Market Volatility Bulletin: The Answer's In Your Head, Not On Your Screen

Understanding what investing/trading/market dynamics do to an individual's mind may ultimately be more important than understanding the dynamics themselves.

Stocks started on a high note in the overnight session, but enthusiasm bled off as the holiday-shortened week commenced.

Market Intro

CNBC: 11:17AM EST

S&P futures (SPY) have bounced around a good bit since their pre-market open, making little overall progress since last week's close. Three guesses as to what issue continues to drive discussion and trader focus.

Spot VIX is presently working to make its way back down to the low end of its five-day range (in the low 14s), but was at one point earlier in the session up about 5% from the previous close.

Thoughts on Volatility

Choppy negotiations do not necessarily signify that progress is not being made.

Expect for lines to be moved.

Those two lines suggest that resolutions are possible, but they are not going to be as timely or as tidy as what market participants would care to see. So be it. Short vs. Long-run effects on the markets/US economy here can offer distinctly different profiles.

In the short run, it has become quite clear that trade can serve as a catalyst for range-bound activity and greater volatility. In the long run (I'm speaking in temporal terms in this case: call it twelve months from now), there is still plenty of scope for this to blow over.

The USD trade-weighted index has put on a stodgy recovery of sorts from what occurred between early 2017 and mid-to-late 2018. Some of this may be linked to the relative cooling of the Eurozone economy, or more accommodative monetary policy in Europe and parts of Asia.

In 2014-2015, a strong USD posed something of a risk to earnings and the US economy. I think if the current trend were to continue (particularly if it did so gradually), the result could be viewed as more benign. At least one reason for this is that it would potentially offset increased inflation: it gives the Fed more latitude to conduct policy on a gradual (read: dovish) basis.

I've been thinking about this a heck of a lot lately. So much of what really matters is not so much the decision or risk management tools for trading or investing, but rather what goes on between the ears of the market participants.

Granted, fields like behavioral finance/economics have taken on far greater cache in academic or professional circles. But for the average retiree or individual tending their accounts, I think more focus is on trying to explain or understand market dynamics as opposed to attending to the impact that following said markets has on your psyche, emotional health, decision-making clarity, etc.

This distinction can be particularly important in instances when volatility makes a huge shift (most notably, a shift higher).

Term Structure

This message came in last week, just before the stock market took another drubbing and VX term structure responded with a meaningful lift.

HP, from the vantage point of the pre-pop, I think you did the right thing. Early last week, there was plenty of reason to believe that we were going to see some air continue to flow out of the VX futures curve.

The current environment is one where traders are not over-hyping (at least for now) the trade issue, but the existing risk profile is also one where bursts of concern can and do make their way into the market (as opposed to, say late 2016 through 2017).

Today's VX futures curve is essentially unchanged from last week's close. Observe that the spot VIX is nestled between HV10 (17 handle) and HV20 (14).

I bring this up because the HV10 does carry some of the choppier vol values that we've experienced this year (I think the HV20 is more indicative of the true mood), but also to make two other points:

The current level of spot VIX and the term structure is well in keeping with what has been going on to date: i.e., the term structure is not sitting meaningfully outside the bounds of recent experience I think there is significant room for spot VIX to significantly break either to the upside or the downside here, depending on market internals and any developments on the trade negotiations.

MarketChameleon.com: XLE implied (green) vs. historical (purple) vol

I've mentioned this quite a bit recently: you don't have to put all your attention on SPX volatility (VXX, SVXY) if you want to shift your attention to other risk dynamics. XLE, the Energy Sector SPDR, has seen a real pick-up in vol. So far, implied vol is still in the middle-to-low end of its one-year range.

Granted, prices of both equities and oil plunged in late Q4 '18, and so this makes some sense. But the energy equity space may be a place to take a look, especially if you like to trade via options, and take a break from all the trade-spat issues that presently engulf market discussions.

Wrap Up

There were some good comments in the prior MVB about the ongoing trade issues. I had brought up the fact that it's difficult to imagine tariffs being used as a negotiating tactic against China if Americans are the only ones paying the bill, as is frequently asserted.

Atom & Humber issued the above argument, and I like that it breaks down the impacts into long-run vs. short-run impacts. That's a perspective that I've not seen much of in the past weeks. Bravo, A&H!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.