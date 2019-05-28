DowDuPont, Now Dupont De Nemours, Is Very Undervalued

Expect confused shareholders to sell the stub and the spin-off stocks. Take advantage of this. Buy the pre-spin-off stub stock DWDP, not DD, before June 1. After that buy DD.

DowDuPont, now DuPont de Nemours, Recent Announcements

DowDuPont (DWDP) is spinning off its Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) unit on June 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on May 24, 2019, as I described in my article in early May "DowDuPont - A Value Play As it Spins Off Corteva and Sells Assets." During the week of May 24 to June 1, 2019, DowDuPont, the stub company, (which will be renamed Dupont de Nemours, Inc. with trading symbol DD after June 1, 2019) will trade both as DWDP and on a "when issued" basis as "DD-WI." On May 23, 2019, the board decided to do a reverse split. Starting on June 1, the stub company shares will be reverse split on a 1 for 3 basis. For every three held DowDuPont shares you will receive 1 new Dupont share. So the DWDP stock, which closed Friday, May 24, 2019, at $31.03, will trade three times higher (for example at $93.24, or 3 x $31.03), on a when-issued basis until June 1, and after that as symbol DD.

Trading Recommendation. Even though it is past the record date for the spin-off, anyone who buys the DWDP shares during the week of May 24 to June 1 will still own the rights to the Corteva shares (symbol CTVA) which will be spun off on June 1. Since CTVA will likely pay a dividend as well as DD, it is better to buy DWDP during this week and eventually own two dividend-paying stocks, DD and CTVA, as a result. This article will also show that DWDP (i.e. DD after June 1, 2019) is worth at least 19-20% more than today's price.

Buyback Announcement and Guidance. On May 21, 2019, Dupont de Nemours announced prior to an industry presentation that after the reverse split, it will announce a $2 billion share repurchase program. In addition, in the presentation document to the industry group, Dupont made several projections of sales, EBITDA, its dividend policy as well as the share repurchase program announcement:

Source: 5-21-19 Dupont de Nemours presentation to Electrical Products Group Conference

This page shows that in addition to the $2 billion share buyback program, Dupont indicated that its dividend policy would be 30-40% of its adjusted net income. Dupont also gave guidance on its expected sales and EBITDA:

Source: Same as above.

Lastly, Dupont indicated that provided targets on its expected cash flow:

Source: Same

Pro Forma Estimates based on Dupont's Guidance

Based on these announcements and guidance, we can estimate free cash flow (FCF), dividends and share buybacks. I put all of this information together in a simple table to help guide my projections:

Source: Hake

Sales and EBITDA. Using the "organic" sales and EBITDA information that Dupont provided in the presentation for each of the new stub company divisions (e.g.., by excluding certain pension contributions), we can determine 2019 estimates:

Source: Hake compilation from Dupont presentation on May 21, 2019

Based on the guidance Dupont provided, sales will be 2-3% higher in 2019, so I used a 2.5% growth factor to reach $23.16 billion. Operating EBITDA is expected to be 3-5% higher, so I used a 4% growth factor, achieving $6.667 billion over the next 12 months.

FCF, Dividends, and Buybacks. Based on the sales and EBITDA estimates, cash flow, dividends, and share repurchases can also be estimated for 2019:

Source: Hake estimates.

So, for example, to determine FCF, I assumed a low 43% conversion rate of EBITDA into FCF. This is conservative given that Dupont's guidance is that they want to reach a 90% conversion rate. Keep in mind that there is no historical information on which to base our estimate. We don't know what conversion rate Dupont has had in the past since prior to this DWDP did not break out is segment's contribution to FCF. In fact, the historical rate was 23% for DWDP as a whole company in 2018, when all three companies (DOW, Dupont, and Corteva) were operating together. I may have to adjust this figure when the June and September quarters come out.

