Qualcomm: No Wow

But the quarter's guide, even with Apple, took away our needed "wow."

I got pumped on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) as soon as I heard the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) settlement. My numbers had been below the Street for the September quarter ahead of the Apple news. With Apple though back in the sales mix my below-the-street earnings gap should have been filled. But when Qualcomm actually reported earnings Apple hardly helped the guide.

Think about that for a second. Apple did not help Qualcomm to guide higher than the Street. You just won the Apple business and it didn't help you beat the Street's guide? Something's up.

Brief History

We recently took Qualcomm to a Strong Buy on our service as soon as we heard the Apple settlement. $2 in extra earnings was going to be huge. But when the company finally reported and pointed to that $2 coming in 2021 that was no good and we stepped back to the sidelines.

That and the weak guide made me want to take a quick profit. Something's not quite right here.

When we went to Strong Buy on April 16 (paywall) this is what we said,

"That's the main reason I didn't have a problem saying Buy when the stock was already up. This Apple news lifted a major drag to earnings and flipped it to an EPS driver. Apple is everybody's biggest customer and will be Qualcomm's again soon. Add 5G and you have a lot of reason the stock can keep rising. Earnings potential is what drives stock prices. I think EPS are about to explode to the upside in 2020 and the market (I think) only barely started to adjust to that today. Moving to Strong Buy."

When the company announced the settlement they posted this presentation that said the following:

Sounds amazing, right?

We had been $.15 below the Street for the September quarter. One of our rules is that if our EPS are below the Street we can't recommend the stock. That kept us out.

But when Qualcomm announced an additional $2.00 in earnings coming that potentially resolved our downside.

Before we saw the extra $2.00 coming we already had EPS more than twice the Street's $5.00+ for 2020. That's what we were excited about to begin with because of the 5G ramp. But our September miss held us back until the Apple news, which should have resolved the lower September quarter.

Then The Earnings

But when the earnings came out and the guide missed the Street for the September quarter even with Apple now in the sales mix, we were underwhelmed.

Here's what we said when earnings came out May 1 (paywall),

"I was underwhelmed. There was slight upside in the quarter but a weak guide. They had a big benefit from adding Apple and it was offset by end market weakness. That's not so enticing. Their $2 benefit is through to 2021 so we have time on that. We were Neutral ahead of the Apple news because of end market weakness. We went to Strong Buy on the Apple news and saw a big fast move while at a 10% position. That was a 2-week 25% move. Part of that move was because 5G should be huge and having Apple back is also huge. So Huge + Huge should equal Oh My Wow, right? Simple math. So why aren't they blowing away numbers if it's so big. You have to ask yourself that. The company said that they think it's a pause before the 5G ramp. I believe that, but only partly. Consumers are waiting for 5G? Maybe. So we have some time. ... We'll see how it plays out, but in my experience, slower than expected is never a good thing. So you ask, Chaim do you still have your needed wow for a Strong Buy? Good question."

We recommended to subscribers to reduce position sizes after the quarter.

Besides needing our Strong Buys not to have quarterly downside another requirement is that we need to say an honest "wow." I recommend it for your process. It's an amazing gutcheck. How much do I love it? Is it a wow?

After that quarter and the downside guide even with Apple added to the mix, that "wow" was tough to eek out, as you can imagine.

I admit the wow is a non-scientific test but it works and helps keep me out of trouble. The nice thing is I don't think the wow test can ever get figured out by some AI machine. And you don't need a PhD for it, but I think it's an amazing check.

I just couldn't say "wow."

May 7th Sidelines

After doing more work, here's what was our takeaway (paywall) that took us back to the sidelines:

"After the just reported quarter my numbers came way down. What takes my numbers down further is that I think, now that Apple's resolved, the pace of buybacks can go way down in 2020. The buybacks helped my numbers by a lot. Another criteria is that we need "wow" for a Strong Buy Rating. I thought we'd get a wow with Apple now in the numbers. Apple did not show up much as a bump in the guide and if anything just cushioned the lower-than-street-guide. That means the benefit of Apple was more than offset by the weakness in the end market demand. That takes a wow away from me. That market demand weakness can persist at least until the holiday season when 5G should begin to sprinkle in. But it's May now. I don't see sitting through deteriorating numbers until then. That's not my thing. As far as the 5G ramp it will take time. I think it will be more stretched out than I originally expected. You have multiple tier phones that will need to get upgraded - premium, high end, mid and low-end. It sounds like premium will be upgraded first so one of four categories. That ramp will take three years. The other tiers will be staggered following the premium tier launch late calendar year. Qualcomm has 18 month lead times also. Meaning they are not designed into Apple much for this year. New wins will take 18 months or by holiday 2020. The $2.00 extra that Qualcomm announced from the Apple win is likely for fully benefiting fiscal 2021 when the 18 months design cycles start impacting the numbers. So we have time. So we have a good thesis but some waiting, lower numbers, slower markets and less potential buyback. All this after a big fast run up. The stock jumped 20%-30% for us in short order. Based on my numbers now the stock ended up taking us closer to fair value now that my EPS are closer to $6.00 for 2020. Lastly Street EPS numbers have jumped and now our EPS numbers are below the Street. I have our main criteria that say we need to be on the sidelines. Again for a Strong Buy Rating we need. 1. 45%-plus upside potential. We don't have that now. 2. Our quarters above the street. We don't have that now. 3. "Wow." We don't have that with slowing trends. ...for now I don't have confidence in the quarter given the slowdown in China and generally as consumers push out purchases waiting for 5G. Most importantly we no longer have the 12 month upside needed for a Strong Buy Rating after the run up."

While the Street was upgrading, chasing the stock price, I thought the quarter was a letdown. I'm a big believer that EPS drive stock prices. My EPS numbers came way down to earth because I think the Apple and 5G builds are going to take longer.

We also now have a big six-month period before we start to see any benefits of 5G. And it's very possible that the 5G ramp is gradual through 2020.

Trade War

Anything is now possible. Qualcomm on their earnings call blamed a slowdown on customers waiting for 5G. That waiting can take six months or more.

But add to that the escalation of the trade war.

You don't have Trump and Xi meeting until the end of June at G20.

If anything this trade war has a chance to push out 5G rollouts. Huawei being shutdown by the US and being a major 5G supplier can slow this build out.

Qualcomm had expected China to be one of the first to rollout 5G after being a laggard with the 4G rollout.

This trade war can change that ramp and so adds risk to the story.

Conclusion

After a few years in the business I've learned to keep things simple. Sounds good is good. Doesn't sound good is not good. Beating is good. Guiding down is not good. Slowdown is not good. Disappointed is not good. I try not to overthink things. Qualcomm's earnings report was a letdown. It took away my "wow" but gave us a chance to get out after a quick run and avoid this big down move. I would guess there's still risk.

