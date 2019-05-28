EA Is Becoming The Next Netflix

My discounted cash flow valuation for EA has been consistently rising, but the stock should trend sideways without significant changes to its earnings growth.

Many consider EA overpriced, but the company's transition to a games as a service model and the model's previous success are likely being priced into the stock.

Electronic Arts (EA) has seen its earnings growth begin to stagnate and even decay. You might be surprised to discover that EA’s earnings has fallen 32% over the past three months. Still, analysts are highly optimistic that this trend will suddenly reverse and hit double its previous peak (triple its current $1B value):

(Source: Simply Wall St)

This expected earnings growth seems silly based on the shape of the chart. A company that is seeing falling earnings is unlikely to suddenly rally to new levels of profitability. Seeing earnings in a different light is possible with different plot styles; perhaps you would interpret the following plot as stagnation instead of decay:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Statistics is useful here, as we can cut through the point estimates/measures and instead look at well-defined trends. Via rolling averages, we can see a better long-term picture. As quarterly earnings are volatile (I know because I trade them), smoothing them allows us to reverse our negative image of EA’s earnings:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Per my study of trading earnings, I know that the majority of stocks in the market react more to guidance than changes in EPS and/or revenue. In EA’s case, EPS is the main driver of stock price. I plotted EPS versus stock price to arrive at a clear connection between them:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

With most stocks in this analysis, I find a small-to-zero correlation between stock price and EPS. EA is atypical in this regard, showing a 77% correlation between EPS and stock price. As such, correct predictions about EA’s future earnings are important for trading the stock.

What About “Creative Accounting?”

The EPS-price correlation tells me that the common claim about EA using creative accounting to maintain a positive image is most likely wrong (and irrelevant if right). Actually, I found that it is not the beat/miss paradigm for earnings reporting that is relevant for EA but the overall EPS trend. Peeking at the last year of earnings reports, you can see that EPS usually beats on earnings but managed to push the stock price down three times out of four.

Being that “EPS growth is stagnant,” how do we explain analyst expectations for a rebound? Expectations are highly tied to both the video game industry and EA’s transition to a subscription-based industry. The trend in digital media has been one of pushing subscriptions on customers in place of flat sales; making this transition in the video game industry is easy for EA because, lagging behind other media such as television or music, the video game industry need not experiment but can adapt the methodologies that have been proved successful by the traditional media industries.

Starting this transition, video game companies have employed a “games as a service” model, which includes microtransactions, or opportunities for in-game purchases, ranging from cosmetic items to the ability to skip grinding (essentially buying a more powerful character). As the video game industry moves deeper into this model, we are beginning to see the success of flat-out subscription services, a la Netflix (NFLX). Charging a subscription fee for a game is not a new idea – for instance, Square Enix (OTCPK:SQNXF) has been running Final Fantasy 14 as an online version of their successful franchise, finding the game as a cash cow that has remained alive well past the release of Final Fantasy 15, which, like most traditional games, bring in revenue in a lump sum, failing to produce profits afterward – but the timing of the switch is strong for companies in this industry.

The Netflix Of Video Games?

Calling EA the Netflix of video games is not exactly hyperbole. The subscription service offered by EA, EA Access, is much like Netflix’s offer: at $3 per month, you can try out new games without having to shell out the $50 to $100 at which they usually retail. Games are no longer investments, and the timing is correct, considering that gamers are hitting their 30s; EA Access gives busy adult gamers access to variety and the ability to “rent” games prior to buying them – quite nice considering these gamers lost that ability with the demise of Blockbuster.

Does the coming transition to a games as a service model justify EA’s valuation? Going by analyst expectations, it does, and the model has proved itself successful many times in the past, both in EA’s industry and out. I found, however, that EPS leads EA’s stable price moves (cf. the recent rally to $120, which was based on hype more than earnings and quickly reversed).

With EA not reporting earnings for another two months, I believe the stock will remain rather stagnant. Expect the stock to test higher prices but not be able to hold those gains without financial backing in earnings changes. Note the standard discounted cash flow valuations place the stock at around $80:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Thursday saw the release of EA’s 10-K annual report. The data allow me to update my own discounted cash flow algorithm. If enough interest is expressed, I am happy to update the data and write an article about my valuation on EA.

In its current state, my discounted cash flow code shows a strong, long-term upward trend in the valuation of EA. Food for thought:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Trading Strategy

For now, I expect EA to consolidate. Consider using the following options strategy to profit in the meantime:

For every 1 lot of EA stock held:

Buy 1 Jun21 $92 put Sell 1 Jun14 $85 put Sell 1 May31 $91 call

Not every options strategy gives a clear break-even point, and this one in particular has a break-even point only calculable with the Black-Scholes (or alternative) model. But the idea here is easily understood. Because the short call has plenty of extrinsic value, it finances the long put, against which we buy a nearer-term OTM put so as to create a theta hedge, profiting from time decay and gaining opportunities for delta profit on dips.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.