Debt and Net Income. Also, keep in mind that Dupont has not officially explained how much debt each company (Dupont and Corteva) will have, post the spin-off. This affects the amount of interest expense that Dupont will pay. In my prior article, I estimated that about $9 billion will remain at the stub company. This was included in an estimate I made of Dupont's net income. Remember Dupont is saying that their future dividend payments will be between 30-40% of net income. Using the EBITDA number estimated above, we can make some assumptions to back into net income, and hence dividends. Here are my rough estimates of Dupont's estimate full year (i.e. one year going forward) net income, backed out from the EBITDA estimate above:

Source: Hake estimates

The portion in yellow shows the assumptions. For example, I estimate depreciation and amortization will be 20% of EBITDA. Since these are added back to obtain the EBITDA number, we reverse the addback by deducting it from EBITDA to estimate net income. Other addbacks to EBITDA, such as stock compensation expense, etc. are also reversed by deducting them from EBITDA. I estimated interest expense at 4% and the tax rate at 20%, which are reversed. Again, net income could be higher or lower if interest and tax expenses are lower or higher. The net margin estimate is 11.4%.

Dividends. Now we can estimate dividends. Dupont indicated that between 30-40% of net income would be paid out in dividends, so here is a projection:

Source: Hake

So for example, 40% of net income is $1.06 billion, or $1.413 per share in dividends. Last year DWDP paid out $0.38 in regular quarterly dividends. Now since there is a 1 for 3 reverse stock split after June 1, 2019, this is equal to $1.14 per share post-split. In 2018, DWDP paid out 89.5% of its EBITDA in dividends: it had $3.9 billion in EBITDA and paid out $3.491 billion. Granted, it borrowed to do this, since it probably represented well over 100% of net income. It seems from this that management's attitude is likely to err on the higher side of the 30 or 40% payout of the net income range. Keep in mind as well that CTVA is also likely to pay out dividends. So the buyer of DWDP this week (and any existing DWDP shareholder) is likely to get two dividends, which could reach that same level of payout as before.

Buybacks. From the table above where I provided estimates of Dupont's likely pro forma FCF, you can see that even at a 40% dividend payout ratio, there is money left to buy back $1.8 billion of common stock shares. For example, the table shows an estimate of $2.867 billion in FCF. We just estimated $1.06 paid in dividends, leaving $1.8 billion excess cash to repurchase shares. This represents 63% of FCF. It is also very close to the $2 billion share repurchase program that Dupont announced on May 21, 2019.

Based on this and assuming that there is an average 10% premium paid for the shares, I estimate that about 19.5 million shares of the total 749 million DD shares could be repurchased:

Source: Hake estimates

What is not clear here, is how long that will take to be completed. For example, it could take a year if DD decides to use no more than 100% of FCF for dividend and buyback payments. But Dupont could accelerate the buyback program. It could borrow to repurchase the shares. Note that at today's price, the buyback yield, i.e. the number of shares estimated to be purchased divided by the total pre-buyback number of shares, is 2.6%. The buyback yield is effectively a payment of 2.6% of DD's market value to shareholders.

Total Yield. The total payments to shareholders, i.e. the total yield, is the sum of the estimated dividend yield and the estimated buyback yield (assuming the buyback program takes one year). If the buyback program takes a shorter amount of time, due to borrowing, the total yield will actually be higher. Here is the calculation:

Source: Hake estimates

So for example, if Dupont decides to borrow $2 billion and effectively complete the program in six months, and then does the same again over the next six months, the total yield would be roughly 2.6% higher, or 6.7%. This is not completely unthinkable. For example, on November 1, 2018, DWDP announced a $3 billion stock buyback program. In six months, by the end of March 2019, it had completed that program. (Keep in mind this included cash flows from its prior spun-off company DOW (DOW) and also included Corteva's cash flows, along with some borrowing. It shows the mindset of management.

