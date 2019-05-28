China Tech Promising Outlook; Market Disagrees

Ctrip.com reported an astounding beat on its earnings, with analysts expecting the travel agency to perform very well into the future. I share some personal experience as a Trip.com customer.

The Chinese tech sphere was rocked by the spreading of the U.S. dragnet which threatened to ensnare more victims beyond Huawei Technologies, sending share prices southbound last week.

By ALT Perspective

Last week, the Chinese tech sphere was rocked by the spreading of the U.S. dragnet which threatened to ensnare more victims beyond Huawei Technologies. While earth-shaking, the Chinese internet companies are not sitting still waiting for a resolution. This week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly (CQQQ)(FXI) will look into the guidance by NetEase Inc. (NTES), Pinduoduo (PDD), and Ctrip.com (CTRP), released in conjunction with their Q1 2019 results announcement.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I find the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

Data by YCharts

China-based companies have had a rough time since three Sundays ago when market players were jolted by a tweet by President Trump which signaled the extended trade negotiations with China was frustrated by abrupt and significant amendments to the draft agreement. In the previous issue, I noted that the quarterly results surprised on the upside for several major internet stocks including Alibaba Group (BABA) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) but earnings misses at Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) and Baidu Inc. (BIDU), as well as guidance deemed unenthusiastic, were too much for investors who were already jittery from the bad turn in trade talks.

When giants fall, there is no prize for guessing correctly that the little ones also stumble. Among the second-tier stocks of the KWEB ETF, numerous names suffered double-digit percentage losses. Sina Corp (SINA) and its subsidiary Weibo Corporation (WB) both reported earnings better than consensus forecasts but, of course, the market focused on their revenue misses. Already trading in the negative for the week, their share prices still plummeted on Thursday following their pre-market announcements.

Data by YCharts

Bilibili Inc. (BILI), operating an online entertainment services platform, reported its Q1 2019 results two weeks ago but despite beating consensus estimates on both EPS and revenue, its share price remained on a downtrend which began in early May. Similarly, Pinduoduo, China's second-largest e-commerce player, managed to score positive surprises on both the EPS and revenue. Nevertheless, its stock was unable to escape the downdraft from the broader market. It did, however, suffer a lower percentage loss than Sina and Weibo which missed on the revenue. More on its results and outlook in the later section.

Pinduoduo's Concrete Actions Towards A Legitimate And Sustainable E-Commerce Leader

Regular readers of my works would know I have been critical of Pinduoduo even as I am cognizant of its potential. The rural-focused e-commerce player has several near-term shortcomings, including the rapid cash burn trend requiring frequent fund injections. The most recent billion-dollar raise in February received a tepid reception by prospective investors resulting in the bankers having to lower the offer price.

Nevertheless, Pinduoduo continues to demonstrate favorable metrics that investors find endearing. Its monthly active users (MAUs) and active buyers rose 74 percent and 50 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis respectively. While both metrics were showing signs of slowing growth, the more impactful one - annual spending per active buyer - was still rising at an impressive and meaningful clip at 87 percent YoY. This resulted in a 228 percent YoY jump in its revenue.

Source: Pinduoduo Q1 2019 Earnings Call Slides

I particularly like that the management is now being frank with the investor community at large. Even as it was proud of its expanding business, ugly numbers (e.g. its operating losses) were not being obfuscated but prominently presented as well. The e-commerce titan justified its huge net losses as an ongoing investment for its long-term growth. While that seems to be a clever excuse, it beats giving a misleading title as it did for its Q4 2018 earnings when it claimed "profitability improved" for a quarter that reported an operating loss that dwarfed all the previous quarters' losses.

Source: Pinduoduo Q1 2019 Earnings Call Slides

Source: Pinduoduo Q4 2018 earnings call slides

Perhaps more relevant to investors were the useful nuggets of initiatives that the Pinduoduo executives shared during the earnings conference call. In one example, Colin Huang, the CEO and founder, cited Bee and Flower, a hair care brand with over 30 years of history, as a beneficiary of its win-win collaborative effort. The heritage brand created new lines of products to be sold on Pinduoduo through insights gleaned from the latter's wealth of accumulated data.

