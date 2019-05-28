Microsoft: Valuation Update

Microsoft is very expensive against the key blue-chips of NASDAQ.

Microsoft is overvalued in terms of analysis of internal growth.

Microsoft's stock price has been growing at a faster than exponential rate. It means a very unstable state.

1. Technical parameters

The last nine years, the dynamics of Microsoft's (MSFT) stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend that acts as a specific average:

Disregarding the short period in early 2019, the actual price of the company's stock has been deviating from this trend by more than one standard deviation for almost two years now:

It means that Microsoft's stock price has been growing at a faster than exponential rate for a long time. Generally speaking, this phenomenon is rarely observed in nature, and as a rule, it indicates an unstable state.

The annual price return has been mostly above the average since 2017:

The monthly price return has been above the average since the beginning of the year:

So, in the context of the trend and return analysis, Microsoft's stock looks overrated and unstable.

2. Growth drivers

There are several dependencies which allow us to judge how balanced are the current multiples of Microsoft.

Over 2017 and 2018 fiscal years, the annual growth rate of Microsoft's revenue had been steadily increasing. This was accompanied by an almost linear growth of the EV/REVENUE multiple:

In fiscal 2019, the revenue growth rate began to decline, but at the same time, the current value of the EV/REVENUE multiple is still close to the multi-year maximum. Again, this could be considered normal if the phase of acceleration of the revenue growth rate continued, but it clearly finished in fiscal 2019, and therefore, I consider the current EV/REVENUE multiple to be overstated.

In terms of the current EBITDA growth rate, the EV/EBITDA multiple value can be considered as balanced:

However, it is worth noting that, in the case of Microsoft, the dependence between the EBITDA growth rate and the EV/EBITDA multiple is not stable and, therefore, does not allow to judge about the fundamental condition of the company qualitatively.

In the case of Microsoft, there is also a stable long-term relationship between the growth rate of FCF and the EV/FCF multiple:

And, judging by this relationship, Microsoft's market price is clearly overstated at the moment.

Now, let's look at how the capitalization of Microsoft responds to the growth of its absolute financial indicators. There are also a number of qualitative dependencies, all of which characterize Microsoft as overvalued:

3. Comparable valuation

In this section, I would like to offer a comparable valuation of Microsoft through historical-priced and forward-priced multiples.

To begin with, for all key historical-priced multiples, Microsoft turned out to be significantly overvalued.

EV/REVENUE to Growth:

EV/EBITDA to Growth:

EV/FCF to Growth:

The comparable valuation based on the P/S to Growth (forward) multiple has shown that Microsoft is undervalued by as much as 50%:

And, the most interesting, based on the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, Microsoft also turned out to be overvalued:

Only three months ago, the assessment in this way indicated a balanced state of the company:

This means that the average analyst's expectations of Microsoft's EPS in the next fiscal year have deteriorated in comparison to the average expectations of other companies on my sample.

4. Risk parameters

Microsoft's rolling beta coefficient is close to the absolute historical peak:

Let me remind you that Beta reflects speculative interest in shares, since it is short-term investors who are inclined to buy shares in a rising market and sell in a falling market, thereby creating increased volatility. And, here, it is clearly not low.

Bottom line

On the example of Apple (AAPL), I understood that, despite the fact that the company's capitalization is capable of exceeding its rational level for a long time, as a result, it returns to it. And, in the case of Apple, neither buybacks, nor compliments from Warren Buffett did not prevent this cycle.

And, now, let's take a look at the facts about Microsoft.

In terms of the technical parameters (trend, price return), Microsoft is overrated and unstable. In terms of analysis of internal growth, Microsoft is clearly overrated too. And, Microsoft is overrated in comparison with the key blue-chips of NASDAQ.

So, I have to adhere to the opinion that Microsoft's rational capitalization is below the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.