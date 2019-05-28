AMEN Has A Solid, Double-Digit Dividend

Concerns regarding the company have been raised recently and some of these are addressed here.

A dividend of 8% or more can be expected from AMEN. The dividend is safe.

The Chairman of the Board for AMEN Properties (OTCPK:AMEN), Eric Oliver, is currently running for an open seat of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL). The Trust's largest shareholder, Horizon Kinetics, supports him, but the incumbent trustees have put forward a different candidate. The proxy battle between the two groups has become quite contentious.

In a polemic to shareholders of the Trust, dated April 30, 2019, the Trust's trustees raised questions about Oliver's governance, including his track record with AMEN. I do not intend to make a point-by-point rebuttal of all the items in that letter here. Instead, I address some of the concerns I have had about AMEN and then look briefly at its balance sheet and valuation.

Delisted

One objection of the TPL trustees is that AMEN was delisted. However, according to AMEN's website, the board decided to "delist and deregister" the company's stock in February 2019, due to the dramatic costs associated with NASDAQ and SEC compliance.

If so, this is not the first time a company voluntarily delisted its own stock from an exchange. Armanino Foods (OTCPK:AMNF) delisted themselves in 2005 for much the same reasons.

Reporting Delays

AMEN has posted their unaudited, fourth quarter report on March 18, 2019, but they have yet to publish a 2018 annual report. A warning also appears on OTCMarkets.com:

This company has posted limited disclosure through the OTC Disclosure & News Service or is late in their filing obligations with the SEC."

However, it is not uncommon for the company to be late with their annual reports. The fastest it has ever published an annual report is 257 days. Typically, it has taken longer than a year. Punctuality is certainly not a value of the company. The company's fourth quarter report includes twelve-month results. Quarterly reports are not audited, but annual reports are.

Annual Report Year End Date Publish Date Days to Report 12/31/2018 (none yet) 12/31/2017 1/10/2019 375 12/31/2016 6/4/2018 520 12/31/2015 3/9/2017 434 12/31/2014 9/14/2015 257 12/31/2013 1/29/2015 394 12/31/2012 5/15/2014 500 12/31/2011 2/11/2013 408 12/31/2010 11/11/2011 315 12/31/2009 11/22/2010 326

Source: OTCMarkets.com

Philanthropic Contributions

In its various documents, AMEN states that it gives to Christian ministries:

It is expected that the expenditures paid out under the provisions of this policy shall approximate ten percent (10%) of the amount that would otherwise be the net profits of the Company for the accounting period. (2018 Fourth Quarter Report).

This is an example of a practice known as "Business as Mission," one which a company gives some portion of its profits to Christian ministries or missions. In the case of AMEN, the board has chosen to designate 10% of net profits to such work. 10% is known in the Christian world to be a "tithe", a term that turns up in statements. The company does not state anywhere what ministries those contributions went to, a fact that the TPL Trust trustees seized upon. They state, "we believe that the Oliver family is among the largest shareholders and, therefore, largest beneficiaries of AMEN's 'tithing dividend.'" This is a serious allegation, but the TPL trustees do not give evidence for their belief.

In a letter to the TPL Trustees dated May 20, 2019, Eric Oliver responded: "This issue has already been publicly disclosed by AMEN in press releases going back to 2015, which your advisors and/or private investigators seem to have missed." Oliver then quoted a press release without citing its source:

Amen's bylaws require that the Company donate approximately 10% of its net profits to persons or entities expected to make 'significant efforts to propagate the Gospel of Jesus Christ.' Given the Company's current tax-free status by virtue of its net operating losses, the Board feels it is more prudent and effective to pay the tithe directly to shareholders and allow them to pass the funds along as they see fit.

A quick search confirms this. A press release dated November 20, 2013, states:

Amen also shared their Board's decision to fulfill the Company's tithing obligation for 2013 by issuing a tithing dividend to shareholders in the first quarter of 2014...Given the Company's current tax-free status by virtue of its net operating losses, the Board feels it is more prudent and effective to pay the tithe directly to shareholders and allow them to pass the funds along as they see fit.

AMEN clearly has room to improve its reporting language, but this explains the "tithing dividend".