The company has now worked with over 100 heritage brands from Shanghai in this manner. Such initiatives help in overcoming user mindsets that it is only good for low-value consumables like toilet paper and basic household items like brooms and dustpans. In addition, working directly with companies hitherto left out of the online space help Pinduoduo overcome the so-called bullying tactics of its peers which have engaged in exclusive deals with brands that have long embraced e-commerce.

Interestingly, while Colin Huang claimed that his company pioneered the concept, it is not publicly known to be so. A local newspaper published a feature on May 14 exalting Alibaba (阿里巴巴) and its C2C platform Tmall (天猫) for their efforts in the same - transforming heritage brands into new local premium product lines. Ironically, there was no mention at all of Pinduoduo. Whatever the case, Pinduoduo is certainly on the right track in this strategy.

Source: ALT Perspective's snapshot of a local newspaper (try spotting the Chinese names of Alibaba and Tmall)

Colin Huang also spoke about another win-win initiative - going direct to the farmers, cutting the many layers of middlemen. He cited a typical coffee bean distribution chain as having at least five layers, each adding 30 to 50 percent of the markups. The concept, touted as a community service as well as a margin expansion imperative, is Pinduoduo's edge against its e-commerce rivals given its experience in serving the rural areas in China.

"As of now, we have connected 792 farmers with six of our coffee merchants who purchased 42 tons of raw coffee beans. After processing, these merchants can sell the coffee on our platform at a good price, well below what the consumers typically are presented with at retail. Equally important, farmers get paid much higher prices than before. Our better mappings, supper and demand we can help farmers increase their income levels and help users enjoy the same products at more attractive prices. This is a real testimony of our core value of benefiting all."- Colin Huang, CEO and founder of Pinduoduo (Q1 2019 earnings conference call)

David Liu, the vice-president of strategy at Pinduoduo, shared that an online program that Pinduoduo launched in July 2018 had already made available more than 1,300 online courses to its "over two million merchants". These courses on Duo Duo University were aimed at helping merchants enhance their marketing ROI on its platform by showcasing best practices and making them proficient in using its new tools and features. Such concrete effort to improve sales sustainably should vindicate the bull camp's conviction of a long-term winner on their hands and help silence the critics who deem Pinduoduo as yet another Chinese fraud.

In response to accusations that large-scale click farming practice was occurring at Pinduoduo, the company has introduced its own e-waybill system which it claimed to provide greater transparency in order shipments and more efficient deliveries. Since its launch in March 2019, its e-waybill system has become the second largest in China, thanks to its large volume of transactions. I leave it to the CEO and founder himself to extol the benefits of the implementation.

"[Y]ou know without this e-waybill system there are merchants who are trying to fake the mailing address or trying to fix the route of the delivery or trying to fake the delivery time or something like that, but with this e-waybill system in place the detection of those kind of misconduct is much easier and the end to end information flow is much clearer than before. And it is also a tool against the brushing, it makes merchants much harder to fake orders so that they will no longer be able to see sort of brushing their orders and create fake orders so that they can rank up higher. So with all that, I think the launching of the e-waybill system has been pretty successful. The team has been working very hard and the results have been satisfactory at this moment." - Colin Huang, CEO and founder of Pinduoduo (Q1 2019 earnings conference call)

NetEase's Healthy Growth And Defensible Earnings Ignored By The Investing Community

NetEase released its Q1 2019 results in mid-May but with that week already chock full of earnings releases, I chose to focus on the BAT trio of tech stocks. On popular request, I am doing a belated commentary on NetEase. The gaming and e-commerce titan missed consensus revenue forecast by 2.2 percent but more than redeemed itself with a 37.4 percent positive surprise, its highest ever, on its EPS. It achieved an EPS of $3.39, against an average estimate of just $2.47.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

NetEase's online games net revenue saw healthy YoY and even quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in spite of the challenges on the game approval front. The segment is its bread-and-butter constituting 65 percent of its total revenue based on the most recent reported quarter and thus the most closely watched to gauge the pulse of the company. The gross margin also improved 110 basis points from 62.1 percent to 63.2 percent over the same period last year.

