidly as the conditions for planting have deteriorated significantly in the last few weeks. Below are how ending stocks for corn, soybeans, and wheat shaped up over the past 20 years.

Source: USDA

Bumper crops across the globe since 2012 have driven all grain prices down to stable levels. However, with the lingering supply shock from a reduced US crop this year, prices for corn and soybeans could quickly revert back to levels not seen since the 2008-2012 timeframe.

Trade Ideas

With continued delayed planting, deteriorating crop conditions, and the potential for significant declines in ending stocks, look for corn and soybean prices to head significantly higher in the coming weeks. Outright purchasing call options may be too expensive given the sharp rise in implied volatility the last few weeks (particularly in corn). A great spread option would be the ZCZ19/ZCZ20 corn spread. This market has already inverted (2019 crop priced higher than 2020), and will continue to expand as the US corn crop issues worsen. Implied volatility in soybeans is still surprisingly low, and outright call purchases make more sense. These are a few ways to position, or hedge oneself for the upcoming increase in the price of corn and soybeans.