Business

AMEN rose out of the ashes of a failed website, with a net operating loss (or NOL) of $30 million. The NOL can be used to offset the company's federal income tax liability. (For more information, see " The Importance of NOL Shells.") The company acquired office space in Midland, Texas, but sold all but an 18% interest in a Midland parking lot. It started a Retail Electricity Provider (known in Texas as a "REP") in 2004, but shut it down, due to "significant credit requirements... and adverse changes in the business climate of the Texas retail electricity market," according to company reports. AMEN also started an energy management and consulting firm in 2006 called Priority Power, then sold it in 2010 to its managers.

In 2007, AMEN acquired one-third interest in SFF Royalty from the Sante Fe Energy Trust, increased its ownership in 2008, and bought the rest in 2014. The company continues to report income from SFF Royalty in a separate line item under Other Income.

Today, the company has a portfolio of properties. It reports its oil and gas revenue as its operating revenue.

The company lists Other Income of $3.9 million and $1.9 million for 2018 and 2017, respectively. This represents 74% of net income for 2018 and 79% of net income for 2017. The source of this significant amount of income has yet to be determined.

Dividends and Valuation

The company began to stabilize in 2012, and since 2013, the P/E has averaged 10.53.

Year Price, End of Year P/E, End of Year 2012 549.45 21.11 2013 549.94 11.08 2014 557.58 3.09 2015 487.82 18.27 2016 481.28 11.50 2017 525.47 11.57 2018 712.81 7.40

Source: Author table derived from company filings.

The company began paying a dividend in December of 2012. The dividend yield has averaged 11.24.

Source: Author chart derived from company filings.

The dividend payout ratio spiked in 2015 and was close to 100% in the following two years. In 2018, it was at 72.66%. Despite a payout ratio of more than 100% some years, the dividend has been quite safe fundamentally and continues to be so. The company has no long-term obligations. As of its last report, the company has $11.4 million in current assets, including $7.4 million in cash and equivalents, compared to $0.9 million in current liabilities. The quick ratio (current assets/current liabilities) shows that the company has been more than able to pay its dividend.

Year Div. Yield Div. Payout Ratio Quick Ratio 2012 3.28 69.16 4.92 2013 10.92 120.88 2.77 2014 11.84 46.20 13.26 2015 17.29 316.02 5.91 2016 8.87 101.98 3.56 2017 8.41 97.25 7.88 2018 9.82 72.66 13.26

Source: Author table derived from company filings.

Risks

The company does not make earnings calls. Management does not give guidance. Revenue from oil and gas is given, but it is unknown where those resources are located. The depletion rate of wells is unknown. As already noted, the source of other income is also unknown. Projecting revenue and net income going forward are not possible with the information at hand.

The dividend has grown all years but 2016. However, the dividend was cut in half that year and has not yet returned to 2015 levels. It is possible that management will decide to cut the dividend again in the future.

The stock is very thinly traded. For instance, no shares were traded on the 16th, 17th, or 20th of May. TD Ameritrade reported 7 shares traded as a "heavy day".

Price Projections

The stock price may not be reliably projected based on revenue or income, but it has trailed oil prices by approximately six months in previous years. Compare the following chart of WTI Crude Oil Prices with the stock price chart:

Source: MacroTrends.net

Data by YCharts

Conclusions

The stock is best suited for dividend investors. While the 2016 cut in dividends will put off some dividend growth investors, the stock has had an annual yield of 8.41% or more since dividends were initiated in December 2012, six years ago. The company has plenty of cash on hand and can readily pay the dividend, even if the dividend payout ratio exceeds 100%.

Growth cannot be predicted, but management has been proven to be creative, nimble, and successful. They have taken a loss and used it to their advantage. They have abandoned strategies that proved not be successful and continued with those that have. Given their entrepreneurial spirit, further initiatives should be expected.

For those inclined to buy the stock for the dividend, a good entry point may be when the P/E drops into single digits. As of this writing, the price is at $755.00 and the P/E is calculated to be 7.84. (BigCharts.com currently has it at 10.60.) However, WTI crude oil prices dropped approximately six months ago, and prices have not fully reached the levels of mid-2018. Investors may wish to wait to see if the stock price drops below $750 before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL, AMNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in AMEN over the next 72 hours.