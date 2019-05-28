Intuit: Pure Insanity

Thesis

Intuit (INTU) is significantly overvalued. Intuit has an extremely seasonal business. Intuit's valuation compared to other tax businesses such as H&R Block (HRB) and Blucora (BCOR) must be taken into consideration. Intuit's tax business makes up half its revenue and all of its profits. Intuit loses money in quarters where tax-filing related revenue is nonexistent. This is due to relatively constant operating expenses throughout the year despite huge fluctuations in revenue.

Intuit derives about half of its revenue from tax filings. By deducing the companies segments and seasonal revenue distribution we can come to this conclusion. Intuit has 3 reportable segments. This includes Small Business & Self Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. The revenue breakdown for fiscal 2018 was 50%, 42%, and 8% respectively. The consumer segment consists of Turbotax, Mint, and Turbo. Mint and Turbo are both free for consumers, so we can reason this revenue is mostly generated from TurboTax. We can also reason most of the Strategic Partner segment is tax related based on description in the company's annual report.

The company takes operating losses for Q1 and Q4, the quarters from July to February. Selling and marketing expense is the only variable operating expense. The other expenses are fairly consistent. The company's operating margin has improved throughout the company's tax-less quarter. This improved efficiency is not enough to validate the extreme valuation. The company is heavily dependent on tax season to deliver profit. For this reason it's important to compare Intuit to other tax filing services.

Owning Intuit shares at the current valuation is insanity. The fundamentals are so far behind the valuation. The stock has more or less trended upwards since the bottom of the recession, this strength could cause the stock to continue higher, but investors would knowingly be owning a significantly overvalued asset.

Tax Preparation

Intuit's tax business faces intense competition. The above chart shows the stagnation of revenue growth in the tax preparation industry. This figure shows the market is consistent at around 11 billion dollars. We can make a reasonable assumption that tax filing related revenue is half of Intuit's business, equating to about 3 billion dollars. This is based on the reported percent of revenue of the company's different segments. Half of Intuit's revenue is in a segment with essentially zero growth. For Intuit to grow its tax business, it has to grab market share. The company expects the following guidance for the full fiscal 2019.

Small Business and Self-Employed Group: growth of 15 percent.

Consumer Group: growth of 10 percent.

Strategic Partner Group: growth of 4 percent.

The tax segment is far weaker than the business segment. In an essentially zero growth market, Intuit is growing by about 10%. I believe this is due to the overarching trend of technology disruption as tax software overtakes humans for filing purposes. This shows Intuit is indeed taking some share of a stagnant market. That being said, as taxes make up half of Intuit's business, it would appear this segment is way overvalued. 10% growth for current valuation metrics looks crazy from the surface. As we dig deeper, we discover that this indeed is what it looks like from the surface. Considering that the company takes quarterly seasonal operating losses, the entire business is reliant on the tax segment for profits, thus the entire business is overvalued.

Peers

Intuit commands a significant premium compared to other tax preparation businesses. While tax preparation is only half of the business, the divergence between Intuit and its peers is remarkable.

Intuit expects 10% revenue growth in its consumer segment. H&R Block only grew by 4% last year, while Blucora's tax segment posted 16% growth. When judging Intuit's value versus its peers, despite its size, reveals that the company is ridiculously overvalued. Blucora's tax segment is growing faster, but the multiples are much lower.

While TurboTax has a huge size advantage over Blucora's TaxAct, the quality is similar. Research is limited to more anecdotal evidence and opinions such as this. While TurboTax has some edge in terms of quality, it's slight.

Revenue difference is important to note because Intuit is a larger company than H&R Block and Blucora. But, proportionately, Intuit's market cap exceeds H&R Block and Blucora by miles. Put more simply, Intuit's price to sales ratio is stratospheric compared to its peers. Half of Intuit's business is nearly identical to Blucora's TaxAct. H&R Block offers a slightly different service, but competes in the same arena.

Intuit is a behemoth compared to H&R Block and Blucora. While the market cap should be much larger, the degree is quite staggering. In terms of future cash flows, the company is aggressively priced.

