2 Major U.S. Metropolitan Areas Turn To A New Rat Control Method By Senes Tech

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Magdalena Pacholska as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Sweets for rats

Senes Tech, Inc. is a nano-cap company set up in 2004, with HQ in Flagstaff, Arizona. Their only commercialized product is ContraPest, a liquid rat bait containing the active ingredients 4-vinylcyclohexene diepoxide (VCD) and triptolide. When consumed, ContraPest targets reproduction, limiting fertility in male and female rats beginning with the first breeding cycle following consumption. ContraPest is registered in all 50 US States. It does not yet sell outside of the US.

What makes ContraPest stand out in comparison to other rat control products is that: 1) it does not kill the animal, 2) when used continually, it prevents a wave-like rapid reproduction (“rebounds”), which normally follows the use of lethal poisons. The fact of not killing rats effectively changes the game when it comes to the consequences of pest management methods and how they affect the behaviour of the rats. They are smart! If they see that another rat died of eating a poisoned food, they avoid this food and move on. This effect is called “bait shyness”. Imagine, on two rats killed, let’s say a male and female, another rat couple learns to avoid the poison, gets aways and produces 15, 000 babies per year. Whereas, if the first, second and all other couples drink a delicious fatty ContraPest, that tastes for them better than anything else (including fresh garbage, yes), they stop reproducing, because the product works both on ovaries of a female, as well as on male’s sperm vitality.

The full commercialization of ContraPest started in the 2nd quarter of 2018. Infestations result in incredible infrastructure damage, as well as pose additional risks to the health and food security of communities. Therefore, target market segments for ContraPest include structural accounts (multi-family housing); national retailers; zoos and animal sanctuaries; food production and agriculture (e.g., meat packing facilities, dairy production plants, vegetable and fruit preparation facilities farms, storage facilities and protein production facilities (including cattle, sheep, pig and poultry facilities)); hospitality and theme parks (e.g., major restaurant chains and hotels) and municipalities (e.g., subways, transit systems and public housing agencies). (source: Company filings, filed 29 March 2019).

source: Investor Presentation - April 2019, sourced 25 May 2019

All in all, using ContraPest provides benefits that are significantly different from using lethal poisons. Besides achieving savings by reducing loss or contamination of food inventories, as well as by reducing damage to infrastructure, using ContraPest allows to create a more predictable cost model (based on prevention vs. treatment of spikes in population seen with rebound effect), to reduce disease vectors and clean-up costs (rat carcasses), and to gauge public relations advantages when reducing usage of poisons and other lethal products, dangerous otherwise for other animal species and for humans.

When it comes to intellectual property, Senes Tech has nine international patent filings (in the United States, Europe, Canada, Brazil, Russia, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and Australia) for ContraPest, valid at least until 2033. (source: Company filings, 10-K, filed 29 March 2019).

Possible deadly traps

Risks identified by Senes Tech relate mostly to obtaining necessary approvals for ContraPest. This is so far their only commercialised product, so the one-trick-pony concerns are still present.

For example, triptolide, a key ingredient for ContraPest, has limited sources and must be in a very refined condition. Triptolide is derived from the Thunder God Vine, which is commonly cultivated and harvested wild in southeastern China and other Asian countries. The process to purify triptolide for use in ContraPest is expensive, and at SNES they are currently investigating other, less costly sources of triptolide.

The EPA granted registration approval for ContraPest effective August 2, 2016 and as of July 12, 2018, they received registration for ContraPest in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Approvals require laboratory and fields studies evidence. Besides, for a new product, the market acceptance is crucial. All these processes are time-consuming, expensive and uncertain. They still need to establish and maintain an effective sales force and marketing and distribution infrastructures, or enter into and rely upon acceptable third party relationships, to generate sufficient revenue. The company is not profitable yet. Also, they faced for some time a risk of being delisted from Nasdaq due to price of their stock falling under 1 dollar.

Prospects of the sector

According to the Allied Market Research report on Pest Control Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025 , published in March 2019, The global pest control market was valued at $18,214.7 M in 2017, and is expected to reach $27,609.8 M by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Rodenticides market, according to Markets and Markets report , may be worth 1.23 Billion USD by 2022. Major players in the market include BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY), Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF), Rentokil Initial Plc. (OTCPK:RTOKY), Ecolab (Ecolab), Rollins, Inc. (ROL), Anticimex, and FMC Corporation (FMC). The growth of the market is driven by its increase in demand from agriculture-based countries such as Brazil, France, India, China, Australia, Russia, Mexico, and others. In addition, climate change across the globe is also a significant factor for upsurge in demand for pest control products and services because climate change contributes to rise in temperature, whereas high temperature is ideal condition for increase in pest population.