Source: NetEase Q1 2019 earnings call slides

NetEase e-commerce division also saw decent YoY growth at 28.3 percent. Most importantly, the gross margin rose from 9.5 percent to 10.2 percent, a rarity among the cut-throat industry. The QoQ drop is not worrying as the fourth quarter has seasonally been the strongest due to the Singles' Day shopping festival and pre-lunar new year shopping.

In contrast, the first quarter is typically a slow season for e-commerce. With the e-commerce revenue for Q1 2019 at RMB4.79 billion already exceeding Q4 2017's RMB 4.65 billion, the full year of 2019 looks set to bring in a new record for NetEase.

Source: NetEase Q1 2019 earnings call slides

NetEase managed to score a 'very bullish' quant rating which is a feature of Seeking Alpha Essential. The overall score is measured against other stocks in the sector and a grade is allocated based on the relative average, providing a good understanding of NetEase relative standing among its peers. Sell-side analysts are also optimistic about its prospects, with eight calling for 'outperform' and 15 posting a 'buy', giving it a sell-side rating of 4.27 on a scale of 5. Despite the strong endorsement from the system and Wall Street experts, NetEase share price has in defiance since May 3 when it last hit a new 52-week high.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Ctrip.com - Good Quarter With A Long Runway Of Growth

On Wednesday after the market closed, Ctrip.com reported an astounding beat on its earnings. Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.44 was better than consensus estimates by $0.32 while GAAP EPADS of $1.11 surpassed average forecasts by $0.99. Its revenue was up 13.0 percent YoY and was slightly better than estimates by $20 million.

Looking years ahead, the travel agency is expected to continue its good results. At least one analyst is forecasting its forward P/E to drop to just 6.9 times by 2025 from 20.7 times for the fiscal year of 2019, with the annual EPS estimate soaring from $1.70 to $5.10 five years later.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

I was initially quite concerned about its operating margins as anecdotally, I have benefited as a customer at the expense of Ctrip. For my recent flights, I decided to book on Trip.com (renamed from Ctrip.com) as it offered the highest cash back on return-shopper programs - 1 percent of the total price paid versus 0.5 percent for Expedia (EXPE) and even lesser for others. During promotional periods, the cash back is increased to 1.5 percent (like in the screenshot shown as follows).

Source: ALT Perspective's screenshots

That one percent sacrifice Ctrip made over Expedia might be worth it considering the 79 percent gross margin it achieved in Q1 2019. Any additional revenue it can attract will make a positive impact on the bottom line. A lower profit earned from each transaction is surely a better outcome than not having the business at all.

However, I would like to cite another personal experience whereby I was upgraded to a business class seat for no rhyme or reason. I verified that the upgrade was not offered by the airline. Therefore, it must surely be paid by Ctrip. I suspected Trip.com was unable to secure the economy fare ticket which I bought and had to procure a business class one eventually due to its 'guarantee'.

It wasn't a pleasant experience waiting for weeks before the ticket was issued (around a day prior to the flight itself) but I was certainly one happy customer thanks to the upgrade. Fortunately for the company, such incidents are most probably a rarity given the excellent profitability it has been posting.

Source: ALT Perspective's screenshot

Market Outlook

Large and familiar names in the Chinese internet space have already reported their quarterly results in the past weeks. Nevertheless, there remain several companies which are scheduled to announce their scorecards. Momo (MOMO) and YY Inc. (YY) are expected to announce on May 28 after the market closes while Baozun Inc. (BZUN) will do so before the market resumes trading on May 29.

On the macro front, China's industrial profits for April will be made known and provide the market with some clues to the health of the sector and the wider economy. On Friday, we will have the May release of the official manufacturing PMI data which is bound to be closely watched by the media and analysts alike.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, NTES, JD, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.