Intuit is not competing in high growth segments. When looking at the business as a whole, paying up for the company's future cash flows does not make sense. It would take far too long to recoup this investment. For the stock to double, the company must be worth a whopping 132 billion dollars. There won't be any revelations that make Intuit's software more valuable than it is now. There are no catalysts that would cause rapid expansion.

Analysts' estimates call for 35% earnings growth for 2019, dropping to 10% for 2020. We can model an incredibly bullish scenario where earnings growth continues at 35% for the next 5 years, and sell out for a terminal multiple of 15. I generally like to model in this manner because of the difficulty in predicting beyond that period. This would give the company a value of future cash flows somewhere around 83 billion for the period past 2023. Discounted back to the present, we conclude that the fair value of Intuit in this incredibly bullish scenario is about 69 billion or $267 per share, just about 4% upside. With revenue growth in the low teens, this scenario is very unrealistic. If our bullish case is unrealistic and indicates the stock is fully priced, the risk to the downside is far greater than the upside.

The company's bullish story points to a large TAM as a driver for growth. The figures are quite ridiculous. The company uses silly metrics like net promotor score, and highlights customer growth that appears detached from tangible income statement results.

These figures seem to distract from the point that Intuit is a mature slow growing business trading with a high growth valuation.

The entire presentation is nearly void of self-evident figures until the very end. The company then shows its moderate mid-teens expectations for operating income growth over the long term. As my model shows, 35% earnings growth over the next 5 years results in essential fair value. If the company only expects mid-teens growth in operating margin, how can we reasonably believe we are purchasing an undervalued asset? Poor analysis of the company's prospects has run amuck.

Quickbooks

It's important to note that taxes are only responsible for half of Intuit's business. But, that half is responsible for all profits. Revenue generated in the non-tax quarters is largely concentrated amongst the Quickbooks software.

Source: Datanyze

Quickbooks' market size is more difficult to discern. Datanyze estimates that Quickbooks has about 74% market share. Quickbooks already dominates its segment. Yet, Intuit only expects revenue in its segment that includes Quickbooks to grow by just 15%. Whatever way you slice it, the growth is very modest. We can estimate this segment already accounts for half of Intuit's revenue. With this growth level and the current revenue the segment generates, the delta is nowhere close to making up for the lack of value in Intuit's tax filing business. Remember, Intuit posts losses in quarters when TurboTax is out of the picture.

Black Swan Sighting

I find this situation unlikely, but possible, and worth noting. The tax industry as a whole is tied to another entity, the United States government. As we have seen with the recent implosion of Stamps.com (STMP), there is greater risk associated with businesses that are reliant on other businesses or entities. Stamps.com was reliant on the United States Postal Service, Intuit is reliant on the IRS. The same goes for the various semiconductor companies reliant on Apple (AAPL) that experience increased volatility.

This issue was recently brought up with the Taxpayer First Act. Leftists argue that this is a prime example of corporate welfare that prevents the IRS from essentially preparing taxes for free. Reverting back to the IBIS Report, the tax preparation industry employs 300,000 people across 130,000 businesses. Intuit itself only employs 8,900 people according to Yahoo Finance. Accountants are subject to human error that tax software is not. If Intuit can render tax filings from humans obsolete, a similar free service directly through the IRS could render TurboTax obsolete.

With changing political tides leaning to the left, this could be a risk down the road. Tax filing services are reliant on the government, a change in government leadership or policy could crush Intuit and its rivals. Recognizing that there could perhaps be an easier way to circumvent the process through direct filings. The general inefficiency of the government will most likely prevent this from ever happening.

Conclusion

Investor psychology and the faulty belief that a company may "deserve" a premium valuation for arbitrary reasons could keep Intuit's stock price afloat. Perhaps it will run higher. With the current information available, the stock is significantly overvalued. Growth is existent, but not stunning.

The stock has had a great run, it would be a good time to lock in gains. There's no tangible evidence of value. The stock is way ahead of itself. Owning shares now would only be profitable if the market continues to incorrectly value Intuit.