The environmental factors added to the global growing urbanisation trend makes that rats become also a major concern for cities. And the cities do not always know how to deal with it. South China Morning Post article provides an interesting review. For example, in New York City, opossums were released in public parks, supposedly to kill and eat rats, but rats outnumbered them and the opossums became themselves a new pest. Chicago used coyotes, with a bit better results. Paris organises yearly a general 2-months’ rat-hunt, called “Le Smash”. Also Parisians who do not store their trash properly may receive very high fines ($500+). Similarly, Shanghai runs a Spring Rats Elimination Campaign. The only mentioned city which thinks of using a rat birth control is Edinburgh, where researchers are working on gene-editing technology called Crispr to breed a rat without the fertility gene.

The American cities may now take advantage of ContraPest, as a part of their Integrated Pest Management (IPM) solutions. For examples, in January, SNES announced the largest order of ContraPest in the company's history was shipped to Washington D.C. As of Q1 2019, major solutions providers in San Francisco Bay Area, like Pestec, will also use ContraPest in combination with other methods . California is poised to create the California Ecosystems Protection Act of 2019 which would prohibit the use of the four major Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (SGARs) commonly used in rodent pest control. The target problem addressed in this bill is the vulnerability of wildlife to the lethality and ecologic persistence of these SGARs used for rodent control, that have long-term health impacts on non-target species such as birds of prey, mountain lions, bobcats, fishers, and endangered species. The bill banning SGARs was passed by the California State Assembly on 6 May 2019 .

Financial Results & Valuation

At the time when I bought SNES, 16 August 2018, the stock was priced at $0.87485. Today it trades around $1.55 - $1.57, peaking at $1.88 in the beginning of the month. As I am a rather new investor (in individual stocks), it was pretty exhilarating for me to see 100% unrealised return for a couple of days. SNES was at times the only stock with positive change in my portfolio, while others were dropping during a couple of recent market corrections. For me this only served as a confirmation that nano-caps may be an interesting addition to my overall portfolio, where, in increasing order of capitalization, the next stock is Gladstone Capital at $270 M (GLAD), 3rd one is SMART Global Holdings (SGH) at $423 M, but the next cap jumps straight to $7.5 B with Five Below (FIVE).

Why did I buy SNES?

I was looking at the time for a company with aggressive growth but also with a compelling story and a strong balance sheet. It is true that SNES has not been profitable so far. But among many candidate stock-fellows, I found the rat fertility control a pretty unique, though risky, value proposition that was worth betting on. We have to remember that environmental and public health issues are gaining momentum, and although SNES is probably not going to stop climate change, we need to learn to live with the consequences of extreme weather or natural catastrophic events. Wherever there is a tsunami, earthquake, flood or hurricane, people will have to face risks of sudden lack of access to clean water, sanitation and dry, safe shelter. Rats and other pests, like mosquitos, are thriving on moisture and unsanitary conditions, spreading diseases dangerous to humans. Also, growing concerns regarding toxicity and effectiveness of other methods push the municipalities and business owners to look for cleaner and more sustainable ways to win a fight with these rather smart animals.

But returning to the financial data.

At the time of my purchase, SNES had quick ratio of 4.1 and current ratio of 5. Currently, they are now at 4.7 and 5.7 respectively. Their debt-to-equity dropped from 0.09 to 0.08. Their EPS growth Q/Q in August 2018 was 29.8%, whereas now (Earnings reported on 15 May) it is at 37.1% Q/Q (Finviz, SNES SenesTech, Inc. Stock Quote, sourced 25 May 2019). From the point of view of ratios, one could be interested. However, when I looked into their financial statements, the story becomes less rosy. In fact, as written above, the company is not profitable yet, in runs losses. But these losses are getting smaller: from net loss $-3 M in Q1 2018 to $-2 M in Q1 2019. This translates into EPS $-0.16 to $-0.10 respectively, while taking into account new equity issues (Data: Morningstar). Their equity book value has been dropping since 2016, from $11 M to $6 M. They have been financing their operations mostly by issuing new stock in last 4 years. It is also not surprising to see that their Free Cash Flow is negative. With running losses, it does not even makes sense to mention their P/E.

Therefore, my only opinion that I would deem responsible would be to Hold, if you have it, and watch further if you don’t, or Buy a small position. But not a Sell. I like this company and I believe in it.

What are my predictions? In the best case scenario, the fact that two major US cities, San Francisco and Washington D.C., could serve as pilots to show success of ContraPest, gives me hope that SNES will record finally real revenues and change these naked zeros into something tangible. Then, in the long term, I see SNES being taken over by one of big players. The worst case would be if there happens an incident related to product safety for animals or humans. Scandal and litigations would drive this tiny company to the ground. Or supply of triptolide could become an issue, and SNES could not meet the demand.

What are my wishes? I wish that this year Miami, New Orleans and Chicago city councils would take example of how rodent control is done in San Francisco area in Washington D.C. and make orders with SNES. And that this abnormal increase in stock price would become a steady, long-term trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNES, GLAD, SGH, FIVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no plans to initiate any positions in remaining stocks within next 72 hours.