Workiva: Perfectly Boring Business For Substantial Returns

Introduction

Have you ever been involved in a big corporate presentation or report? A project that required data from multiple sources, departments, or individuals that needed to be compiled together? Perhaps for the purposes to present to investors or submitted to regulators?

Anyone who has ever been in this situation knows that collaborating with multiple people throughout an organization to complete a presentation can be challenging. There are disconnected data sets that are pulled together, which may not match, that can come from different sources or people. By the end of the presentation, you are asking yourself where this data point came from and who put this together.

What if there was a solution to solve all these problems and challenges? Workiva set out to solve these specific issues and has done so beautifully.

Workiva (WK), which is valued at $2.5 billion as of this report, builds collaboration tools for report building in business. Its flagship product Wdesk is a Software as a Service (SaaS) application which allows users to aggregate, connect, and collect data in an integrated format. Anything from spreadsheets, word documents, presentations, or dashboards can be linked seamlessly in the cloud.

Sounds boring right? Well, it is, and that’s what makes this a fantastic investment.

A company that does boring things is almost as good as a company that has a boring name, and both together is terrific. Both together is guaranteed to keep the oxymorons away until finally, the good news compels them to buy in, thus sending the stock price even higher. – Peter Lynch, One up On Wall Street

Wdesk’s value proposition is that it creates efficiencies around the organization while reducing errors through collaboration. It allows the company to have one source of truth. No longer are business managers comparing data sets between different databases. Long gone are the days of wondering where the data came from or having to verify the disparaging data sets. Wdesk links everything together with a full audit trail of who made what changes and at what time.

From there, as the reports are built out through a collaborative approach, they can link directly to presentations that will live update the data as you are updating the source report. No longer do you have to change something in Microsoft Excel, then go back to PowerPoint and update the presentation with those changes, then having another small change and having to repeat the process. Workiva fixes this pain for everyone. Below is a screenshot of Wdesk and its workflows.

Source: Workiva Demo

SEC Reporting Monopoly

Before the Wdesk platform, Workiva launched a product to streamline reporting to the SEC in 2010. Nine years later, Workiva has taken a virtual monopoly in the SEC reporting space. With over 3,000 organizations worldwide using Workiva for regulatory reporting, the company provides more filing services than its next two competitors combined. Workiva also estimates that 75% of the Fortune 500 use its product.

Source: Workiva SEC Datasheet

Workiva has been able to accomplish this by being an early innovator in XBRL, and Inline XBRL (iXBRL) reporting.

XBRL, or eXtensible Business Reporting Language, is a standard for tagging business financial reports in a uniform way, which enables machines to read the data and summarize it for analysts, investors, and government regulators. Workiva has built XBRL into its software and help companies file their SEC reports through XBRL tagging. In fact, most of its professional services revenues are service reps which help clients tag their data.

Even though XBRL, a nonproprietary language, has been in the market for some time, it still caused headaches. Companies had to tag their reports, and file two versions of them; an XBRL report and separate HTML report. This is where Workiva started picking up its monopoly. As being an early adopter to XBRL, Workiva has created a stable user base that rarely leaves and continues to use the software for SEC reporting. XBRL is Workiva’s moat.

This is also where iXBRL comes into play, which allows XBRL reporting in an HTML format, eliminating the need for filing two reports.

Because of this advancement in technology, the SEC is mandating a move to iXBRL, of which Workiva is one of the only providers in the space. Below is the phase-in schedule provided by the SEC:

“Phase-in:

Large accelerated filers that use U.S. GAAP will be required to comply beginning with fiscal periods ending on or after June 15, 2019.

Accelerated filers that use U.S. GAAP will be required to comply beginning with fiscal periods ending on or after June 15, 2020.

All other filers will be required to comply beginning with fiscal periods ending on or after June 15, 2021.

Filers will be required to comply beginning with their first Form 10-Q filed for a fiscal period ending on or after the applicable compliance date.”

Source: SEC Press Release

Based on the above, it would be expected to see a drastic pickup in subscriptions to Workiva over this reporting timeframe. The company should see accelerated growth rates up to 2021.

