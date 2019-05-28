Vuzix's Collaboration With South African Fugitive Could Seal Fate

We believe that Vuzix will run out of money in 2019 because investors will no longer be able to take the company seriously.

The move by Vuzix could be a last ditch effort to raise capital by being able to pitch to investors that company will have high attachment rates from 88k "preorders".

Vuzix's game-changer collaboration with a South African fugitive could impair the company's ability to raise capital, of which it has historically relied on to survive.

On Friday, Vuzix announced it would be a supplier to SWORD™, a company with 88,000 pre-orders, as part of an integrated solution.

VUZIX SELECTED BY SWORD™

On Friday, Vuzix announced that is had been selected by SWORD™ (found at http://www.royalholdings.org/ according to the press release). The company has created a suite of products, most notably a weapons and face ID scanner that attaches to a smartphone or iPad to detect threats in crowds. It's sort of like FLIR for cops, using thermal imaging to detect threats in schools, venues, and airports (see this video).

The idea has been around for over a decade, but SWORD™ brings the technology up to date with AI, IoT, and facial recognition sourced from a "proprietary cloud-based database". They claim their facial recognition software is the "fastest in the industry". The secure-a-school demo kit is currently being offered for $5,500 and includes a pair of AR smartglasses presumably supplied by Vuzix. In the press release, Vuzix CEO Paul Travers said:

Vuzix is excited to be working with the SWORD™ team to provide a smart glasses solution that can deliver critical information on demand as needed to SWORD™ customers. We look forward to continued collaboration between our two companies,

The technology has had some skeptics:

Critics aside, lets pretend for a moment that parents would unanimously want their kids faces cataloged in the "Shieldscan" database, run by a South African fugitive. At a claimed 88,500 pre-orders, this could be a game changer for Vuzix, which expects a high attachment rate. Let's assume the attachment rate is a conservative 50%, as the base of our financial analysis.

A 50% attachment rate would mean that, at minimum, orders for 44,250 Vuzix Blades. CEO Paul Travers said the company is not giving any discounts at this time, so we will model that in as well. Finally, we model in a minimum 40% gross margin that Vuzix believes it can reach at scale.

Considering Vuzix is teetering on the verge of bankruptcy, with enough cash to last just a few quarters, even a 25% attachment rate might be enough to walk Vuzix back from the cliff. This announcement comes as a god-send for Vuzix, and conveniently right on the heals of our previous article about the delicate financial situation that Vuzix is in. But was it too convenient?

A FOOL AND HIS MONEY ARE SOON PARTED

There is just one important detail that Vuzix forgot to mention in their press release announcing the news: the CEO is a South African fugitive. Barry Oberholzer, CEO of SWORD™ and quoted in Friday's press release by Vuzix, was charged on 22 different counts in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court. The charges included theft, forgery, and several counts of fraud. Barry Oberholzer failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest, making him a fugitive.

This has become a joke in South Africa, with news headlines like Where's Barry? The alleged fraudster and self proclaimed "double agent" presumably fled to the US where he began security related ventures including TerrorMate by TerrorTech LLC, TerrorMate by Defense Trading Solutions LLC, Sentinel Concierge, Sentinel Source, as well as SWORD™. A launch of SWORD™ on indiegogo failed to raise even $1.

CONCLUSION

Why would Vuzix collaborate with a widely alleged fraudster who is a fugitive facing 22 charges in South Africa? It could be that the company simply didn't do a basic Google search for "Barry Oberholzer", that's possible... it could also be a coincidence that this came the day after our update article. But to us it seems like the company is getting more desperate (another example), and needed to give the stock a boost, possibly to help with a much needed equity raise. Brian Kinstlinger, a CFA charterholder, projected in his model ({NSN PH1QP66TTDS1 <GO>}) that Vuzix would need to raise $40M in a 2019 equity offering.

We are short Vuzix, and this has only strengthened our thesis. By collaborating with a South African fugitive wanted for fraud, Vuzix will likely have a tough time raising additional capital from investors or debt from creditors.

Vuzix has not had positive cash flow from operations since 2006 and has relied on raising equity funding to survive. We believe that Vuzix has most likely impaired its access to capital markets and will likely go bankrupt because of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VUZI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.