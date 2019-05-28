GSX Techedu Readies Plans For IPO

While GSX has grown quickly and produced enviable financial results, the IPO valuation management is asking investors to pay is high.

The firm has developed an online platform to provide Chinese K-12 students with supplementary education resources.

GSX Techedu has filed to raise $208 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

GSX Techedu (GSX) has filed to raise $208 million from the sale of ADSs in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company has developed a live broadcasting platform to deliver after-school supplementary education to K-12 students in China.

GSX has grown quickly and produced enviable financial results, but the IPO is excessively priced.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based GSX Techedu was founded in 2014 to provide online after-school K-12 courses that inspire students’ genuine interest and in-depth interactions through its proprietary live broadcasting platform in China.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO Larry Xiangdong Chen, who was previously executive president of New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

GSX delivers its courses online through a large-class, after-school model which it believes to be the most effective in and scalable solution to spread scarce high-quality tutoring resources to students in China.

Below is an overview image of the GSX’ website student interface:

Source: Company registration statement

Management states that GSX Techedu is the “third largest online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China in terms of gross billings in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan.”

The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades, both of which accounted for 73% and 75% of GSX’ total revenue in 2018 and for the three months ended March 31st, 2019.

Management reports its enrollment rate increased from 79,632 in 2017 to 767,102 in 2018 and from 70,845 for the three months ended March 31st, 2018 to 211,002 for the three months ended March 31st, 2019.

GSX has adopted a dual-teacher model - “staffing each class with an instructor and multiple tutors well trained in the relevant subjects or curriculum” - to instill discipline, improve efficiency and create an engaging learning environment under the large-class format.

The firm highlights its rigorous tutor selection process, which it claims to have less than 2% pass rate for the 15 months ended March 31st, 2019.

Customer Acquisition

GSX Techedu sells its services through word-of-mouth and social media marketing on Chinese digital platforms.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have fluctuated but have been trending lower, per the table below:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 37.0% 2018 30.6% 2017 77.2%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling expense, was a strong 2.2x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 2.2 2018 2.5

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by Frost & Sullivan, the Chinese after-school K-12 education market was valued at $51.8 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $82.6 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 10% between 2016 and 2021.

The main factors driving market growth are China’s large population and the dearth of high-quality tutoring resources.

The country’s competitive job market and low admission rate for tertiary education, estimated at 37% in 2017, is also expected to drive industry growth as it has put the emphasis on examination results which enforce parents’ anxiety over their children’s academic achievements.

The population of school-age children - between 6 and 18 years - has decreased from just over 210 million in 2005 to 181 million in 2014 due to China’s previous one-child policy, as shown by the graphic below:

Source: NBS, Frost & Sullivan, UBS Research

After the relaxation of China’s one-child policy in June 2016, the number of newborn babies increased from 16.6 million in 2015 to 17.9 million in 2016.

According to another 2019 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global private tutoring market was valued at $96.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $177.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2018 and 2026.

The market is projected to grow due to the increase in competition among students enrolling at renowned colleges that is fueled by rising household income.

Major competitors that provide online K-12 education services in China include:

TAL Education (TAL)

New Oriental Education (EDU)

ChinaEdu (CEDU)

China Distance Education (DL)

Talkweb Information Systems (002261:Shenzhen)

Xueda Education Group (XUE)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

GSX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue at an accelerating rate

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Swing to positive EBITDA and comprehensive income

Positive and significant cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 40,105,000 464.2% 2018 $ 59,200,000 300.4% 2017 $ 14,784,848 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 27,880,000 601.7% 2018 $ 37,929,000 245.0% 2017 $ 10,993,485 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 69.52% 2018 64.07% 2017 74.36% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 6,611,000 16.5% 2018 $ 3,188,000 5.4% 2017 $ (13,841,515) -93.6% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 2,637,000 2018 $ (2,874,000) 2017 $ (19,073,485) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 9,627,000 2018 $ 36,040,000 2017 $ (7,521,667)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $43.8 million in cash and $68.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $43.3 million.

IPO Details

GSX intends to sell 19.8 million shares of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares at a midpoint price of $10.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $208 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, who are senior management, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a common way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.4 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.43%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 30% for improving students’ learning experience and educational content development; approximately 20% for recruiting high quality teaching staff; approximately 20% for improving our technology infrastructure; approximately 20% for marketing and brand promotions; and the balance to fund working capital and for other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Barclays, and CLSA.

As a reference, GSX’ clearest public comparable would be TAL Education (TAL); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Tal Education (TAL) GSX Techedu (GSX) Variance Price / Sales 7.85 26.76 241.1% EV / Revenue 7.36 26.28 257.3% EV / EBITDA 43.80 232.90 431.7% Earnings Per Share $0.61 $0.01 -98.8% Revenue Growth Rate 49.44% 464.25% 839.01%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge and Sentieo

Commentary

GSX is seeking U.S. public capital investment as the firm’s topline revenue growth is high and accelerating.

The company’s financials show strong growth across all major metrics and a swing to positive net income and cash flow from operations, an impressive result. GSX has produced enviable customer acquisition results as well.

The market opportunity for K-12 supplementary education is large and growing. Although the Chinese economy is going through a rough time from a macro growth perspective, parents continue to prioritize investing in educational resources for their children to give them every opportunity for social mobility.

Unfortunately, there is significant competition and the private education industry has reeled from a number of scandals and regulatory crackdowns in recent years.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity.U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

As to valuation, this is where the picture for GSX becomes problematic. Management is asking for investors to pay such a premium at IPO, over 26x EV / Revenue, that it appears to be priced for perfection.

While the firm is growing quickly, the proposed valuation is excessive.

Interested investors may wish to place the stock on a watchlist with an eye to finding a lower entry point post-IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 5, 2019.

