Lloyds Banking Group: Looking At Brexit Downsides

But I see three key areas of earnings vulnerability and until there is some form of resolution on Brexit, the shares probably have further to fall.

Returns have so far remained resilient against the backdrop of a slowing UK economy and the stock yields an attractive 10% including buybacks.

In light of this, it's a good time to think about the possible consequences for Lloyds, the most domestically-focused of the UK banks.

The UK looks no closer to resolving its Brexit conundrum and an imminent change in Prime Minister raises the odds of a "no-deal" outcome.

The UK remains consumed by the Brexit train wreck

The UK seems as far away as ever from resolving Brexit and the departure of Theresa May as Prime Minister adds yet more confusion to the issue.

For what it's worth, the betting odds are still heavily in favour of a negotiated outcome and not a no-deal disorderly exit. Paddy Power is offering odds of 1/5 on no-deal not happening this year (either because a Withdrawal Agreement is ratified by Parliament or Article 50 is extended again) versus 3/1 on a disorderly exit.

Nonetheless, with most of the potential successors of Theresa May likely to take a harder line with the EU than she did, the no-deal odds are probably going to shorten.

Lloyds is a bit of stock market proxy on all of this as it tends to rally when the Brexit news improves and to fall when the news deteriorates. Hence the recent selloff has coincided with the general descent into anarchy in the UK's Brexit debate over the last couple of months.

Lloyds' share price has weakened as Brexit uncertainty increases

Source: FT markets data

This befits a business that is almost wholly UK-focused. EBA data shows the loan book is about 90% UK.

Brexit hasn't yet wrought the havoc on the UK economy many feared. But economic growth has slowed recently to sub-2% and house price growth has evaporated. Lloyds' share price is about 20% below its level before the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

The UK economy has slowed as Brexit saps consumer and corporate confidence

Source: Capital Economics

Source: Nationwide

Investors should focus on 3 key issues

As the odds on a no-deal outcome shorten, investors need to be thinking about 3 key vulnerabilities for Lloyds, above and beyond the obvious one of it being the most UK-focused of any of the UK banks.

1. Lloyds's growth has become dependent on the most economically sensitive lending categories

Lloyds' approach to the UK lending market has been distinctive in recent years. It has been driven by the fact that it's dominant share of the mortgage market (~20%) and industry-leading mortgage margins give it little incentive to chase growth in this segment, especially in the face of strong competition.

Consequently, it has deliberately sacrificised volumes to protect margins and its overall mortgage balances have declined as a result.

In tandem with this, the company has prioritised growth in non-mortgage areas. Auto finance has grown strongly, as has credit card lending, assisted by the 2017 acquisition of MBNA. Lloyds has also grown its lending to small and mid-cap corporates ((SMEs)) at a much faster rate than peers. Annual growth in credit card balances is 22% since 2015, 9% in motor finance and 16% in other unsecured consumer lending. This compares to 1% annual contraction of the UK mortgage book.

Source: company report & accounts

The consequence of this is that, although UK mortgages still make up the majority of Lloyds' loan exposures, the importance of these other higher margin, higher risk segments has increased materially. Motor finance, consumer credit and small corporate lending now account for ~15% of the loan book.

Source: company report & accounts

This mix shift has enabled Lloyds to grow total income (albeit only by a modest 1% since 2015) at the same time as its overall loan book has shrunk (by 3%).

Source: company report & accounts

The shift to higher risk lending areas raises two risks in a scenario of a Brexit-driven economic slowdown.

The first is that consumer-led lending tends to be the first lending category to react to deteriorating economic conditions. Bank of England data show the pace of UK consumer loan growth has halved from a peak of 12% pa in early 2017 to only 6% currently and the trend remains down. Against this, mortgage volume growth has held steady at around 3% pa.

This suggests Lloyds is going to find it increasingly difficult to generate the level of volume growth in its non-mortgage book to offset declining mortgage volumes that is has seen in the last number of years.

UK consumer loan growth has slowed markedly

Source: Bank of England

2. Lloyds' loan losses are at historically low levels despite the profile of its loan book becoming more risky

The second, potentially more important consequence of Lloyds' shift in lending mix is that the risk profile of the loan book has increased and so too therefore could the losses should the UK economic situation deteriorate badly.

