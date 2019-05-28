Sonos: Overlooked Company Making A Mass Market Push

Though Sonos boosted gross margins and beat handily on profitability, the company missed on revenue due to high channel inventory at the beginning of the quarter.

If there's one stock that has been largely ignored since its IPO, it's Sonos (SONO). The high-end speaker company - once a venture capital darling and a unicorn - has continued its stubborn slide since going public at $15 per share, and today sits near year-to-date lows and is approximately 30% below its IPO price. Sonos' sell-off intensified more this month, falling alongside the broader market's China worries as well as on its own Q2 earnings report, which contained an unfortunate miss on revenues despite a generous beat to EPS estimates.

Data by YCharts

In my view, Sonos - now hovering just over $1 billion in market cap, and trading below 0.7x forward revenues - has become an incredibly attractive value proposition. This is a tough sell for a hardware company that is struggling to generate low-teens revenue growth and is still unprofitable, but I believe expectations are muted for this company - so any outperformance can translate into sizable stock gains.

Figure 1. Sonos FY19 guidance Source: Sonos shareholder letter

For the current fiscal year, Sonos has retained its guidance outlook of 10-12% y/y revenue growth. Note that even despite a revenue warning for Q2 due to high channel inventory, Sonos still managed to generate 13% y/y revenue growth. The company's forecast seems easily beatable, especially as this year's biggest growth driver - a partnership with IKEA - has yet to contribute incremental revenues.

Sonos has been highlighting this partnership as a transformational revenue generator for multiple quarters now. The company has partnered with IKEA - the mass-market Swedish furniture superstore - to create two co-branded products, launching in August of this year (Q3).

These products are called "SYMFONISK", and come in two formats - a bookshelf speaker, priced at $99, and a table lamp speaker, priced at $179.

Figure 2. SYMFONISK Source: Sonos.com

The innovative form of the latter speaker, as well as the attractive price points of both offerings, give Sonos a chance to push dramatically into the mass-market, especially alongside IKEA's reputation for appealing to lower price tiers. The recently-released second generation Sonos One, by contrast, retails for $199.

Beyond the product line extension, having Sonos products in IKEA stores also represents a huge channel expansion. IKEA stores generate tremendous foot traffic, and Sonos products will become the only speakers on offer in these showrooms.

The company's 10-12% y/y revenue growth forecast for the current year, viewed from this perspective, appears light. In my view, the addition of IKEA will generate heavy incremental sell-through and lift the company's growth rates.

At Sonos' current share price near $10, the stock's risk-reward profile is incredibly attractive. Investors have become overly focused on short-term commentary about revenue headwinds and channel inventory, but Sonos' big IKEA catalyst still lies ahead untested. A successful SYMFONISK launch, putting Sonos products into the hands of incremental lower-tier customers, can help to change the narrative on this stock and begin a recovery to this year's losses.

Q2 download

Let's dive deeper into the results of Sonos' most recent quarter. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 3. Sonos 2Q19 results Source: Sonos shareholder letter

Revenues grew 13% y/y to $210.2 million, missing Wall Street's estimates of $213.4 million (+14% y/y) by a 170bps spread. Sonos had warned us that revenue would face headwinds this quarter due to higher channel inventory - for a company that has a substantial portion of its sales in indirect channels via reseller partners, weaker sell-through velocities in the first quarter means reduced shipments in the second. Still, however, we note that Sonos saw accelerating revenue growth compared to 6% y/y growth in Q1.

Home theater speakers continue to be Sonos' key growth driver, with revenues growing 29% y/y this quarter thanks to continued strong performance of the recently-launched Sonos Beam, a higher-end offering at around ~$400:

Figure 4. Sonos revenue by category Source: Sonos shareholder letter

Sonos noted that Beam helped to drive a 57% y/y increase in home theater units sold, counterbalancing a similar decline in wireless speakers. Overall units sold were flat at 1% y/y, though the 13% y/y revenue growth indicates that the higher-ASP mix of Beam helped to drive top-line dollar growth. The strong performance of the higher-valued Beam product, in my view, will help to counteract ASP declines as Sonos chases market share and unit growth with its lower-tier IKEA products.

In spite of the revenue disappointments, however, Sonos' profitability shined. The company noted that gross margin exceeded expectations, declining "only" 60bps y/y to 43.0%, a decline which management chalked up newly-launched (and thus, lower margin) products in Beam, AMP, and Sonos One. The company noted that going forward, supply chain efficiencies will help to boost gross margins. The second-gen Sonos One, in particular, will provide major margin tailwinds as the product was specifically designed with cost reduction in mind.

Operating income was also a highlight in the quarter, slimming down to -$22.9 million (a -10.9% margin), a huge 720bps improvement relative to -18.1% in the year-ago quarter. The biggest driver here was a planned 820bps reduction (as a percentage of revenues) in sales in marketing spend. As Sonos continues to lean into its partner channel (especially with the August IKEA launch coming up), it can wring more efficiencies out of trimming down its marketing costs.

Sonos' EPS of -$0.22 in the quarter absolutely smashed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.35 - which, in light of a two-point revenue miss, is truly impressive. In addition, adjusted EBITDA (Sonos' primary profit metric) slimmed down to near-breakeven, a huge improvement relative to -$14.8 million in the year-ago quarter. In the first half of the calendar year, Sonos achieved a generous 67% y/y lift in adjusted EBITDA to $84.7 million, also marking a 530bps improvement in margin.

Figure 5. Sonos adjusted EBITDA Source: Sonos shareholder letter

Key takeaways

At present, Sonos carries a market cap of $1.10 billion, and after netting off $295 million in cash and $40 million of debt on its balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is only $845 million. Versus an adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $83-$88 million this year, Sonos trades at a paltry 9.9x EV/FY19 EBITDA, which is also complemented by a low single-digit forward revenue multiple;

In light of an exciting two-product IKEA launch coming up in several months, Sonos' forecast appears tremendously beatable while expectations remain low - a perfection combination that can take the stock materially higher. Ignore prevailing opinion on this stock and stay long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SONO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.