The EU is also moving toward XBRL with the deadline of January 2020. Workiva estimates that more than 5,000 EU issuers will be required to use this taxonomy for their annual financial reports. This will be the company’s next big growth area as the United States accounts for 91% of its revenue.

Source: 10-K

Government Regulations Help Workiva

Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) controls is another strength of Workiva. According to SOX Section 302, the “CEO and CFO are directly responsible for the accuracy, documentation, and submission of all financial reports as well as the internal control structure to the SEC.”

Source: SOX Section 302

Within every company, the CFO must sign off that the financials are accurate, with harsh penalties if proven otherwise, even if they are levels above the accounting team that inserts said numbers. Due to this, there are levels of SOX controls put into place to ensure the accuracy of the data.

Workiva has helped streamline this process by assigning the SOX controls down to individual users with audit trails. Therefore, the audit trail helps keep individuals accountable for their actions and is reportable back to the CFO to ensure the financials are accurate. Wdesk also gives the capability to assign tasks to people who can then personalize their page to whatever they deem important to their section.

When data points are disconnected it’s hard to figure out what person is responsible for what aspect of the financials. Workiva solves this issue.

Combine the SOX controls with the XBRL data and the integrated reporting, there’s no wonder why most of the publicly traded companies come to Workiva and stick with them.

Growth Strategies Moving Forward

One of the more exciting aspects of Workiva is their multi-faceted growth plan moving forward. Not only is the mandated iXBRL reporting going to accelerate growth, but the company has three other areas of growth besides that: Internal Reporting, Europe, and Non-SEC Governmental Reporting.

Workiva launched a new product in June 2018 called Wdata. This product is designed to integrate new data preparation capabilities and connections to different APIs to incorporate large datasets into Wdesk. This gives companies the ability to power out their FP&A departments, which is a much larger market than the SEC regulatory environment. Look to see cross-selling to existing customers increase as a result of this product.

Data is Widespread and Disconnected. Enterprise data is typically spread across hundreds of different sources and stored in incompatible formats. Organizations often struggle with creating efficient and trusted solutions to harness this data in ways that can support decision-making.

Source: 10-K

Second, with the European mandate of XBRL by 2020, Workiva has started to expand into Europe to capture some of those sales. In April 2019, the company sent out a press release stating that it had opened offices in Frankfurt and Paris.

“Opening offices in Germany and France shows our commitment to helping our customers in those countries with their specific reporting challenges, whether it’s to local jurisdictions or global regulators. - Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer of Workiva

Source: Press Release

Third, Workiva will experiment with finding other governmental use cases outside of SEC reporting.

In July 2018 Workiva received the Authorization to Operate (NYSE:ATO) under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), which is a security authorization that a cloud service provider has been verified to be used by other government entities. The FedRAMP is widely considered to be one of the highest standards for security assessments in the industry.

As a result, Workiva believes there are future use cases for other government agencies besides the SEC to monitor risks throughout their data and is actively looking at options around this market. For more information see below.

Source: FedRAMP Details

Revenue, Operating Expenses, and Cashflow

Since releasing its first cloud solution in 2010, Workiva has benefited from its competitive advantage and widening moat in the space. Revenue growth reflects this moat as the company has benefited from a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 19% since 2013.

Source: 10-K

While revenue growth appears to be slowing, deferred revenue has been growing at a faster rate, which means that future revenue growth will pick up as well.

In SaaS companies, deferred revenue is an important metric that should be looked at as they sign customers to contract terms, typically around one year. When a customer pays them up front for their contract, deferred revenue is booked on the Balance Sheet as a liability and then revenue is recognized over the life of the contract. As a result, GAAP revenue is almost always a year behind, as the company has already received the cash for the next year of software license that they will provide the customer, hence the reason why deferred revenue is a liability.

Below is the estimated billings for the company, which is calculated by gross revenue plus the change in deferred revenue. This calculation gives a more accurate comparison to revenue growth rates as it is the business that the company has already billed. It’s also a good indication as to what the next year’s revenue growth rate will look like.

Source: 10-K

As you can see, deferred revenue grew 36% in 2018, which means that billings grew 22%, suggesting a higher revenue growth rate in 2019.