Valuation of Dupont After the Corteva Spin-Off

The easiest way to estimate Dupont's value is to compare its valuation ratios to comparables. Since we know with reasonable likelihood Dupont's expected sales and EBITDA (given management's guidance on these and our own estimates), the best ratios to compare are EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA:

Source: Hake and Yahoo! Finance Statistics page estimates

The median EV/Sales ratio is 1.85x and the median EV/EBITDA ratio is 9.9x. Note however that the average EBITDA margin (i.e. EBITDA/Sales) is just 16.2%, whereas we know that Dupont's estimate margin is 28.8%, given management's guidance. So this is significantly higher (77%) than the median. I added in a premium of 58% for Dupont (3/4ths of the premium) when applying the industry median ratios to Dupont's estimated numbers. Here is how the calculation of Dupont's comparable valuation works:

Source: Hake estimates, based on company guidance

This table shows that Dupont's true value on an adjusted median comp ratio basis is $110.63 per share, or $82.8 billion. That is the theory at least. But what really will happen?

The Opportunity: Confused Owners Will Sell, Sell, Sell

What is most likely to happen is that confusion surrounding the triple spin-off of DOW (spun-off on April to DowDuPont shareholders), Corteva (June 1) and the stub or remaining stock (Dupont), will lead to shareholders selling one or all of these stocks. Dupont will get hit in the shuffle. And why not? It is very hard to predict what will happen. Most people don't understand the rationale behind spin-offs. Most don't understand that it unleashes the ability of the management in each company to best utilize their company resources to produce shareholder value.

More importantly, whereas DowDuPont shareholders received $38 in dividends for every 100 shares they owned, now they will own only 33 shares (after the reverse split of DowDuPont), plus 33 shares in CTVA. The Dupont dividend may be between $1.06 and $1.41 per share, or $34.98 to $46.53 per 100 shares (and that is if they can calculate it, as I did in the table above). To the best of my knowledge, Corteva and DOW (the other two spun-off companies) have not indicated their dividends.

Other Downside Risks. Another apparent discrepancy new DD shareholders will have to deal with is this: the dividend yield for the stub stock may be lower than its peers. Look at the following table:

Source: Hake and Yahoo! Finance estimates

At $1.41, Dupont's estimate dividend has an implied dividend yield (1.5%) that is less than the comp average of 2%. For example, for DD to have a 2% yield, DD would have to fall 24% further to $70.50, on a post-split basis, or $23.50 pre-split (from $31.03 today):

Source: Hake estimates

But as you can see above, it implies that the EV/EBITDA ratio would only be 9.3x, whereas the industry average is 9.9x. Moreover, this negates our point that DD deserves a premium valuation given that its 28% EBITDA margin, a core aspect of its business, is simply far superior to the median comp of just 16% (see the table above).

Another ameliorating point is that you should look at Dupont's guidance that it will return $2 billion to shareholders. In other words, as we have seen, total return (total yield) to shareholders will be at least 4.1% and could be as 6.7%.

Conclusion

First, hang on to your DowDuPont shares if you own them. You will receive at least three direct benefits: a dividend yield from Dupont that is roughly comparable to the old yield, and a likely dividend from Corteva shares you will receive in the spin-off. The second dividend will likely help make up for any difference, if any, from the dividend you received when owning DowDuPont pre-spin-off and pre-reverse split. Third, Dupont has made it very clear that it is going to immediately start a share buyback program. I have shown that the company can afford to do this without borrowing in one year. It could be quicker if Dupont decides to borrow to do this and accelerate the program.

Next, if you are considering buying the stock now, and want to receive the spin-off shares, buy the DWDP shares during the week of May 24-June 1. Now keep in mind that shareholders will likely sell off their stub DD and CTVA shares and DD will be weak in the aftermath of the spin-off. That will be a good time to further cost-average down. I have shown that the stub stock is at least 19-20% undervalued, even if it doesn't fall post-spin-off and reverse- split. If it falls, the potential ROI will be higher, if you cost-average down. After that, the stub stock will likely move towards its true value of at least $110.63 per share, based on its high total yield and superior margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.