Why Downtrend In Hewlett Packard Enterprise Will End

Hybrid IT and cloud are just a few segments leading the long-term (2-3 year) growth.

Why Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Still on a Downtrend?

When Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported strong second-quarter earnings that demonstrated the company is on the right track with its turnaround, the markets yawned. The results did little to end the downtrend. What are investors worried about, and what will it take to get the stock to bounce back?

Mixed Second-Quarter Results

In the second quarter, HPE reported net revenue falling 4% to $7.2 billion. The non-GAAP earnings of $0.42 were well above the company's own $0.34 to $0.38 a share guidance. Cash flow topped $1 billion. The company returned $700 million to shareholders through a dividend (yielding 3.13% at a recent stock price of $14.39) and a share buyback. Markets did not react favorably to the quarterly revenue dips when management blamed weak performance from China. Tier 1 sales and sales in China. In an effort to optimize its HPC joint venture, the company sold HPE products to its HPC business.

HPE has a strong presence in China through a unique structure with HPC. It owns a 49% equity stake, while UNIS owns 51%. The equity structure gives both partners an opportunity to grow for the long term. And while Hewlett Packard Enterprise may participate in the second-largest market in the world, faster EPS growth from the relationship will follow.

Rising U.S.-China trade tensions are causing a sell-off in technology stocks with high exposure to the region. Yet HPE's partnership will thrive regardless of the outcome of any trade deal if it ever comes. If anything, markets worrying over the macro headwinds are punishing the stock unnecessarily. HPE shares trade at a P/E of just 10.8 times. Fortunately, the stock is holding its value, while similar firms like DXC Technology (DXC) and Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) are down in the last year.

Both MFGP and DXC have high debt levels it must work down to lower interest expenses. DXC's total debt was $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter.

HPE ended the second quarter with $1.7 billion in net cash. Much of its $13 billion debt is associated with the book of net portfolio assets in its financing business.

And, it has just 50 basis points of bad debt as a percentage of average net receivables. With those figures, shareholders need not worry about HPE's debt.

Growth Opportunity

HPE's gross profit growth is flat, but gross margin as a percentage of revenue is climbing higher. It topped 32.2% in 2Q19, up from 30.2% last year:

Source: HPE

Hybrid IT is by far Hewlett Packard Enterprise's biggest unit, making $5.6 billion in revenue and $645 million in operating profit. Storage grew 5% Y/Y, high performance computing was up 25% Y/Y, hyper-converged grew 25% Y/Y, and composable cloud grew 78% Y/Y. Over half of its revenue (54%) came from the Americas, compared to 16% coming from the Asia Pacific region. With nimble storage growing 45%, HPE should have no problem generating growth in the high single-digits with its compute portfolio.

The company is delivering on what customers demand the most. By providing connectivity, security, analytics, and cloud computing, investors should expect margin improvements, EPS beating consensus, and solid cash flow growth. Strong revenue levels from Hybrid IT ensure HPE will continue buying back its shares. It might even raise its dividends if free cash flow grows higher than expected this year.

Outlook

The company forecast GAAP diluted net EPS of between $0.29 and $0.33. For the full year, this will fall in the range of $0.98-1.08. At a non-GAAP diluted net EPS range of $1.62-1.72, the stock's forward P/E is as low as 8.4 times.

Valuation

Analysts have an average price target of $15.71 on HPE stock, which represents a potential upside of 9.2% for investors. With a 3% dividend yield, the total one-year return is 12.2%. In the last three days, analysts three analysts rated the stock a "hold."

Analyst Firm Position Price Target Date Simon Leopold Raymond James Buy $17.00 3 days ago Kathryn Huberty Morgan Stanley Hold $17.00 3 days ago Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Hold $16.00 3 days ago Jeff Kvaal Nomura Hold $17.00 3 days ago

More bullish investors may assume revenue growth in the low single digits. In a 5-year DCF EBITDA Exit model, the fair value is around $16.

Your Takeaway

Hewlett Packard Enterprise catches my interest because the market is punishing it for its slow revenue growth. Investors with the patients to hold the stock for at least 2-3 years will get rewarded as Hybrid IT and hybrid cloud lead the company's growth.