Expenses have also been falling in relation to revenue, specifically Sales and Marketing expenses. Workiva has kept its headcount virtually the same in 2018 at 1,319 employees but doesn’t foresee that staying the same in the future and plans to continue hiring in 2019. General and administrative expenses are up in relation to revenue because of a stock compensation payout to the former CEO who retired in 2018.

Source: 10-K

As expenses as a percentage of revenue have decreased, cash flow is improving. For the last two years, Workiva has been free cash flow positive. This has largely been a testament to sustainable revenue growth and the company gaining scale. Adjusted free cash flow, which is calculated as cash flow from operations less cash flow from investing excluding any transactions for marketable securities, has gone from -24% of revenue in 2013 to +2% in 2018.

Source: 10-K

For the first time in several years, Workiva’s cash and cash equivalents have started to rise.

Source: 10-K

Customer Acquisition Cost and Lifetime Value Analysis

For any SaaS company, knowing the metrics for Customer Acquisition Costs (NASDAQ:CAC) and Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) is extremely important. For those new to this concept, below is an analysis of Workiva’s customer activity by year. This shows how many customers left the company and how many new customers have signed up. As Workiva gives its customer churn rate and ending customer numbers, I have calculated what the new customers would be for each year.

The inverse of the churn rate is the expected lifetime of the customer. When the expected lifetime is multiplied by the Average Customer Value (NYSE:ACV) we get the CLTV. CAC is calculated by taking the sales and marketing costs and dividing it by the number of new customers. When dividing the CLTV by the CAC it shows the expected profitability of each cohort. The greater the ratio, the more profitable the cohort is. Typical SaaS companies want to keep this ratio above four to prove their business model is working. Workiva comes in much higher than that.

Due to Workiva’s widening moat and high switching costs, it has industry leading churn rates as low as 4%. As a result of low churn rates and increasing ACVs, their CLTV is tremendous, increasing each year over the last four ending at $1.8 million in 2018.

As detailed above, sales and marketing costs have been decreasing substantially in relative to revenue, but because the company acquired fewer customers in 2018 than it did in 2017, CAC increased slightly. However, because CLTV is taking off, the profitability of each customer cohort has increased since 2016, reaching a fantastic 8.2x CAC.

Source: 10-K and my own work.

Valuation

Currently, Workiva sits at nearly ten times sales which looks expensive. Since its IPO in 2015, the company’s multiple averaged around four times sales but started expanding late in 2018. This is due to the several growth initiatives that the company is working on, which was detailed earlier in this report. With Mandated iXBRL adoption, expanding into Europe, internal reporting cross-sell with Wdata and exploring use cases for other government entities, it makes sense that the market has begun to re-rate the stock. With those growth factors in mind, the multiple may not be that outrageous.

Source: Macrotrends.net

When comparing Workiva’s valuation to the rest of the SaaS industry, it paints a better picture. It’s no secret that the SaaS market is richly valued right now, but Workiva sits below the industry average of around 15x sales currently.

Source: Morningstar.com

All in all, Workiva’s valuation doesn’t seem stretched, especially considering that revenues are likely to grow at a faster rate in 2019. The bears are saying its overvalued because of its operating history prior to 2017, but it appears Workiva is on a growth trajectory now.

Risks

Virtually 100% of Workiva’s revenue is derived from financial regulation and filings. If the SEC was to roll back XBRL reporting, or Congress were to repeal Sarbanes Oxley, the company would struggle to find value in the marketplace. Even if the likelihood of either event happening is slim to none, concentration risk is still worth noting.

Other more direct risks to the thesis would be a failure of adoption in Europe or new entrants into the field taking share. Similarly, Wdata may not catch on as the company originally thought, and the company fails to move downstream to internal reporting. As with any investment, execution by management is a must. If management fails to keep its customers happy, and churn rates start to rise, fundamentals in the company would start to deteriorate.

Conclusion

This company appears to be in a low risk, high reward scenario. With a widening moat and near monopoly in regulatory filings in the US, with SEC mandated iXBRL reporting by 2021, as well as expanding into Europe, and a push downstream to internal reporting, this appears to be a winner.

The valuation appears to be high for investors who are not familiar with the story. However, when you take into account its future growth plans, the valuation begins to make sense. It’s not often you see a conservatively priced security with high growth potential, but Workiva appears to be just that.