Lloyds' loan losses are at historically low levels currently, with management guiding to P&L provisioning for bad loans of just 30bps in 2019. This is a large part of the reason why current return on equity is so high: management is guiding to 14-15% this year.

But Lloyds' 20-year average loan loss provisioning rate is much higher than current guidance, at 75bps (even excluding 2009 when Lloyds took huge mark-downs on the loan book it acquired from HBOS).

Given the change in Lloyds' loan book structure recently, we can probably assume that the "normal" rate of loan loss provisioning is higher than in the past, in which case 75bps might be a conservative estimate.

Even if we ignore this point, were 2019 loan losses to be 75bps rather than the 30bps management is guiding to, profits would be about 25% lower than what Street estimates currently expect.

To the extent that a no-deal Brexit increases the risks of a severe economic slowdown in the UK, it also increases the risk of this tail-outcome materialising for Lloyds.

Source: company report & accounts

3. Lloyds' mortgage margins are much higher than peers and could get crushed if interest rates increase

A final point investors should be thinking about is the possible impact of interest rates. In a chaotic Brexit scenario UK interest rates could plausibly fall by a lot (if the Bank of England cuts base rates to cushion the economy) or go up by a lot (if the BOE had to raise base rates to prevent a sharp decline in Sterling).

If rates were go up by a lot then the risk of the rapid rise in Lloyds' loan losses, that we discussed above, would increase.

But there could be a second damaging impact.

Lloyds' profits are currently boosted by the fact that it has a much higher proportion of customers paying "standard variable" rates (SVR) on their mortgages. This is the default interest rate a customer pays if they are not on a specific mortgage deal, such as a 2- or 5-year fixed rate contract. Almost 40% of Lloyds' mortgage book is currently accounted for by SVR loans, compared to 2-12% for other UK banks.

The average interest rate on the SVR part of Lloyds' mortgage book is 3.7%. This compares to 2% typically for a 2-year fixed rate mortgage.

Source: company report & accounts

Lloyds' SVR book has proved more sticky than many expected but it is declining as balances mature and/or customers switch on to cheaper deals. Over 2018/2017 the SVR book fell by 13% while new fixed rate mortgage customers grew by 12%. Obviously, as this process runs its course, the average margin on Lloyds' mortgage book is declining.

Source: company report & accounts

There are various theories as to why SVR balances have remained so high for Lloyds when they are such a poor deal for customers. Some customers may simply be stuck, not meeting affordability requirements for cheaper deals. But the fact that the interest rates are low is probably a factor too - even if SVR rates are much higher than on other comparable mortgage products they are relatively "low" in an absolute context.

If UK central bank rates increase and push SVR rates higher there is a possibility a lot more customers will look to refinance to cheaper products. Were the proportion of Lloyds' mortgage book represented by SVR to decline to, say, 10% from its current level of 36%, the hit to profits would be in the region of £1.3bn or ~20% of 2018 reported profits.

If profits fall, so too will payouts

The twin threats from worst-case outcomes on loan loss provisioning and mortgage margins suggest there could be a 40-50% risk to Lloyds' earnings.

This level of downside would inevitably put pressure on dividends given that the recent trend of dividend increases has been funded not by higher earnings, but by increasing the payout ratio.

Referenced off underlying EPS (excluding conduct and restructuring charges), the payout has risen from 32% in 2015 to a prospective 51% in 2019 based on current Street estimates.

Given that the yield story is such an important component of the Lloyds equity case for many shareholders, a cut to payouts could wreak havoc on the share price.

Source: company accounts

Conclusions

Lloyds is the most domestically-focused of the UK banks and is therefore especially vulnerable to downside risks in the event of bad Brexit outcomes.

The three key vulnerabilities I see are slowing consumer lending, which puts a question mark over Lloyds' ability to maintain its recent pace of volume growth; the potential for a rise in loan loss impairments well beyond current Street expectations; and the potential for significant erosion of mortgage margins.

In a worst-case outcome, these could represent a 40-50% threat to earnings that would make it very hard for the company to deliver on dividend and buyback expectations, which this year are anticipated to give a 10% yield to shareholders.

It's still possible the UK engineers an orderly exit from the EU with limited economic impact. But the odds on "no-deal" look to be shortening and the economic risks rising. Until the final outcome is known the vulnerability of Lloyds' earnings to adverse economic scenarios makes it likely that the shares have further to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.