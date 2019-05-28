Thoughts On 3 Front-Burner Topics

In an effort to quickly run through some of the most pressing issues for markets at the end of May, I jotted down some thoughts on a trio of topics.

Tuesday morning was relatively quiet as the US came back online after the holiday, so I thought I'd take a minute to jot down a few observations for folks on this platform who might have missed the longer discussions over on my site this past weekend.

As usual, I'm not going to recap the full backstory on any of these issues, and that's not because I don't enjoy hearing myself talk (I do). Rather, it's become apparent to me that readers' marginal utility differs across platforms vis-à-vis the consumption of macro commentary and asset-class-level analysis. Simply put, it seems there's no limit to the amount of incremental information average investors (and "average" isn't meant to be pejorative there) appreciate when it comes to analysis of individual stocks, but diminishing returns kicks in pretty quickly for most readers here when it comes to macro themes. Given that, I've adapted my approach to hit the proverbial "high points" and simply link to more information for anybody who wants it.

That said, scanning the comments on some of my recent posts for this platform reveals a somewhat disconcerting propensity among readers to mistake brevity for something akin to Heisenberg's macro Cliffs Notes (if you will). I think it's important for me to emphasize that while you can pass a basic literature exam by reading the Cliffs Notes versions of the classics, reading my shorter expositions on prevailing macro dynamics and modern market structure here is no substitute for getting the full story. That is by no means to suggest that you have to get the full story from me, it's just to say that when I talk, on this platform, about something like, for instance, the factors that could conspire to tip over the crowded bond trade, you should consider that as merely a primer. Whether you follow the links I provide or find your own links is irrelevant. What's important is that you seek out as much information as you can before you put any money on the line.

With that out of the way (and, again, I think that pseudo-caveat was necessary given my assessment of recent comment trends), let me hit a couple of topics in no particular order.

First, there's a lot of chatter out there about the extent to which the month-end rebalancing flows from fixed-weight allocators may serve to boost US equities (SPY) this week. You might recall that it was a massive rebalancing bid for stocks that helped keep December from being even worse than it was. Here is a simple visual that shows how stocks' underperformance versus bonds in May sticks out relative to the last several years.

(Heisenberg)

As you can see, the performance disparity is nowhere near as glaring as it was in December, and that means the rebalancing flows will be commensurately less dramatic, but estimates suggest it could amount to a roughly $7 billion bid, and may boost US stocks by around 1.5% (1.2% for the Russell and 2.4% for emerging market equities, on JPMorgan's estimates).

"Equities have sold off significantly MTD in response to the abrupt escalation of the US-China trade war, with the underperformance versus bonds in its highest decile over the past five years," JPMorgan wrote, in a note dated Friday, adding that "market liquidity has suffered as a result of the pick-up in volatility [and] like in December, the final week of the month is a holiday-shortened week, which means this rebalance trade is somewhat condensed."

Rebalancing flows hitting in a holiday-shortened week amid low liquidity (i.e., impaired market depth) could have an outsized effect, just like they did in late December, when the fixed-weight allocators catalyzed a sharp rally off the Christmas Eve lows. This is a simplistic take on things, and those who want the whole story can find more here. For our purposes, note that this is a potentially bullish technical tailwind.

Second, you want to keep an eye on Italy. Although populists and nationalists fell short of the kind of "wave" they were hoping for in the EU elections, the story at the national level is more nuanced. Marine Le Pen was victorious in France and Matteo Salvini's League doubled its general election tally, garnering more than 34% of the Italian vote. Salvini has spent the last several months insisting that he is prepared to flout EU budget rules, setting the stage for another standoff between Rome and Brussels. The election results effectively give him a mandate to push back on EU guidelines even harder, and he made it clear on Monday that he intends to do just that.

Barely 24 hours after exit polls showed League securing what many believe was the bare minimum tally necessary for Salvini to effectively consolidate power (~30% is what he would have needed to justify forcing a coalition reshuffle), unnamed EU officials leaked plans to move ahead with disciplinary budget action starting on June 5. The process is long and convoluted, but it could theoretically dead end with Italy having to decide between paying a $4 billion fine or being in violation of EU law. Fears that brinksmanship could trigger the excessive deficit procedure damaged market sentiment last year and with Salvini now Italy's de facto leader (and give me some rope on that characterization), the odds of a more contentious standoff have clearly risen. Italian equities are on track to log steep losses in May and the BTP-bund spread appears to have another date with 300bp.

(Heisenberg)

Salvini is now the most powerful politician in Italy, and it's not even close. His ascension has ramifications for the future of the EU. He has, at various times over the past several months, invoked Donald Trump's economic policies as a model for Italy. The problem, though, is that unlike Trump, Salvini does not have a captive central bank which prints the world's reserve currency. He is comparing apples to oranges, and although his policies would arguably be more market-friendly if freed of Five Star's own priorities, Salvini's disdain for Brussels is legendary and in the near-term, it's highly likely that tensions rise. This is not the time to be a hero in Italian assets.

Finally (and speaking of being a hero), there's lots of chatter about "beaten- down" sectors that have fallen victim to the trade jitters. The poster child is obviously Semis. The SOX (SOXX) is on track for its worst month since the crisis.

(Heisenberg)

As you can see in the bottom pane, energy shares have fallen for seven consecutive weeks and counting.

I would make two quick observations. The situation in chip stocks is impossible to game out right now. We're late cycle and the Trump administration has just thrown the entire global technology supply chain into disarray with the Huawei ban. This is a falling knife. I'm not saying it's not worth trying to catch and, indeed, there are some desks pushing the view that things will ultimately turn out ok. But, do not let the gravity of the Huawei situation be lost on you. Here's a quick take from SocGen which, while certainly not profound, sums this up for anyone not inclined to delve too far into it:

[This is] a highly politically-charged issue which poses a new and significant risk to the semiconductor market outlook for 2H19 and beyond. Huawei’s global sales across smartphones and networks exceeded $100bn last year. The vendor is the world’s second-largest smartphone supplier with 15% market share, and the leader in the network equipment market with a 27% global share. Huawei consumes about 9% of the global chip supply annually. Most of the memory and 30% of logic chips in Huawei devices are sourced from foreign suppliers. In addition, ARM software licenses are essential for Huawei’s smartphones, and Huawei’s own chips – made under the HiSilicon brand – are based on ARM systems. Google Android components are also crucial in markets outside of China (Google Maps, Gmail etc.). We also note that without x86 chips from Intel, Huawei cannot supply data networks, including servers, or sell PCs/laptops. And without FPGA chips from Xilinx and Intel, its base station business would also come to a standstill.

On energy shares (XLE), you should note that past a certain threshold, an all-out trade war risks triggering demand destruction as the global economy grinds to a halt. That is, protectionism is inflationary, but in a worst-case scenario (which is quickly becoming the base case), the hit to global growth would be dramatic. Demand would slump and that is precisely what oil is starting to price in. It's notable (to say the least) that crude is coming off even as tensions between Washington and Tehran worsen. There are myriad supply risks in play, from Iran to Venezuela to Libya. And with the memory of last year's collapse still fresh, OPEC+ is wary of doing anything that might undercut prices. That oil has slipped against those ostensibly bullish technicals says something about the deteriorating outlook for global growth. Keep that in mind when you think about energy shares.

So, there are three things to consider, all of which are front-burner topics (if you will) this week. All of this comes against (very) sticky expectations for Fed cuts, which, for anybody who's interested, means that one potential outcome of a resolution to the trade tensions and/or a positive inflection in the data, is a bear steepener, as the long-end sells off while the front-end remains a slave to easing bets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.